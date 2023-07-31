Sweet Bamboo Boba
Online Drink Order Menu
Special Drinks
Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Honey Boba
If you have never tried milk tea and don't know what to order, this is the traditional Taiwanese milk tea for you to try, trust me, you will love it.
Macha with sweet Red beans
Exclusive Handcrafted drink for online order only
Ice Coffee
Ice Chocolate
Anna and the King
Anna and the King is 30% of Jasmine milk tea in 70% Thai Milk Tea, which creates a balance and smooth Thai Milk Tea, for those who think 100% Thai Tea is too strong and too sweet for them. This is the best milk tea to try!
Japanese Lavender Field
Japanese Lavender Field is 40% of Japanese Hokkaido Milk Tea and 60% of Taro Milk Tea. The combination of the two teas creates a creamy caramel taste of Taro milk tea. Makes it taste like Taro ice cream!
Sweet Bamboo Brew
Sweet Bamboo Brew is a smooth caramel taste ice Mocha drink created by our lovely staff Ella, this is her favorite drink and it is the best drink to start your day!
The Starry Night Fairy
The Starry Night Fairy is a super refreshing drink for this hot summer, it does not just refresh you, but you will also love this art piece in your hand that reminds you of the famous painting "The Starry Night"
The Sokeng
The Sokeng is a drink made by our lovely customer, if you like Lychee and want to find a good balance of milk tea between green tea and black tea, this is your drink!