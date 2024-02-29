Skip to Main content
Sweet Java Cafe 7620 Ridge Avenue
Sweet Java Cafe 7620 Ridge Avenue
Food
Drinks
Grab n' Go
Pastries
Muffins
Bagels
Cookies
Cakes
Food
Pastries
Croissant
$3.75
Out of stock
Cheese Danish
$4.25
Cherry Cheese Pastry
$4.25
Out of stock
Apple Turnover
$4.25
Muffins
Coffee Cake Muffin
$4.75
Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin
$4.75
Out of stock
Banana Nut Muffin
$4.75
Bagels
Everything
$3.75
Plain
$3.75
Cinnamon Raisin
$3.75
Cookies
Chocolate Chip
$2.75
Oatmeal Raisin
$2.75
White Chocolate Macadamia Nuts
$2.75
Cakes
Cookies and Cream Cake
$5.00
Out of stock
Drinks
Coffee
Espresso (2oz)
$3.25
Americano
$3.50
Latte
$3.75
Cappuccino
$4.25
Macchiato
$3.50
Drip
$3.00
Mocha
$3.50
Cafe Au Lait
$3.50
Cortado
$4.00
Matcha Latte
$4.25
Specialty Drinks
Lemon Honey Americano
$5.50
Matcha Latte
$4.75
Orange Espresso
$5.75
Coconut Coco
$4.75
Coconut White Mocha
$5.50
Tea
Earl Grey
$3.25
Lemon Lift
$3.25
English Teatime
$3.25
Constant Comment
$3.25
Green Tea
$3.75
Orange & Spice
$3.75
Mint Medley
$3.75
Cozy Chamomile
$3.75
Grab n' Go
Canned Iced Coffee
Upper Cut Iced Coffee
$4.25
Brown sugar cream iced coffee
Southpaw Iced Coffee
$4.25
Vanilla oat milk iced coffee.
Sweet Java Cafe 7620 Ridge Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(215) 402-7111
7620 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Closed
• Opens Friday at 7AM
All hours
