Sweet Dreams 540 Hartbrook Dr, Suite A
FOOD
Burgers
Our delicious 1/3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon & American Cheese
1/3# Angus Burger served with American Cheese
1/3# Angus Burger made to your preference.
1\3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Mac Bites.
fried mushrooms and swiss cheese on a 1/3 pound angus burger.
1/3 pound angus burger with one slice of American cheese, one slice of swiss cheese and fried onions served on our toasted marble rye bread
2 slices Applewood bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on a 1/3 pound angus burger
Appetizer
Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.
Enjoy 5 of our Hand-Rolled Mozzerlla Wraps served with Marinara.
Kids Meals
2/3 chicken tenders depending on size variation will be served with a junior size crinkle fry and a small drink is included
1/4 pound burger served with a junior crinkle cut fry and a small drink is included
Chicken
4 or 5 tenders per basket depending on size variations
plain grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun
Hand breaded to order
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap
Dogs/Sandwiches
Our grilled all beef hot dog topped with tomatoes, a sliced kosher pickle spear, yellow mustard, green relish, diced raw onions, sport peppers and topped with celery salt all served on a warmed poppy seed hot dog bun
Served with diced raw onions, tomatoes and a side of tzatziki sauce.
Chopped Beef Steak w\ Fire Roasted Onions & Peppers, served with melted Monterey Jack Cheese on a toasted Steak Roll
3 slices of Applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on our toasted white bread.
DESSERTS
Cones/Dish/Pints/Quarts
Sundaes
3 scoops of vanilla custard with caramel topping and salted cashews with whipped cream and a cherry all served in our banana boat.
Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Ghirardelli Brownie and a drizzle of Hot Fudge
3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with a split banana, strawberries, caramel, chocolate syrup and whipped cream and a cherry. served in a banana boat.
Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Pecans with a Drizzle of Hot Fudge & Caramel.
Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Bacon, Banana Slices, Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce and Maple Syrup.
Our Fresh Chocolate Custard with layers of Marshmallow Fluff & Oreos
Our Fresh Vanilla Custard served with Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and a drizzle of Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce.
Shakes, Malts, Concretes, Floats
Mixed Root Beer Shake with one pump of chocolate syrup!
Sprecher Root Beer over our freshly made vanilla custard.
Sunkist Orange Soda over our fresh made vanilla custard.