Sweet Chick Williamsburg
Sandwiches
- OG Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapenos. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- BLT Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and our avo-garlic aioli. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
- Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Boneless fried chicken breast topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
- Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich$11.00
*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Our limited time special : New Chicken sandwich comes smothered in lemon honey butter Topped with Cabbage Slaw, and Buttermilk Ranch on a martins potato roll bun.
- Nashville Hot Crispy Fish Sandwich$13.00
Nashville Hot Spicy crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce
- Crispy Fish Sandwich$13.00
Crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce
- Thanksgiving Sandwich$13.00
Bone-In Chicken & Waffles
- Classic Chicken & Waffles$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$18.00
2 spicy bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles$18.00
2 bone-in pieces of Fried Chicken tossed in Warm Honey Garlic Sauce served with your choice of waffle, house-made butters, and maple syrup.
- BBQ Chicken & Waffles$18.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce served with your choice of waffle, house made butter and maple syrup.
- Buffalo Chicken & Waffles$18.00
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken & Waffles$18.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Lemon Pepper sauce served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup and home made butters on the side
- Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)$18.00
Chicken Tenders & Waffles
- Classic Chicken Tenders & Waffles$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup and house made butters on the side.
- Nashville Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup and house made butters on the side.
- Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our Honey garlic sauce served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup and house made butters on the side.
- BBQ Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our signature BBQ sauce served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup and house made butters on the side.
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup and house made butters on the side.
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pcs of Lemon Pepper chicken tenders served with your choice of waffle, maple syrup and house made butters on the side.
- Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles$18.00
3 pc Chicken tenders tossed in our maple chipotle sauce served with a Belgian style waffle, maple syrup and our signature butters
Chicken & Fries
- Classic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$14.00
2 bone-in pieces fried chicken paired with french fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken Tossed in our Nashville Hot Sauce topped with Pickles paired with French fries
- BBQ Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with french fries
- Buffalo Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce paired with french fries
- Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our honey garlic sauce paired with french fries
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken tossed in our Honey Lemon Pepper sauce paired with french fries
- Maple Chipotle Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)$16.00
2 pc Bone in chicken tossed in our maple chipotle sauce served with fries
- Classic Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders paired with french fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our signature Nashville Hot sauce paired with french fries
- BBQ Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce paired with french fries
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce paired with french fries
- Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our honey garlic sauce paired with french fries
- Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pcs of chicken tenders tossed in our Lemon Pepper sauce paired with french fries
- Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Fries$16.00
3 pc chicken tenders tossed in our maple chipotle sauce paired with fries
Sweet Chicks Classics
Sides
- Biscuit and Sausage Gravy with Sunny Side Eggs$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken sausage gravy, 2 sunny side eggs
- Loaded Cheese Fries$10.00
Crispy crinkle cut fries loaded with sharp cheddar, pepper jack cheese, crumbled bacon, ranch and scallions. Add fried Chicken or Nashville Hot Fried Chicken for $1
- Waffle$8.00
Served with maple syrup and our signature butters
- French Fries$6.00
Served with Buttermilk Ranch and Ketchup
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
3-cheese béchamel, shells, and garlic parmesan breadcrumb
- Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Topped with a molasses gastrique and toasted almonds
- Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies$7.00
Served with house-made remoulade
- Potato Salad$6.00
Old Bay, Celery, Red Onions, and Herbs
- Power Slaw$6.00
Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Radicchio, and Poppyseed Dressing
- Cheese Grits$6.00
- Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
- Extra Sauce
Salads
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado, crispy onions and buttermilk ranch on the side
- Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped greens, Mandarin oranges, fried wontons, scallions, and a sesame vinaigrette dressing on the side
- Caesar Chicken Salad$15.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Biscuit Croutons, Ceasar Dressing. Ceasar dressing contains Anchovies*
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian BLT Chicken Sandwich No Bacon$11.00
- Vegetarian OG Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Vegetarian Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Vegetarian BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Vegetarian Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Vegetarian fried chicken topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
- Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Vegetarian Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$11.00
*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo
- Vegetarian Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich (No Bacon)$11.00
Our limited time special : New Chicken sandwich comes smothered in lemon honey butter Topped with Cabbage Slaw, and Buttermilk Ranch on a martins potato roll bun.
- Vegetarian Jah Mama OG Sandwich$11.00
Vegetarian Fried Chicken topped with Green Cabbage Slaw, 3 Dill Pickles, and Jah Mama Aioli on a toasted Martin's Potato Bun
- Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Waffles$16.00
2 pieces of vegetarian fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our Buffalo sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Waffles$18.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders toss in our BBQ sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles$18.00
2 pieces of vegetarian fried chicken toss in our honey garlic sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken & Waffles$18.00
2 pieces of vegetarian fried chicken toss in our Lemon Pepper sauce, paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
- Vegetarian Chicken & Waffles Maple Chipotle$18.00
- Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our honey garlic sauce, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken & Fries$16.00
4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders tossed in our Lemon Pepper sauce, paired with french fries
- Vegetarian Maple Chipotle Chicken & Fries$16.00
Vegetarian Chicken tossed in a Maple chipotle sauce served with fries
- Vegetarian Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Arugula, Cherry tomato, Avocado, Crispy Onions and Ranch dressing
- Vegetarian Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad$15.00
- Vegetarian Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Biscuit Croutons, Ceasar Dressing. Ceasar dressing contains Anchovies*
Cocktails
- Sweet Chick Siempre Margarita$14.00
- Purple Drank$12.00
Gin, Grape Juice, and Lime Juice **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
- Tequila Lemonade$12.00Out of stock
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
- Tequila Lemonade Can$9.00
Tequila Lemonade Cocktail
- Whiskey Peach Tea Can$9.00
Whiskey Peach Tea Cocktail
- Vodka Watermelon Can$9.00
Vodka Watermelon Cocktail
- Coquito w/ Rum$13.00
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, Maple syrup, Cinnamon sugar topped with whip cream. "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract. Served with Dark Ten to One Rum
- Virgin Coquito$7.00
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, Maple syrup, Cinnamon Sugar Topped with whip cream. "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract.
- Coquito w/ White Rum$13.00
Beers
- Brooklyn Lager$7.00
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
- Bad Seed Cider$7.00
**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.
- Dog Fish IPA 60 min$7.00
- Brooklyn Summer$7.00
- Brooklyn Octoberfest$6.00
- Bells Citrus Wheat$7.00