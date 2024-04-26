Sweet Honey Cafe & Bakery 1406 Highway 62 65 North
Bakery Case Items
Cakes
- Piece of Cake$6.99
- Grab n Go case cakes
- Quarter sheet$45.00
- Half sheet$90.00
- Full sheet$165.00
- Apple crumble piece$4.99
- Slice of carrot cake$6.25
- Whole strawberry cake$80.00
- Whole coconut cake$80.00
- Whole chocolate cake$80.00
- Whole resse's cake$80.00
- Whole coconut cake$80.00
- 12 inch cookie cake$45.00
- 10 inch Dessert Style Cake$80.00
Cupcakes
- Strawberry Cupcake$3.99
- Carrot Cake Cupcake$3.99
- Wedding Cake Cupcake$3.99
- White cupcake with buttercream$3.99Out of stock
- Red velvet cupcake$3.99
- Chocolate cupcake$3.99
- Cookies and Cream Cupcake$4.99Out of stock
- Raspberry cheesecake cupcake$4.99Out of stock
- Reeses Explosion Cupcake$4.99
- Strawberry shortcake cupcake$4.99
- Strawberry lemonade cupcake$4.99Out of stock
- Cake in a Cup$7.99
- Fruity pebble cupcake$3.99
- Lemon blueberry cupcake$3.99
- 12 gourmet assorted cupcakes$36.00
- 12 basic assorted cupcakes$25.00
- 12 chocolate cupcakes with chocolate buttercream$25.00
- 12 vanilla cupcakes with vanilla buttercream$25.00
- 12 strawberry cupcakes with strawberry$25.00
- 12 red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese$25.00
- 12 carrot cupcakes with icing$25.00
- Funfetti cupcake$3.99
- 12 basic cupcakes with filling$30.00
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
- M & M Cookie PLAIN$4.00
- Monster Oatmel M&M$4.00Out of stock
- Double Doozie$8.00
- Croissant Cookie$3.99
- Peanut butter cookie$4.00
- Confetti sugar cookie$4.00
- Cookies in a cup$5.50
- Crazy Monster Face Buttercream Cookie$5.50
- Red velvet cookie$4.00Out of stock
- White chocolate cookie$4.00Out of stock
- Cookies and cream COOKIE$4.50
- A dozen chocolate chip cookies$45.00
- A dozen M&M Cookies$45.00
- A dozen confetti cookies$45.00
- A dozen sugar cookies with image/buttercream$40.00
- 6 gourmet, 6 basic cookies$48.00
- 12 inch cookie cake$45.00
- White cho macadamia$4.00
- 1\2 dozen sugar with buttercream$20.00
Muffins
Baked Items
Cold Items
Drinks
Coffee
- 16oz Specialty$6.25
- 20oz Specialty$7.00
- 24oz Specialty$7.50
- Latte
- Americano
- 16oz drip Drip Coffee$3.00
- 20oz drip$3.50
- 16oz Chai$4.50
- 20oz chai$5.50
- 24oz iced chai$6.50
- 16oz Matcha$5.00
- 20oz Matcha$5.50
- 24oz Iced Matcha$6.00
- 16oz Frappes$5.75
- 20oz Frappe$6.25
- 24oz frappe$6.75
- 16oz Mocha$5.50
- 20oz Mocha$6.00
- 24oz Mocha ICED$6.50
Red Bull Drinks
Milkshakes
- Celebration Time Milkshake$8.00
- Cookies & Dreams Milkshake$8.00
- Sweet Strawberry Milkshake$8.00
- Caramel Turtle Craze Milkshake$8.00
- Give Me A Minty Milkshake$8.00
- Candy Land Milkshake$8.00
- Crazy About Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
- Fruity Pebble Explosion Milkshake$8.00
- Chocolate Milkshake$4.99
- Strawberry Milkshake$4.99
- Vanilla Milkshake$4.99
- Mint Chocolate Milkshake$4.99
- Chocolate chip cookie dough milkshake$4.99
- Salted Caramel milkshake$4.99
- Birthday cake milkshake$4.99
- Cotton candy milkshake$4.99
- Cookies n cream milkshake$4.99
- Peanut butter milkshake$4.99
- Butter pecan milkshake$4.99
- Praline n cream milkshake$4.99
Tea
Food
Mornings Starts
Bagels sandwiches
Salads
Sandwiches
Sides
Grab and go case
Kids meals
Ice cream
Hand dipped Ice cream
Waffle Cone
Merchandise
Birthday Candles
Bowls
Cake toppers
Sweet Grace
Cards
- Best Auntie Ever Star Card$5.00
- Best Dad Ever Blue Card$5.00
- Best Grandma Ever Card$3.50
- Best Mama Ever Green White Card$3.50
- Birthday Girl Era Card$3.50
- Candle Fire Hazard Card$4.00
- Checkered Thank You Card$5.00
- Cheers To You Birthday Girl Card$5.00
- Deer Card$6.00
- Favorite ATM Card$5.00
- Happy Fathers Day Sports Card$5.00
- Happy Rootin Tootin Bday Card$6.00
- Hats Off To You Black Card$5.00
- HBD You Beautiful Bitch Card$3.50
- In My Graduation Era Card$5.00
- I’d Take A Nerf Bullet Card$4.00
- I’m Not Gonna Lie Congrats Card$4.00
- Miss You Card$5.00
- Mistaken As My Sister Card$5.00
- Mushroom HBD Card$3.50
- Nice Hat Card$5.00
- Obviously You’re A Great Mom Card$4.00
- Olive You Card$3.50
- Partner In Wine Card$3.50
- Thanks For Having An Open Bar Card$3.50
- This World Suck Less Card$4.00
- To The Best Bonus Mom Card$5.00
- Wedding Dress Card$6.00
- What Like It’s Hard Card$5.00
- Worlds #1 Mom Card$5.00
- You Did It Card$5.00
- You’re Not Old, Aged To Perfection Card$3.50
- Pet more dogs$3.50
- Was Going To Send Text$4.00
Gift bags
Glasses/Cups/Mugs
- Confetti Sprinkle Mug$20.00
- Pink Ribbed Mug$20.00
- Lake Crew Cups$11.00
- Best GF Cups$11.00
- Sorry You’re Old Cups$11.00
- For The Car Ride Home Cups$11.00
- Welcome to the SS Glass$16.00
- Done Parenting Glass$16.00
- Happiest Hour Glass$16.00
- Nothing Nice To Say Glass$16.00
- About to Make A Scene Glass$16.00
- The Good Life Glass$16.00
- Mr&Mrs Mugs$27.00
- Butterfly coffee cup$15.00
- Pink clay mug$12.00
- Bring tequila sleeve$15.00
- Bring tequila single cup$2.50
- Orange glass
Hats
Misc.
- Acrylic Calendar$40.00
- Bad Ass Ideas Journal$15.00
- Black&White Spatula$5.00
- Blue Green Pens$6.00
- Confetti White Dish Towel$18.00
- IPAD Holder-Tan Mudpie$26.00
- I’m the problem journal$18.00
- Lake Night Game Set$18.00
- Mudpie Baking Set with Napkins$38.00
- Orange Matches$12.00
- Pink Matches$12.00
- Purple Pink Pens$6.00
- Same Shit Journal$15.00
- It’s My Bday Shirt$45.00
- Sweet Grace Hand Soap$6.00
- Sweet Grace Lotion$6.00
- Sweet Honey Tshirt$20.00
- Bday cookie cutter$20.00
Napkins
- Small Orange Checkered Napkins$7.00
- Small Farm White Napkins$8.00
- Small Blue Paisley Napkin$6.00
- Dirty 30 Napkin$8.00
- Large Party Animal Napkin$8.00
- Small Lion Napkin$8.00
- Green YAY Napkin$7.00
- Small Blue Checkered Napkin$7.00
- Pink Mermaid Napkin$8.00
- Blue Let’s Day Drink Napkin$7.00
- White Black Let’s Drink About It Napkin$6.00
- White Gold Foil Party People Napkin$6.00
- White Gold Mamacita Margarita Napkin$6.00
- Orange White Leaf Napkin$8.00
- White Happy Birthday Flower Napkin$6.00
- This Is As Fancy As I Get Napkin$5.00
- Let’s Get Sauced Napkin$5.00
- Let’s Get This Party Started Napkin$5.00
- I Drink& I Know Things Napkin$5.00
- Reality TV Show Napkin$5.00
- Soak Up Alcohol Napkin$5.00
- Trust Me I Can Dance Napkin$5.00
- Pink Gold Foil Sweet 16 Napkin$7.00
- Pink Gold 16 Napkin$7.00
Plates
- Happy Birthday Singing Boy Plate$20.00
- Happy Birthday Singing Girl Plate$2.00
- Red Barn Plates$10.00
- Small Farm Plates$8.00
- Large Orange Checkered Plate$9.00
- Large Blue Checkered Plate$9.00
- Large Green White Stripe Plate$9.00
- Medium Orange Smiley Face Plate$8.00
- Large Blue Floral Plate$8.00
- Small Blue Floral Plate$7.00
- Large Pink Floral Plate$8.00
- Large Party Animal Plate$9.00
- Small Zebra Plate$7.00
- Small Mermaid plates$8.00
- Pink orange rim large plates$8.00
- Orange Pink Rim small plates$7.00
- White Have Your Cake Plates$5.00
- Small Green Rim Plates$7.00
- Large Green Rim Plates$8.09
Platters/Boards/Trays
- Black Floral Cutting Board$50.00
- Black Floral Acrylic Tray$50.00
- Bless Your Heart Platter$40.00
- Blue Paisley Acrylic Tray$50.00
- Blue Paisley Rectangle Cutting Board$50.00
- Blue Paisley Round Cutting Board$40.00
- Boots Are Made For Gauc’n Platter$40.00
- Champagne Cutting Board$50.00
- Champagne Acrylic Tray$50.00
- Charcuterie 101 Platter$64.00
- Mr&Mrs Board$27.00
- Multiple Color Floral Round Cutting Board$40.00
- Multiple Color Floral Acrylic Tray$50.00
- Send Dip Pics Platter$40.00
- Strawberry Acrylic Tray$50.00
- Strawberry Cutting Board$40.00
- Red White Blue Cutting Board$40.00
- Sunflower board$48.00
Strawberry Collection
