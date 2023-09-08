Food

Ala Carte

Full Slab Ribs

$26.00

Whole Alabama Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Half Slab

$14.00

Half Chicken

$9.00

Angus Beef Burgers

Moo & Oink Burger

$14.00

Sweet Baby Ray's Favorite Burger

$13.00

Kansas City Burnt End Burger

$16.00

Appetizers

Smoking Wings (4ct)

$8.00

4 Smoked wings with ranch

Smoking Wings (9ct)

$18.00

9 Smoked wings with ranch

Smokehouse Nachos (Half Order)

$8.50

Half order

Smokehouse Nachos (Full Order)

$14.50

Full order

Meats by the Pound

Sweet Baby Ray's Pulled Pork

$20.00

Alabama Pulled Chicken

$19.00

Texas Brisket

$27.00

Burnt Ends (while they last)

$27.00

Texas Sausage

$18.00

Chicago Rib Tips

$14.00

Pork 1/2 pound

$10.00

Pulled chicken 1/2 pound

$9.50

Brisket 1/2 pound

$14.00

Burnt Ends 1/2 pound

$14.00

Sausage 1/2 pound

$9.00

Tips 1/2 pound

$8.00

Plates & Platters

2-Meat BBQ Cambo Platter

$23.00

3-Meat BBQ Cambo Platter

$26.00

Alabama Smoked 1/2 Chicken Platter

$15.00

Sweet Baby Ray's Pulled Pork Platter

$17.00

Alabama Pulled Chicken Platter

$16.00

Texas Brisket Platter

$22.00

Chicago Rib Tips Platter

$17.00

Burnt Ends Platter

$22.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Santa Fe Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Sweet Baby Ray's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Texas Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Triple B Sandwich

$16.00

Alabama Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Baby Ray Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Sweet Baby Rays Award Winnin Ribs

Chicago Baby Backs (Half Slab)

$18.00

Half Slab

Chicago Baby Backs (Full Slab)

$30.00

Full Slab

Ultimate BBQ Platter

SBR Ultimate BBQ Platter

$40.00

Ultimate BBQ Platter

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Sides

Coleslaw (Cup)

$3.50

Smokehouse Baked Beans (Cup)

$3.50

Original Creamy Mac 'n Cheese (Cup)

$3.50

Green Chili (Cup)

$3.50

Corn Maques Choux (Cup)

$3.50

Green Beans (Cup)

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.50

Cornbread

$1.25

Mini buns

$3.50

6-pack

Sandwich buns

$3.50

3-pack

Extra Side of BBQ

$0.30

Dues Wild BBQ Bottles

$7.00

Duces Wild BBQ Rubs

$9.00

Bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's

$3.00

Sides - Pint

Coleslaw (Pint)

$7.00

Smokehouse Baked Beans (Pint)

$7.00

Original Creamy Mac 'n Cheese (Pint)

$7.00

Green Chili (Pint)

$7.50

Corn Maques Choux (Pint)

$7.50

Green Beans (Pint)

$7.00

Sides - Quart

Coleslaw (Quart)

$14.00

Smokehouse Baked Beans (Quart)

$14.00

Original Creamy Mac 'n Cheese (Quart)

$14.00

Green Chili (Quart)

$15.00

Corn Maques Choux (Quart)

$15.00

Green Beans (Quart)

$14.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Craft Soda

$3.50

Water

Catering

Half Tray

Coleslaw (1/2 Tray)

$45.00

Smokehouse Baked Beans (1/2 Tray)

$45.00

Original Creamy Mac 'n Cheese (1/2 Tray)

$45.00

Green Chili (1/2 Tray)

$45.00

Corn Maques Choux (1/2 Tray)

$45.00

Green Beans (1/2 Tray)

$45.00

Full Tray

Coleslaw (Full Tray)

$85.00

Smokehouse Baked Beans (Full Tray)

$85.00

Original Creamy Mac 'n Cheese (Full Tray)

$85.00

Green Chili (Full Tray)

$85.00

Corn Maques Choux (Full Tray)

$85.00

Green Beans (Full Tray)

$85.00