Sway Coffee Roasters 2700 W. 43rd Ave
Drink Menu
Coffee
Tea
Retail
Coffee Beans
Guat Bag
$19.50
Guat Honey Bag
$22.00
Ethiopia Sedeqa Bag
$22.00
Ethiopia Guji Bag
$18.00
Sumatra Kerinci Bag
$18.00
Espresso Bag
$18.00
Decaf Bag
$19.50
D + S Bag
$18.00
Cold Brew Bag
$18.00
Syrup Bottle
$25.00
12oz Tumbler
$30.00
16oz Tumbler
$35.00
Straw Tumbler
$34.00
Sway T Shirt
$20.00
Long Sleeve Shirt
$28.00
Hoodie
$45.00
Beanie
$20.00
Hat
$25.00
Fellow Cups
$20.00
Chai Concentrate
$28.00
2 Lb. Bag
$45.00
5lb Bag
$95.00
Sway Location and Ordering Hours
(913) 961-5665
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6:30AM