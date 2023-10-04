FOOD

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Our delicious 1/3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon & American Cheese

Cheeseburger

$7.49

1/3# Angus Burger served with American Cheese

Hamburger

$6.99

1/3# Angus Burger made to your preference.

Mac Attack Burger

Mac Attack Burger

$8.99

1\3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Mac Bites.

Mushroom & Swiss

$7.99

fried mushrooms and swiss cheese on a 1/3 pound angus burger.

Patty Melt

$7.99

1/3 pound angus burger with one slice of American cheese, one slice of swiss cheese and fried onions served on our toasted marble rye bread

Western Burger

$8.99

2 slices Applewood bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on a 1/3 pound angus burger

Appetizer

Crinkle Cut Fry Reg

$2.49

Crinkle Cut Fry Lrg

$4.49
Hand Cut Fry Reg

Hand Cut Fry Reg

$2.99

Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.

Hand Cut Fries Lrg

$4.99

Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.79
Cheddar Curd

Cheddar Curd

$5.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.99

Mozz Wraps - 3PC

$4.99Out of stock
Mozz Wraps - 5PC

Mozz Wraps - 5PC

$6.99Out of stock

Enjoy 5 of our Hand-Rolled Mozzerlla Wraps served with Marinara.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.49

Bag Of Chips

$1.89

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Meals

Chicken Tender Junior Basket

$7.49

2/3 chicken tenders depending on size variation will be served with a junior size crinkle fry and a small drink is included

Grilled Cheese Junior Basket

$6.59
Hot Dog Junior Basket

Hot Dog Junior Basket

$5.99

Hamburger Junior Basket

$6.59

1/4 pound burger served with a junior crinkle cut fry and a small drink is included

Cheeseburger Junior Basket

$6.99

Brat Kids Meal

$6.59

Mini Corn Dog Junior Basket

$6.59

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$7.49

4 or 5 tenders per basket depending on size variations

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

plain grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Hand breaded to order

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Dogs/Sandwiches

Hot Dog

$3.99
Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$4.49

Our grilled all beef hot dog topped with tomatoes, a sliced kosher pickle spear, yellow mustard, green relish, diced raw onions, sport peppers and topped with celery salt all served on a warmed poppy seed hot dog bun

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.49

Johnsonville Brat

$4.29

Gyro

$7.99

Served with diced raw onions, tomatoes and a side of tzatziki sauce.

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$7.99

Chopped Beef Steak w\ Fire Roasted Onions & Peppers, served with melted Monterey Jack Cheese on a toasted Steak Roll

BLT

$6.99

3 slices of Applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on our toasted white bread.

Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Soup & Chili

CUP Chili

$3.99
BOWL Chili

BOWL Chili

$4.99

SODA

Soda

Small Soda

$1.99

Medium Soda

$2.49

Large Soda

$2.99

Dang! Bottle

Root Beer

$2.59

Diet Root Beer

$2.59

Butterscotch Root Beer

$2.59

Diet Butterscoth Root Beer

$2.59Out of stock

Italian Cherry

$2.59

DESSERTS

Cones/Dish/Pints/Quarts

Dish

$2.99

Cake Cone

$2.99
Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$3.49
Quart of Custard

Quart of Custard

$8.49

Pint of Custard

$5.49Out of stock

3.25oz Pup Cup

$0.50

Sundaes

Regular Sundaes

$4.49

Large Sundaes

$5.49

Regular Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.49

Large Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.49

Regular Caramel Cashew

$5.79

Large Caramel Cashew

$6.59

3 scoops of vanilla custard with caramel topping and salted cashews with whipped cream and a cherry all served in our banana boat.

Regular Hot Fudge Brownie

$5.99

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Ghirardelli Brownie and a drizzle of Hot Fudge

Large Hot Fudge Brownie

Large Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.99

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Ghirardelli Brownie and a drizzle of Hot Fudge

Banana Split

$7.49

3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with a split banana, strawberries, caramel, chocolate syrup and whipped cream and a cherry. served in a banana boat.

Regular Turtle Sundae

$5.79

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Pecans with a Drizzle of Hot Fudge & Caramel.

Large Turtle Sundae

$6.59

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Pecans with a Drizzle of Hot Fudge & Caramel.

Fat Elvis

Fat Elvis

$7.49

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Bacon, Banana Slices, Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce and Maple Syrup.

Regular S'moreo Sundae

$5.99

Our Fresh Chocolate Custard with layers of Marshmallow Fluff & Oreos

Large S'moreo Sundae

Large S'moreo Sundae

$6.99

Our Fresh Chocolate Custard with layers of Marshmallow Fluff & Oreos

Regular PB Lovers

$5.79

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard served with Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and a drizzle of Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce.

Large PB Lovers

$6.59

Our Fresh Vanilla Custard served with Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and a drizzle of Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce.

Lg Sundae of the Month

$7.49Out of stock

Reg Sundae of the Month

$6.29Out of stock

Shakes, Malts, Concretes, Floats

Black Cow

$4.79

Mixed Root Beer Shake with one pump of chocolate syrup!

Small Shake

$4.39

Regular Shake

$4.79

Large Shake

$5.79

Small Malt

$4.79

Regular Malt

$4.99

Large Malt

$5.99

Small Concrete

$5.29

Regular Concrete

$5.99
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.79

Sprecher Root Beer over our freshly made vanilla custard.

Large Root Beer Float

$5.79
Orange Float

Orange Float

$4.79

Sunkist Orange Soda over our fresh made vanilla custard.

Large Orange Float

$5.79

MILK, COFFEE

SLUSHIES, MILK, WATER, COFFEE

White Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$2.49Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.49Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.99

Slushie Reg

$2.29Out of stock

Slushie Lrg

$2.99Out of stock

APPAREL

Baseball hats

White hat

$20.00

Blue hat

$20.00

SWEETS

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$2.99

PARTY ROOM RENTAL

2 HR ROOM RENTAL

Arcade Rental

$100.00