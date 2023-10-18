FOOD

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.99

Our delicious 1/3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon & American Cheese

Cheeseburger
$7.49

1/3# Angus Burger served with American Cheese

Hamburger
$6.99

1/3# Angus Burger made to your preference.

Mac Attack Burger
Mac Attack Burger
$8.99

1\3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Mac Bites.

Mushroom & Swiss
$7.99

fried mushrooms and swiss cheese on a 1/3 pound angus burger.

Patty Melt
$7.99

1/3 pound angus burger with one slice of American cheese, one slice of swiss cheese and fried onions served on our toasted marble rye bread

Western Burger
$8.99

2 slices Applewood bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on a 1/3 pound angus burger

Appetizer

Crinkle Cut Fry Reg
$2.49
Crinkle Cut Fry Lrg
$4.49
Hand Cut Fry Reg
Hand Cut Fry Reg
$2.99

Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.

Hand Cut Fries Lrg
$4.99

Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.

Side of Cheese Sauce
$0.79
Cheddar Curd
Cheddar Curd
$5.99
Mac N Cheese Bites
$5.99
Mozz Wraps - 3PC
$4.99
Mozz Wraps - 5PC
Mozz Wraps - 5PC
$6.99

Enjoy 5 of our Hand-Rolled Mozzerlla Wraps served with Marinara.

Onion Rings
Onion Rings
$5.49
Bag Of Chips
$1.89
Mini Corn Dogs
$5.99
Breaded Mushrooms
$5.49
Greek Fries
$4.99
Jalapèno Poppers
$5.49

Kids Meals

Junior Chicken Tender Basket
$7.49

2/3 chicken tenders depending on size variation will be served with a junior size crinkle fry and a small drink is included

Junior Grilled Cheese Basket
$6.59
Junior Hot Dog Basket
Junior Hot Dog Basket
$5.99
Junior Hamburger Basket
$6.59

1/4 pound burger served with a junior crinkle cut fry and a small drink is included

Junior Cheeseburger Basket
$6.99
Junior Brat Meal
$6.59
Junior Mini Corn Dog Basket
$6.59

Chicken

Chicken Tenders
$7.49

4 or 5 tenders per basket depending on size variations

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$6.99

plain grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$6.99

Hand breaded to order

Grilled Chicken Wrap
$7.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap
$7.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$7.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$7.99

Dogs/Sandwiches

Hot Dog
$3.99
Chicago Style Hot Dog
Chicago Style Hot Dog
$4.49

Our grilled all beef hot dog topped with tomatoes, a sliced kosher pickle spear, yellow mustard, green relish, diced raw onions, sport peppers and topped with celery salt all served on a warmed poppy seed hot dog bun

Johnsonville Brat
$4.29
Gyro
$7.99

Served with diced raw onions, tomatoes and a side of tzatziki sauce.

Beef Philly Cheesesteak
$7.99

Chopped Beef Steak w\ Fire Roasted Onions & Peppers, served with melted Monterey Jack Cheese on a toasted Steak Roll

BLT
$6.99

3 slices of Applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on our toasted white bread.

Grilled Cheese
$4.79

Soup & Chili

CUP Chili
$3.99Out of stock
BOWL Chili
BOWL Chili
$4.99Out of stock

SODA

Soda

Small Soda
$1.99
Medium Soda
$2.49
Large Soda
$2.99

Dang! Bottle

Root Beer
$2.59
Diet Root Beer
$2.59
Butterscotch Root Beer
$2.59
Diet Butterscoth Root Beer
$2.59
Italian Cherry
$2.59
Coca Cola
$2.79

DESSERTS

Cones/Dish/Pints/Quarts

Dish
$2.99
Cake Cone
$2.99
Waffle Cone
Waffle Cone
$3.49
Quart of Custard
Quart of Custard
$8.49
Pint of Custard
$5.49
3.25oz Pup Cup
$0.50

Sundaes

Regular Sundaes
$4.49
Large Sundaes
$5.49
Regular Hot Fudge Sundae
$4.49
Large Hot Fudge Sundae
$5.49
Regular Caramel Cashew
$5.79
Large Caramel Cashew
$6.59

3 scoops of vanilla custard with caramel topping and salted cashews with whipped cream and a cherry all served in our banana boat.

Regular Hot Fudge Brownie
$5.99

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Ghirardelli Brownie and a drizzle of Hot Fudge

Large Hot Fudge Brownie
Large Hot Fudge Brownie
$6.99

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Ghirardelli Brownie and a drizzle of Hot Fudge

Banana Split
$7.49

3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with a split banana, strawberries, caramel, chocolate syrup and whipped cream and a cherry. served in a banana boat.

Regular Turtle Sundae
$5.79

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Pecans with a Drizzle of Hot Fudge & Caramel.

Large Turtle Sundae
$6.59

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Pecans with a Drizzle of Hot Fudge & Caramel.

Fat Elvis
Fat Elvis
$7.49

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Bacon, Banana Slices, Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce and Maple Syrup.

Regular S'moreo Sundae
$5.99

Our Fresh Chocolate Custard with layers of Marshmallow Fluff & Oreos

Large S'moreo Sundae
Large S'moreo Sundae
$6.99

Our Fresh Chocolate Custard with layers of Marshmallow Fluff & Oreos

Regular PB Lovers
$5.79

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard served with Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and a drizzle of Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce.

Large PB Lovers
$6.59

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard served with Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and a drizzle of Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce.

Lg Sundae of the Month
$7.49
Reg Sundae of the Month
$6.29

Shakes, Malts, Concretes, Floats

Black Cow
$4.79

Mixed Root Beer Shake with one pump of chocolate syrup!

Small Shake
$4.39
Regular Shake
$4.79
Large Shake
$5.79
Small Malt
$4.79
Regular Malt
$4.99
Large Malt
$5.99
Small Concrete
$5.29
Regular Concrete
$5.99
Root Beer Float
Root Beer Float
$4.79

Sprecher Root Beer over our freshly made vanilla custard.

Large Root Beer Float
$5.79
Orange Float
Orange Float
$4.79

Sunkist Orange Soda over our fresh made vanilla custard.

Large Orange Float
$5.79

MILK, COFFEE

SLUSHIES, MILK, WATER, COFFEE

White Milk
$1.99
Chocolate Milk
$1.99
Coffee
$2.49Out of stock
Hot Chocolate
$2.49Out of stock
Bottled Water
$1.99
Slushie Reg
$2.29Out of stock
Slushie Lrg
$2.99Out of stock

APPAREL

Baseball hats

White hat
$20.00
Blue hat
$20.00

SWEETS

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy
$2.99

PARTY ROOM RENTAL

2 HR ROOM RENTAL

Arcade Rental
$120.00