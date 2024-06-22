Swap Out The Swine: Pork Free Pop Up! More
Swap Out The Swine
Featured Items
- Shroomacon BLT
Shroomacon®️ soy and gluten-free mushroom bacon, sliced tomatoes, and crisp green lettuce with vegan mayo on the side. COMES WITH: a side of Miss Pat's (Vegan) Potato Salad and kettle chips$14.00
- Shroomacon$6.00
- Miss Pat's Vegan Potato Salad
Homestyle Vegan Potato Salad seasoned to perfection!$4.00
Sandwiches
Shroomacon®️ BLT on your choice of bread with a side of Miss Pat's Vegan Potato Salad and kettle chips.
Sides
Nothing like Mama's famous homestyle vegan potato salad as the perfect pairing for your BLT!
Shroomacon Packs
Swap Out The Swine Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 897-2393
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10:45AM