WEDDING CAKE - THAI TEA

$650.00

Our 3 tiered Thai Tea Wedding Cake will also come with our delicious sauce as we serve at the restaurant. Our wedding cake is 3 tiered and serves about 50 guests. If extra servings are needed, you can always choose additional cakes from 12-inch for $300, 9-inch for $150, and 6-inch cake for $100. We offer flower decoration either it is real flowers or buttercream flowers for $120 extra. We offer the wedding cakes pickups at our San Francisco location. Please inquire about specific addresses for delivery options for the delivery fees calculated.