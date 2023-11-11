Sweet Chick LES
Sweet Chick Brunch Menu
Biscuit Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit$7.00
Egg, cheddar cheese, and tomato jam on a buttermilk biscuit
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit$8.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and tomato jam on a buttermilk biscuit
- Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit$8.00
Chicken sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, and tomato jam on a buttermilk biscuit
- Impossible Sausage, Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit$10.00
Vegetarian sausage patty, egg, cheddar cheese, and tomato jam on a buttermilk biscuit
- Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Buttermilk Biscuit$11.00
Boneless fried chicken breast topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
- Vegetarian Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Vegetarian fried chicken topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
Pancakes & Waffles
- Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
seasonal fruit compote
- Cinnamon Bun Pancakes$13.00
cream cheese glaze
- Lemon-Poppy Sweet Chick Waffle$10.00
mixed berried, lemon cream cheese
- Blueberry Muffin Waffle$10.00
Cinnamon muffin crumble, sugared blueberries, and lemon glaze
- Waffle$8.00
Served with maple syrup and our signature butters
Brunch Sides
Sweet Chick Menu
Specials
Sandwiches
- OG Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapenos. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- BLT Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and our avo-garlic aioli. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Boneless fried chicken breast topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
- Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$11.00Out of stock
Our limited time special : New Chicken sandwich comes smothered in lemon honey butter Topped with Cabbage Slaw and Buttermilk Ranch on a potato bun.
- Crispy Fish Sandwich$13.00
Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce
- Nashville Hot Crispy Fish Sandwich$13.00
Spicy crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce
Bone-In Chicken & Waffles
- Classic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)$18.00
2 spicy bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)$18.00
2 bone-in pieces of Fried Chicken tossed in Warm Honey Garlic Sauce served with your choice of waffle, house-made butters, and maple syrup.
- BBQ Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)$18.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with a whole waffle. Served with maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Buffalo Chicken & Waffles ( BONE IN )$18.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce paired with a Belgian waffle and our signature butters on the side.
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)$18.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Lemon Pepper sauce paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)$18.00
2 pc Bone in Chicken tossed in Maple chipotle sauce paired with a Waffle and Our signature Butter served with Maple syrup
Chicken Tenders & Waffles
- Classic Chicken Tenders & Waffles$16.00
3 pc boneless chicken tenders paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Nashville Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3pc Nashville Hot chicken tenders paired with your choice of waffle, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3pc chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3pc Chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- BBQ Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3pc Chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pc Chicken tenders tossed in our Lemon Pepper sauce, paired with a Belgian waffle. Served with maple syrup and our signature butters on the side.
- Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pc Chicken Tenders Tossed in our maple chipotle sauce served with a Belgian waffle , maple syrup and our signature butters on the side
Chicken & Fries
- Classic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$14.00
2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken paired with french fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken Tossed in our Nashville Hot Sauce topped with Pickles paired with French fries
- Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our honey garlic sauce paired with french fries
- BBQ Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with french fries
- Buffalo Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce paired with french fries
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Honey Lemon Pepper sauce paired with french fries
- Maple Chipotle Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 pc Bone in chicken tossed in our Maple chipotle sauce paired with fries.
- Classic Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders paired with french fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our signature Nashville Hot sauce paired with french fries
- BBQ Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with french fries
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce paired with french fries
- Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our honey garlic sauce paired with french fries
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pc Chicken tenders tossed in our Honey Lemon Pepper sauce paired with french fries
- Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pc Chicken Tenders tossed in our signature Maple chipotle sauce served with fries.
Sweet Chick Classics
Sides
- Loaded Cheese Fries$10.00
Crispy crinkle cut fries loaded with sharp cheddar, pepper jack cheese, crumbled bacon, ranch and scallions. Add fried Chicken or Nashville Hot Fried Chicken for $1
- Waffle$8.00
Served with maple syrup and our signature butters
- French Fries$6.00
Served with Buttermilk Ranch and Ketchup
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
3-cheese bechamel, shells, and a ritz crust
- Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Topped with a molasses gastrique and toasted almonds
- Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies$7.00
Served with house-made remoulade
- Potato Salad$6.00
Old Bay, Celery, Red Onions, and Herbs
- Power Slaw$6.00
Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Radicchio, and Poppyseed Dressing
- Cheese Grits$6.00
- Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
- Extra Sauce
- 1 pc Chicken$5.75
- 2 pc Chicken$11.00
- 3 pc Chicken Tenders$9.00
- Biscuit and Sausage Gravy with Sunny Side Eggs$14.00
buttermilk biscuit, chicken sausage gravy, 2 sunny side eggs
Salads
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado, crispy onions and buttermilk ranch on the side
- Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped greens, Mandarin oranges, fried wontons, cilantro, and a sesame vinaigrette dressing on the side
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Biscuit Croutons Caesar Dressing. Caesar Dressing contains Anchovies*
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Waffles$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our honey garlic sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our BBQ sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our Buffalo sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our Honey Lemon Pepper sauce, paired with a Belgian waffle, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 vegetarian chicken tenders tossed in maple chipotle sauce served with a Belgian style waffle
- Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Fries$14.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our honey garlic sauce, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian chicken tenders tossed in our Honey lemon pepper sauce paired with fries
- Vegetarian Maple Chipotle Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian chicken tenders tossed in maple chipotle sauce served with fries
- Vegetarian OG Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served ion a Martin's potato roll.
- Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Vegetarian BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapenos. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Vegetarian BLT Chicken Sandwich (NO BACON)$11.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and our avo-garlic aioli. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Vegetarian Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Vegetarian fried chicken topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
- Vegetarian Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich (no bacon)$11.00
Our limited time special : New Vegetarian Chicken sandwich comes smothered in lemon honey butter Topped with Cabbage Slaw, and Buttermilk Ranch on a martins potato roll bun.
- Vegetarian Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich$11.00
*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo
- Vegetarian Jah Mama OG Sandwich$11.00Out of stock
Vegetarian Fried Chicken topped with Green Cabbage Slaw, 3 Dill Pickles, and Jah Mama Aioli on a toasted Martin's Potato Bun
- Vegetarian Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and buttermilk ranch on the side
- Vegetarian Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad$14.00Out of stock
Chopped greens, Mandarin oranges, fried wontons, cilantro, and a sesame vinaigrette dressing on the side
- Vegetarian Chicken Ceasar Salad$14.00
Vegetarian Chicken, Parmesan, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing lemon Contains anchovies*
- 3 pc Veggie Tenders$9.00
Cocktails
- Purple Drank$12.00
Gin, Grape Juice, and Lime Juice **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
- Whiskey Peach Tea Cocktail$9.00
Whiskey Peach Tea Cocktail
- Vodka Watermelon Cocktail$9.00
Vodka Watermelon Cocktail
- Sweet Chick Siempre Margarita$14.00
- Tropical Daquiri$14.00Out of stock
- Tequila Lemonade Cocktail$9.00
Tequila Lemonade Cocktail
- Lullaby Peach Tea Cocktail$15.00Out of stock
- Virgin Coquito$7.00Out of stock
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon sugar, Topped with Whip Cream. "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract.
Beers
- Brooklyn Lager$7.00Out of stock
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
- Bad Seed Cider$7.00Out of stock
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
- Red Stripe$7.00Out of stock
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
- Dog Fish head 60 min IPA$7.00
- Modelo$7.00Out of stock