Popular Items

Cobb Salad

$13.95

spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette

Kids Nutella

$6.95
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

$10.95

FOOD

Savory Crepes

Chicken Alfredo

$13.25

grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce

Chicken Carbonara

$13.95

grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce

Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce

Chicken Florentine

$12.95

grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese

Ham & Gruyère

$11.95

smoked ham, gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, fresh oregano, & béchamel sauce

Le California

$13.95

turkey, mozzarella cheese, bacon, truffle oil, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, jalepenos & spring mix

Nordic

$13.95

smoked salmon, dill sour cream, capers, scallions, pickled red onions, & lemon

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers

The Vegan

$11.50

portobello mushrooms, black bean purée, corn salsa, & chipotle sauce

Truffled Caprese

$12.50

mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, & truffle oil

Turkey, Grapes & Brie

$12.95

turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette

Sweet Crepes

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe

$12.50

torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon

Berry Agave (Vegan) Crêpe

$12.50

apples caramelized in agave syrup, strawberries, & blackberries

Bonne Maman

$9.25

four berries jam with sweet cream

Cookie Butter

$11.25

cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels

Dulce de Leche Crêpe

$9.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Bananas Crêpe

$10.95
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries & Banana Crêpe

$11.25
Dulce de Leche w/ Strawberries Crêpe

$10.95
Lemon & Sugar Crêpe

$8.25

fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar

Nutella Bananas Crêpe

$10.50
Nutella Plain Crêpe

$8.95
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe

$10.50
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe

$10.95
Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe

$11.50

oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling

Plain Sweet

$7.00
S'mores Crêpe

$11.95

nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle

Waffles

Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Waffle

$10.50
DDL Bananas Waffle

$8.95
DDL Strawberries Waffle

$8.95
DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle

$9.25
Dulce de Leche Waffle

$8.50
Nutella Bananas Waffle

$8.95
Nutella Strawberries Waffle

$8.95
Nutella Waffle

$8.50
Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle

$9.25
Plain Waffle

$7.25
Nutella S'mores Waffle

$9.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.95

spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette

Salade de Chèvre

$13.95

spring mix, goat cheese, walnuts, almonds, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, parmesan crisps, with dijon vinaigrette

Paninis

Caprese Panini

$12.75

fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto

Pesto Ham & Gruyere Panini

$12.95

black forest ham, gruyère cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, & chipotle béchamel spread

Kids Crepes

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.95
Kids Dulce de Leche

$7.25
Kids Ham & Mozzarella

$7.25
Kids Nutella

$6.95
Kids PB & J

$7.75
Kids Pepperoni Pizza Crêpe

$7.95

Crêpes of the Month

Tiramisu

$11.95

A shot of espresso, cream cheese, mascarpone and vanilla extract.

Mediterranean Red Pepper

$14.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, basil infused cherry tomatoes, arugula & jalapeños

DRINKS

Beverages

Aqua Panna

$4.25

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.25

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

Spindrift Lemon

$3.75

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.25

Fountain Drinks

$3.25

Peach Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Drinks

*Americano

$3.75

*Cafè Latte

$4.25

*Cappuccino

$3.95

*Coffee

$3.50

*Espresso

$3.00

*Green Tea Latte

$4.75

*Hot Tea

$3.50

*Macchiato

$3.25

*Mayan Hot Chocolate

$4.75

*Mocha Latte

$4.50

*Nutella Hot Chocolate

$4.75

*Nutella Latte

$5.00

*Nutella Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

$4.95

*Spiced Chai Latte

$4.50

Milkshakes

*Nutella Graham Milkshake

$9.50
*Oreo Milkshake

$9.50
*Reese's Milkshake

$9.50
*Very Berry Milkshake

$9.50