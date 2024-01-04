Skip to Main content
Sweet Pearl's Ice Cream
Sweet Pearl's Ice Cream 305 Coneflower Dr
BOWLS
TOPPINGS
SHAKES
DRINKS
PASTRY
MERCHANDISE
BOWLS
MINI BOWL
$3.99
SMALL BOWL
$5.49
MEDIUM BOWL
$6.99
LARGE BOWL
$8.49
PINT BOWL
$9.99
TOPPINGS
TOPPINGS
$1.49
TOPPINGS FOR STUFF
SHAKES
16 oz SHAKE
$6.99
BLENDED SHAKES
20 oz SHAKE
$8.99
DRINKS
WATER
$2.49
COKE
$2.49
DIET COKE
$2.49
ROOTBEER
$2.49
DR PEPPER
$2.49
SPRITE
$2.49
GATORADE
$2.49
PASTRY
COOKIE
$2.99
BROWNIE
$2.99
CAKE SLICE
$4.99+
PIE SLICE
$5.99
WHOLE PIE
$34.99
A LA MODE
$9.99
MERCHANDISE
DOG BANDANA
$8.00
SNAP BACK CAP
$26.00
TSHIRT
$30.00
Sweet Pearl's Ice Cream Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 683-3748
305 Coneflower Dr, Garland, TX 75040
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 12PM
All hours
