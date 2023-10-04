Sweet Dreams
FOOD
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our delicious 1/3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon & American Cheese
Cheeseburger
1/3# Angus Burger served with American Cheese
Hamburger
1/3# Angus Burger made to your preference.
Mac Attack Burger
1\3# Angus Burger with Applewood Bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Mac Bites.
Mushroom & Swiss
fried mushrooms and swiss cheese on a 1/3 pound angus burger.
Patty Melt
1/3 pound angus burger with one slice of American cheese, one slice of swiss cheese and fried onions served on our toasted marble rye bread
Western Burger
2 slices Applewood bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on a 1/3 pound angus burger
Appetizer
Crinkle Cut Fry Reg
Crinkle Cut Fry Lrg
Hand Cut Fry Reg
Enjoy our delicious hand cut fries made daily.
Hand Cut Fries Lrg
Side of Cheese Sauce
Cheddar Curd
Mac N Cheese Bites
Mozz Wraps - 3PC
Mozz Wraps - 5PC
Enjoy 5 of our Hand-Rolled Mozzerlla Wraps served with Marinara.
Onion Rings
Chili Cheese Fries
Bag Of Chips
Mini Corn Dogs
Kids Meals
Chicken Tender Junior Basket
2/3 chicken tenders depending on size variation will be served with a junior size crinkle fry and a small drink is included
Grilled Cheese Junior Basket
Hot Dog Junior Basket
Hamburger Junior Basket
1/4 pound burger served with a junior crinkle cut fry and a small drink is included
Cheeseburger Junior Basket
Brat Kids Meal
Mini Corn Dog Junior Basket
Chicken
Chicken Tenders
4 or 5 tenders per basket depending on size variations
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
plain grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded to order
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch served in a flour tortilla wrap
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Dogs/Sandwiches
Hot Dog
Chicago Style Hot Dog
Our grilled all beef hot dog topped with tomatoes, a sliced kosher pickle spear, yellow mustard, green relish, diced raw onions, sport peppers and topped with celery salt all served on a warmed poppy seed hot dog bun
Chili Cheese Dog
Johnsonville Brat
Gyro
Served with diced raw onions, tomatoes and a side of tzatziki sauce.
Beef Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped Beef Steak w\ Fire Roasted Onions & Peppers, served with melted Monterey Jack Cheese on a toasted Steak Roll
BLT
3 slices of Applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on our toasted white bread.
Grilled Cheese
Soup & Chili
DESSERTS
Cones/Dish/Pints/Quarts
Sundaes
Regular Sundaes
Large Sundaes
Regular Hot Fudge Sundae
Large Hot Fudge Sundae
Regular Caramel Cashew
Large Caramel Cashew
3 scoops of vanilla custard with caramel topping and salted cashews with whipped cream and a cherry all served in our banana boat.
Regular Hot Fudge Brownie
Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Ghirardelli Brownie and a drizzle of Hot Fudge
Large Hot Fudge Brownie
Banana Split
3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with a split banana, strawberries, caramel, chocolate syrup and whipped cream and a cherry. served in a banana boat.
Regular Turtle Sundae
Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Pecans with a Drizzle of Hot Fudge & Caramel.
Large Turtle Sundae
Fat Elvis
Our Fresh Vanilla Custard with Bacon, Banana Slices, Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce and Maple Syrup.
Regular S'moreo Sundae
Our Fresh Chocolate Custard with layers of Marshmallow Fluff & Oreos
Large S'moreo Sundae
Regular PB Lovers
Our Fresh Vanilla Custard served with Reece's Peanut Butter Cups and a drizzle of Reece's Peanut Butter Sauce.
Large PB Lovers
Lg Sundae of the Month
Reg Sundae of the Month
Shakes, Malts, Concretes, Floats
Black Cow
Mixed Root Beer Shake with one pump of chocolate syrup!
Small Shake
Regular Shake
Large Shake
Small Malt
Regular Malt
Large Malt
Small Concrete
Regular Concrete
Root Beer Float
Sprecher Root Beer over our freshly made vanilla custard.
Large Root Beer Float
Orange Float
Sunkist Orange Soda over our fresh made vanilla custard.