Sweet Maple - Santa Monica
Breakfast and Lunch Menu
Small Bite
- Butter Fried Corn$10.00
fresh cut corn glazed with butter, battered and fried
- Grill Eggplant & Tomatoes$10.00
pine nuts, feta, basil, balsamic
- Millionaire's Bacon$13.00
choice of: original | citron | cinnamon | rosemary
- Millionaire's Brussel$15.00
crispy brussel, signature millionaire's bacon
- Avocado Croffle$13.00
signature croissant waffle
- Korean FC$15.00
savory soy & garlic tossed korean style fried chicken,rice cake and home-made pickles (6 pcs)
- Millionaire's Bacon Platter$24.00
original | citron | cinnamon | rosemary
- Millionaire's candy$12.00
- Millionaire Bites$12.00
Egg Story
- Two Egg$15.00
served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast
- Two Egg with Bacon$19.00
served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast
- Two Egg with Sausage$19.00
served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast
- Two Egg with Mill Bacon$21.00
served w/ potato medley and ciabatta au levain toast
- Two Egg with Candy Bacon$21.00
Scrambles & Omelets
- Hass Omelet$22.00
avocado, bacon, monterey jack, side pico de gallo
- Bay Bottom Omelet$32.00
fresh dungeness crab, scallion, spinach,lemon, swiss american, parmesan
- Snowed Spinach Scramble$19.00
baby spinach, vermont cheddar, parmesan
- Frisco Scramble$22.00
chicken mango sausage, shallot, mixed mushrooms, avocado, gouda
- Sweet Maple Scramble$25.00
millionaire's bacon®, scallion, asparagus,parmesan, meyer lemon hollandaise
Soufflegg Skillets
Benedict & Friends
- Florentine$19.00
sautéed spinach, tomato, parmesan,meyer lemon hollandaise
- Hemingway$24.00
smoked salmon, lemon, capers,cucumber wasabi hollandaise
- Blackstone$25.00
millionaire's bacon®, asparagus, cherrytomato, meyer lemon hollandaise
- Oscar$32.00
fresh dungeness crab, asparagus, capers,lemon, parmesan, cucumber wasabi hollandaise
Kitchen Speical
- Sizzling Stonepot$22.00
asparagus, spinach, mushroom, carrot, bean sprout, red bell, egg on rice. Choice of CK Mango, Pork Lime or Prawn
- Pimped Up Ramyun$22.00
dry tossed “shin” cup noodle tricked out with millionaire’s bacon®, scallops, shrimps, fried egg, vegetables, shinfully good!
- Loco Moco$24.00
wagyu beef cutlet, bell pepper, egg, rice, gravy
- Tornado Galbi Omurice$24.00
twisted scrambled egg over vegetable fried rice, demi-glace.
- Breaky Tacos with Crispy Rainbow$22.00
galbi, scrambled egg, scallion, kimchi pico de gallo, red cabbage, jack and cotija.
- Morning Thai Cioppino$29.00
mixed seafood, thai herbs, mushroom, tomatoes, egg, basil, onions, cilantro served with ciabatta toast
- Chicken croffle$23.00
crispy chicken with house-made mochi waffle,berries and spicy honey.
Maple Plates
Maple Plates complete meal
Sandwiches & Burgers
- BLTA Sandwich$19.00
applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula, sriracha aioli, vermont cheddar
- Chicken Sandwich$20.00
grilled chicken breast, tomato, basil, romaine,cherry pepper, guacamole
- Grilled cheese sandwich$19.00
- Vermont Cheeseburger$18.00
tomato, shallot, romaine, white cheddar
- California Burger$21.00
shallot, sweet petite pepper, tomato, arugula, guacamole, monterey jack
- 1 Percenter Burger$25.00
millionaire’s bacon®, fried egg, tomato, arugula, pickled shallot, swiss
- Impossible Burger$23.00
plant-based patty, tomato, arugula, red cabbage, pickled red onion, pepper jack
Salads
- Lunch Anchovy Salad$15.00
Green papaya, crispy tofu, green bean, cherry tomato, cilantro, scallion ,cashew nut, spicy garlic dressing
- Lunch Ahi Salad$20.00
diced tuna, mango, spring mix, scallion, cilantro, avocado, seaweed salad
- Lunch Papaya Salad$17.00
yellow mango, crispy tofu, cilantro, scallion, red onion, tomato, cashew nut, spicy lime dressing
- Lunch Holy Cow Salad$23.00
sliced galbi, spring mix, avocado, fried onion, cucumber, scallion, tortilla strips, sesame dressing.
- Lunch Hass Salad$21.00
bacon, hass avocado, chicken breast, romaine, arugula, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, vermont cheddar, lemon, cilantro lime dressing
- Lunch Pacifica Salad$32.00
romaine, spring mix, fresh dungeness crab, tiger shrimp, asparagus, cherry tomato, caper, cilantro lime dressing, parmigiano reggiano
Kid's Menu
Sides
- Toast$4.00
2 pcs
- Two eggs$6.00
- Bacon$8.00
3 pcs
- Chicken-mango sausage$8.00
2 pcs
- Pork-lime sausage$8.00
2 pcs
- Brussel Potatoes Medley$6.00
- Pico de gallo$4.00
- Roasted salsa$4.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Hollandaise$3.00
- French fries$6.00
- Mixed fruits$8.00
- One pancake$8.00
- One french toast$8.00
- Grilled Prawns$8.00
- Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Fried Chicken (2Pcs)$8.00
- Beef Patty$8.00
- Impossible patty$8.00
- Gluten free Toast$6.00
- Croffle$8.00
- Rice$4.00
- Green salad$5.00
- Kimchi Side$5.00
- Maple Syrup$3.00
NA Beverages Menu
Freshly Squeezed Juice
Beverages
Tea Forte Collection
- English breakfast$6.50
a dark and rich superb assam black tea
- Earl grey$6.50
robust assam and bergamot
- Bombay chai$6.50
a traditional blend with warming spices
- Cherry blossom$6.50
our impression of the cherry blossom green tea
- Blueberry merlot$6.50
award-winning herbal blend
- Chamomile citron$6.50
soothing caffeine-free chamomile
- Moroccan mint$6.50
rich dark-chocolate and cool peppermint
Coffee Menu
Coffee Drink
Baristra's favorite
Cocktail Menu
Morning cocktails
- Single mimosa$12.00
- Bottomless mimosa$23.00
- Mosa-Flight$35.00
pick 3 flavors
- Bloody mary$11.00
- Bloody clam shooters$12.00
- Ultimate bloody mary$14.00
spicy bloody mary mix, mill bacon, shrimp, fried corn, house-made pickle, tajin rim
- Michelada$12.00
beer, house-made spicy bloody mary mix, tajin rim
- Espresso Shakerato$14.00
vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, oat milk
- Blue Mule$14.00
van gogh acai blueberry vodka, fresh lime, blue caracao, ginger beer
- Pimm #1$15.00
pimm, strawberry, apple, cucumber, mint, lemon, CO2
- Champagne garden$15.00
white rum, watermelon, lemon, mint, champagne
- Coco berry$14.00
gin, fresh seasonal berries, lemon
- Saladito$14.00
mezcal, honey syrup, fresh lime, salted cayenne
- A spritz$14.00
- Mocktail$11.00
Dinner cocktails
- Single mimosa$12.00
- Michelada$12.00
beer, house-made spicy bloody mary mix, tajin rim
- Espresso Shakerato$14.00
vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, oat milk
- Blue Mule$14.00
van gogh acai blueberry vodka, fresh lime, blue caracao, ginger beer
- Pimm #1$15.00
pimm, strawberry, apple, cucumber, mint, lemon, CO2
- Champagne garden$15.00
white rum, watermelon, lemon, mint, champagne
- Coco berry$14.00
gin, fresh seasonal berries, lemon
- Saladito$14.00
mezcal, honey syrup, fresh lime, salted cayenne
- Lady no.#5$15.00
empress 1908 gin, grapefruit juice, lychee, fresh lemon
- CB Gimlet$14.00
cucumber vodka, cointreau, fresh lime, basil
- Bourbon blooming$15.00
bourbon, st.germain, lillet blanc, lemon juice
- Pornstar Martini$16.00
- Spicy Melon Margarita$14.00
- Perfect Mai Tai$15.00
- Maple Old Fashioned$15.00
- A Spritz$14.00
- Surprise Me$15.00
- Mocktail$11.00
Classic Cocktails
- Bloody mary$11.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$11.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- Hurricane$11.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Mint Julep$11.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$11.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$11.00
- Sazerac$11.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Sea Breeze$11.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$11.00
- A spritz$14.00
Special cocktails
Wine Menu
Wines by glass : Red
- GLS Cono Sur Pinot Noir$11.00
- GLS Sea Sun Pinot Noir$12.00
ripe black cherry, toasted vanilla, lightly smokey, black pepper, soft spice, light herbs, tea and chocolate cookie baking. smooth and silky
- GLS Juggernaut Cabernet sauvignon$11.00
organic grapes, deep violet color, ground-mushrooms and berries aromas, soft & silky tannins and a flavorful finish
- GLS 7 Cellars The Farm Cabernet sauvignon$12.00
- GLS 1000 Stories Cabernet sauvignon$13.00
- GLS Trivento Reserve Malbec$11.00
- GLS Penfolds max's Cabernet sauvignon$12.00
tastes of dark fruit and dark cherry with little bit of pepper, mild oak, Smooth tannins and a nice finish
Wines by glass : White
- GLS Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
crisp and lively palate, aroma of grapefruit, exotic kumquat, cherimoya, mango and passionfruit
- GLS Glensen Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
refreshing, crisp and dry with zesty lime to flowery peach flavor, fresh cut grass and floral aromas
- GLS Mer Soleil Chardonnay$11.00
- GLS Gran Reserve Sauvignon Blanc$13.00
Wines by glass : Bubblies
Wines by glass : Rose
Wines by bottle : Red
- BTL Cono Sur Pinot Noir$50.00
- BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir$55.00
ripe black cherry, toasted vanilla, lightly smokey, black pepper, soft spice, light herbs, tea and chocolate cookie baking. smooth and silky
- BTL Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
organic grapes, deep violet color, ground-mushrooms and berries aromas, soft & silky tannins and a flavorful finish
- BTL 7 Cellars The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon$55.00
- BTL 1000 Series Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- BTL Trivento Reserve Malbec$50.00
- BTL Elway's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- BTL Michael David Lust Zinfandel$89.00
Wines by bottle : White
- BTL Bonterra sauvignon blanc$50.00
crisp and clean, zesty grapefruit and peach flavors
- BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc$50.00
refreshing, crisp and dry with zesty lime to flowery peach flavor, fresh cut grass and floral aromas
- BLT Met Soleil Chardonnay$50.00
- BTL Gran Reserve Sauvignon$60.00
- BTL Venica Sauvigon$25.00
Wines by bottle : Bubblies
Wines by bottle : Rose
Beer Menu
Cider and Beers
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Liquor Menu
Apperitif / Digestif
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Japanese whiskey
Bourbon
Scoth / Single malt
BUNDLE SET
- You’re so RAMEN-tic$52.00
Come with - Spicy Thai Ramyon - Mango Sticky Rice Bingsu - 1 Glass of Blue Lychee (Valued $56)
- Let’s get ready to CROFFLE$36.00
Come with - Croffle Party - 1 Glass of Strawberry Milk Tea - 1 Glass of Tiger Earl Gray Milk Tea (Valued $38.50)
- Love at first BITE$55.00
Come with - Ube Mochi Waffle - Chocolate Organic Matcha Lava Cake - Volcano Bingsu (Valued $58.50)
- Feeling GRAM IN GREEN$50.00
Come with - Matcha Crepe Cake - Chocolate Organic Matcha Lava Cake - Soft Bread with Pandan Fondue - 1 Glass of Strawberry Matcha Fizz (Valued $54)
Cake
CAKE
- DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)$13.50
Japanese Cheesecake serves with Lychee Ice Cream, Homemade Foam Cheese, Fresh Lychee, and Crispy Strawberry.
- DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)$13.50
Japanese Cheesecake serves with Homemade Yuzu Sauce, Homemade Foam Cheese, and Crispy Strawberry
- THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)$14.50
18 Layers of Thai Tea Flavor Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce.
- YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)$14.50
18 Layers of Organic Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauce.
- MATCHA CREPE CAKE (Slice)$14.50
18 Layers of Organic Matcha Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce and Red Bean Paste.
- CAKE SAMPLER (Slice)$39.00
3 Flavors of regular slice cake : Young Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake, Matcha Crepe Cake and Thai Tea Crepe Cake (Value $43.50)
- HOJICHA BANOFFEE (Slice)$14.00
Hojicha Cream Pie, Almond, Caramel, Buttery Oreo Crusted, Banana, Fresh Whipcream. (Contains Eggs)
- ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE$15.00
Homemade Warm Chocolate Molten Cake with Organic Matcha Lava serves with Matcha Ice Cream and Chocolate Crumble and Fresh Strawberry.
- CHOCO BANANA CREPE ROLL (Slice)$14.50
A Chocolate Crepe Roll is filled with a rich Chocolate filling and stuffed with a Banana. Drizzle our delicious Homemade Banana Cream on top for the perfect. comes with a scoop of tasty Chocolate Ice Cream.
- CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE$15.00
Belgium Chocolate Chiffon Cake, Mascarpone Chocolate Cream, Rich Chocolate Custard filling, in Crunchy Chocolate layer topped and on the side with Ferrero, Chocolate Ice Cream, and Chocolate Crumble.
WHOLE CAKE
- WHOLE CREPE CAKE - YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN$115.00
!!!!Kindly give us a call and enquire about the availability of same-day pick-up!!! 18 Crepe layers (9 inches) of Young Coconut Cream between Pandan Crepe with Homemade Organic Young Coconut Sauce
- WHOLE CREPE CAKE - ORGANIC MATCHA$115.00
!!!!Kindly give us a call and enquire about the availability of same-day pick-up!!!! 18 Crepe layers (9 inches) of Organic Matcha from Japanese Uji Farm Cream & Crepe which comes with Homemade Organic Matcha Sauce and Homemade Red Bean Paste
- WHOLE CREPE CAKE - THAI TEA$115.00
!!!!Kindly give us a call and enquire about the availability of same-day pick-up!! 18 Crepe layers (9 inches) of Organic Thai Tea Crepe which comes with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce (Signature)
- WHOLE PIE - HOJICHA BANOFFEE$85.00
!!Kindly give us a call and enquire about the availability of same-day pick-up!! Hojicha Cream Pie, Almond, Caramel, Buttery Oreo Crusted, Banana, Fresh Whipcream. (Contains Eggs)
- WHOLE CHOCOLATE BANANA CREPE ROLL$75.00
!!Kindly give us a call and enquire about the availability of same-day pick-up!! A Chocolate Crepe Roll (7 inches) is filled with a Rich Chocolate Filling and stuffed with a Banana. Drizzle our delicious Homemade Banana Cream on top for the perfect.
- WHOLE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE$75.00
!!Kindly give us a call and enquire about the availability of same-day pick-up!! This Lychee Cheesecake (6 inches) was a huge hit! Japanese Cheesecake serves with Fresh Lychee, and Crispy Strawberry.
- WHOLE HONEY YUZU CHEESECAKE$75.00
!!Kindly give us a call and enquire about the availability of same-day pick-up!!This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with Homemade Yuzu Sauce, White Chocolate, and Crispy Strawberry.
- WEDDING CAKE - YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN$650.00
Our 3 tiered Young Coconut Pandan Wedding Cake will also come with our delicious sauce as we serve at the restaurant. Our wedding cake is 3 tiered and serves about 50 guests. If extra servings are needed, you can always choose additional cakes from 12-inch for $300, 9-inch for $150, and 6-inch cake $100. We offer flower decoration either it is real flowers or buttercream flowers for $120 extra. We offer the wedding cakes pickups at our San Francisco location. Please inquire for specific addresses for delivery option for the delivery fees calculated.
- WEDDING CAKE - THAI TEA$650.00
Our 3 tiered Thai Tea Wedding Cake will also come with our delicious sauce as we serve at the restaurant. Our wedding cake is 3 tiered and serves about 50 guests. If extra servings are needed, you can always choose additional cakes from 12-inch for $300, 9-inch for $150, and 6-inch cake for $100. We offer flower decoration either it is real flowers or buttercream flowers for $120 extra. We offer the wedding cakes pickups at our San Francisco location. Please inquire about specific addresses for delivery options for the delivery fees calculated.
- WEDDING CAKE - ORGANIC MATCHA$650.00
Our 3 tiered Organic Matcha Wedding Cake will also come with our delicious sauce as we serve at the restaurant. Our wedding cake is 3 tiered and serves about 50 guests. If extra servings are needed, you can always choose additional cakes from 12-inch for $300, 9-inch for $150, and 6-inch cake for $100. We offer flower decoration either it is real flowers or buttercream flowers for $120 extra. We offer the wedding cakes pickups at our San Francisco location. Please inquire about specific addresses for delivery options for the delivery fees calculated.
- WHOLE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE$115.00
!!Kindly give us a call and enquire about the availability of same-day pick-up!! Belgium Chocolate Chiffon Cake, Mascarpone Chocolate Cream, Rich Chocolate Custard filling, in Crunchy Chocolate layer topped with Ferrero and Chocolate Crumble.
SIDES
UTENSILS
Dessert
SPECIAL
- MVI SET "MOST VALUABLE ITEMS"$60.00
Come with - Mango Sticky Rice Bingsoo - Honey Brick Toast - Thai Tea Crepe Cake, and - 2 Glasses of Mango Tango (Valued $67.25 Saved 12%)
- SPICY THAI RAMYEON$29.00
Secret popular street food in Thailand Delicious! Assortment of seafood, Thai herbs, Egg Yolk, Spicy Herbs soup, instant noodle
- CROFFLE$9.00
Choose one flavor of Our Croffles. Our Croffle are the most aesthetic desserts you'll have yet.
- CROFFLE PARTY$25.00
Have a 'Croffle Party' with us at U: Dessert Story! Featuring 3 tasty flavors of our housemade croffles
- SALTED EGG YOLK TOAST$19.50
Homemade Salted Egg Yolk Custard Sauce with Buttery Toast, Salted Egg Yolk, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond.
- SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE$23.50
Mashed Purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Brownsugar Boba, Oreo, GOLD 24K. Serve with Vanilla Bean Ice cream.
- MILLIONAIRE'S CANDY® BINGSU$19.50
Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Millionaire's Candy® Bacon, Spicy Honey, Yuzu Puree, homemade Italian cream foam, Kinnako, Almond serves with Homemade cheese foam. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!
- Millionaire's Candy® Bacon$12.00
Introducing candied bacon, cooked well done, perfect thickness.... easy to enjoy. Four delectable slices in a cup. From Our beloved Millionaire's Bacon family.
SNOW ICE
- SPICY OUT SUMMER BINGSU$19.00
Refreshing light yogurt snow ice, fresh lychee, spicy honey, crispy strawberry, lychee puree, spicy umami.
- MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU$19.50
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree & Condensed Milk.
- VOLCANO BINGSU$20.00
Korean snow ice with Brownie, Crispy Chocolate Rice, Banana, Cornflake, Oreo, Almond and Condensed Milk
- STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE GREEK YOGURT BINGSU$19.00
Korean snow ice with strawberry, home made strawberry puree and almond
- BOBA THAI TEA BINGSU$18.00
Korean snow ice with Grass Jelly, Boba, Condense Milk, Crispy Toast and almond
- CHOCCO PISTACHIOS BINGSU$19.00
Korean snow ice with brownie, home-made cheese and pistachio
- ORGANIC HOJICHA BINGSU$19.00
Uji Hojicha Milk tea snow ice, Brownie, Boba, Crispy Chocolate Rice, and Dark Syrup, topped Homemade Cheese Foam
- VEGAN MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU (V)$20.00
Korean snow ice with Sticky Rice, Mango Puree
- VEGAN STRAWBERRY BINGSU (V)$19.00
Korean snow ice with Strawberry Puree, Almond and Fresh Strawberry
- VEGAN HOJICHA BINGSU (V)$19.00
Korean snow ice with glass jelly and crispy chocolate rice
- VEGAN CHOCO PISTACHIOS BINGSU (V)$20.00
Korean snow ice with crispy chocolate rice, cornflake and pistachio
- MILLIONAIRE'S CANDY® BINGSU$19.50
Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Millionaire's Candy® Bacon, Spicy Honey, Yuzu Puree, homemade Italian cream foam, Kinnako, Almond serves with Homemade cheese foam. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!
SAVORY AND SNACK
- MOCHI SAFFLE GRILLED CHEESE$16.50
Hot Mochi Waffle Sandwich with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese serves with Sriracha Mayonnaise and Cranberry Mustard
- SPICY THAI RAMYEON$29.00
Secret popular street food in Thailand Delicious! Assortment of seafood, Thai herbs, Egg Yolk, Spicy Herbs soup, instant noodle
- CHEESE CORN DOG$5.00
Super Mozzarella Cheese & Fish Sausage in Crispy Rice Coated Dough
- TAKOYAKI$9.50
- FRIED CHICKEN WITH HOMEMADE SWEET GLAZED$13.00
Fried Chicken Wings with Homemade Sweet Glazed
- Millionaire's Candy® Bacon$12.00
Introducing candied bacon, cooked well done, perfect thickness.... easy to enjoy. Four delectable slices in a cup. From Our beloved Millionaire's Bacon family.
JAPANESE LOVER
- WARABI MOCHI (V/GF)$11.50
It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered kinako serves with Kuromitsu Syrup.
- SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE$23.50
Mashed Purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Brownsugar Boba, Oreo, GOLD 24K. Serve with Vanilla Bean Ice cream.
- MITARASHI DANGHO$11.50
Mitarashi Dangho is a traditional Japanese Dessert. It's Mochi ball in skewer servers with Glassy Glaze coated Sweet Soy Sauce and Burnt Fragrance on top with Bonito Flakes
- ANKO DANGHO (V/GF)$11.50
Toasted Mochi Ball with Homemade Red Bean Paste and Fresh Strawberry, White Sesame.
- GOMA DANGHO (V/GF)$11.50
Organic Cane Sugar, Roasted Black Sesame on Japanese Mochi Ball
- DANGHO COMBINATION$12.50
Mitarashi Dangho, Anko Dangho and Goma Dangho
- CHOCOLATE MOCHI WAFFLE$20.00
Chocolate Mochi Waffle with Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berries, Caramelized Banana, Oreo Crumble, Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce.
- WARM YOUNG COCONUT MOCHI WAFFLE$18.50
Japanese Mochi Waffle serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauces and toasted with Coconut Flakes
- SO MATCHA PARFAIT$12.00
Matcha Ice-cream, oreo crumbs, cornflake, homemade cheese foam, almond, red bean paste, serves with a shot of matcha
TOAST
- MANGO STICKY RICE TOAST$19.00
Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango puree, Almond condense milk & mango ice cream.
- THAI TEA LAVA TOAST$19.00
Thai Tea Sauce, Thai Tea Ice cream, Almond, Mixed Berries & Banana.
- HONEY BRICK TOAST$18.00
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond, Mixed berries & Banana.
- SOFT BREAD WITH PANDAN FONDUE$17.00
- SALTED EGG YOLK TOAST$19.50
Homemade Salted Egg Yolk Custard Sauce with Buttery Toast, Salted Egg Yolk, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond.
- MONSTER TOAST$19.00
Buttery Toast, Chocolate Ice Cream, Ferrero, Hershey, Snickers, Oreo, Strawberry Puree.
Drink
MATCHA LOVER
- MATCHA LATTE$8.00
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan
- DIRTY MATCHA$8.50
Organic Matcha Latte with Eepresso
- MATCHA FLOAT$9.50
Organic Matcha Latte with Matcha Ice Cream
- LYCHEE MATCHA FAUXITO$8.75
Refreshing matcha drink with lychee flavor with fresh lychee and lychee juice. (Non-diary)
- HOJICHA LATTE$8.00
Organic Hojicha from Uji farm, Japan
- UNSWEETEN ICE MATCHA$7.00
Ice organic matcha (Non-diary)
- STRAWBERRY MATCHA FIZZ$8.00
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade strawberry puree and fresh strawberries
- MANGO MATCHA FIZZ$8.00
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade mango puree and fresh mangoe
- MATCHA LAVENDER$8.25
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with a hint of lavender
- MATCHA AFFOGATO$9.25
SPECIALITY DRINK
- MANGO TANGO SPRITZER$7.50
- BLUE LYCHEE$7.50
- FLORAL BLOSSOM$7.50
A refreshing splarkling Floral pink drink with Rose, Elderflower, and flower fragrance from natural.
- THAI TEA FLOAT$8.00
- YUZU ORANGE SPRITZER$7.50
Japanese yuzu with orange, sparkling water, lemon
- THAI TEA DRINK$6.50
- UBE MILK TEA$7.00
*Recommend ; Purple Yam mix with milk
MILK TEA SELECTIONS
- MANGO MATCHA FRESCA$8.50
- STRAWBERRY MATCHA FRESCA$8.50
- MANGO MILK TEA$7.00
- STRAWBERRY MILK TEA$7.00
- TIGER EARLGRAY MILK TEA$6.50
- TIGER OOLONG MILK TEA$7.00
- CLASSIC MILK TEA$9.00
*Highly Recommend*
- FIRED BOBA BROWN SUGAR$7.50
Brown Sugar, milk, Boba on top with homemade cheese foam
- JASMINE ROSE MILK TEA$6.50
- BANANA MILK TEA$6.50
- UBE MILK TEA$7.00
*Recommend ; Purple Yam mix with milk
EQUATOR COFFEE
- ESPRESSO$3.50
- AMERICANO$4.50
- LATTE$5.50
- CAPUCCINO$5.50
- MOCHA$6.50
- MACCHIATO$3.50
- ORANGE YUZU COFFEE SPRITZ$6.50
Super refreshing fancy yuzu orange americano, sparking water *No Hot Option
- PHUKET COFFEE$6.50
Thai Young Coconut , Espresso, Milk, topped with roasted coconut flake and cadamom.
- VIRGIN CRUNCHY IRISH COFFEE (New)$8.00
Equator Coffee, caramel syrup, old school whisky bitter, topped homemade foam cheese, Ferrero rocher chocolate and cadamom.
- EQUATOR AFFOGATO$9.00
- CHAI LATTE$6.50
- DIRTY CHAI LATTE$7.50
CHEESE TEA
- EARL GRAY CRUMBLE CHEESE TEA$6.50
- CLASSIC OOLONG CHEESE TEA$7.50
- MATCHA LATTE CHEESE TEA$8.00
- HOJICHA CHEESE TEA$8.00
- OLD SCHOOL MILO CHEESE (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)$8.00
* Highly recommended. An old school milo drink with condensed milk topped with milo powder and oreo crumbs and cheese foam.
- TOASTED COCONUT CHEESE TEA$7.50
Aromatic Coconut Milk Tea top with cheese and toasted coconut flake.
- CARAMEL LATTE CHEESE$8.00
CARAMEL Latte, Equator Espresso, Coated with Dulce De Leche and Topped with Homemade Cheese Cream.
ORGANIC TEA
- EARL GREY TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- GOLDEN OOLONG TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- GENMAICHA TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- PEACH APRICOT TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- JASMINE ROSE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- CHAI TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- ICE EARL GREY TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- ICE GOLDEN OOLONG TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- ICE GENMAICHA TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- ICE PEACH APRICOT TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- ICE JASMINE ROSE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
ORGANIC CAFFEINE FREE TEA
- TURMERIC SPICE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- HERBAL CHAMOMILE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- CHOCOLATE INDULGENCE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- GINGER LEMON FUSION TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
- ICE TURMERIC SPICE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
Sweeten Turmeric Spice tea
- ICE HERBAL CHAMOMILE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
Sweeten Organic Chamomile tea
- ICE GINGER LEMON FUSION TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)$8.00
SMOOTHIE
- CHOCO STRAWBERRY$8.00
Korean Smoothie, Cacao, homemade Strawberry puree, Dark Choco Ice-cream, oatmilk, foam cheese, almond
- CHERRY BLOSSOM$8.00
Korean Smoothie, Homemade Strawberry puree, lychee ice cream, fresh lychee, rose, foam cheese
- COCO MANGO$8.00
Korean smoothie, Homemade mango puree, fresh mango, mango ice cream, Thai young coconut syrup, foam cheese, coconut flake