Sweet Red Peach 57 forsyth st nw atl ga 30303
Cakes
Slices
- Carrot Deluxe$8.00
- Chocolate$7.00
- Coconut Pineapple$7.00
- Caramel$7.00
- White w/ Strawberries$7.00
- Yellow w/ Chocolate$6.00
- White w/ Vanilla$6.00
- Vanilla$7.00
- Marble$7.00
- Strawberry$7.00
- Strawberries & Cream$7.50
- Circus Animal$7.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$7.00
- Coffee Cake$5.00
- Caramel Toffee Cake$6.00
- Specialty$7.50
- German Chocolate$7.50
- Blue Velvet$6.50
- Red Velvet$6.00
- Carrot$7.00
Whole
- German Chocolate$75.00
- Blue Velvet$65.00
- Carrot$60.00
- Red Velvet$60.00
- Carrot Deluxe$85.00
- Chocolate$70.00
- Coconut Pineapple$90.00
- Caramel$70.00
- White w/ Strawberries$70.00
- Yellow w/ Chocolate$60.00
- White w/ Vanilla$60.00
- Vanilla$85.00
- Marble$85.00
- Strawberry$85.00
- Strawberries & Cream$85.00
- Circus Animal$90.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$90.00
- Coffee Cake$50.00
- Caramel Toffee Cake$55.00
Cheesecakes
Slices
Whole
(818) 675-2038
Open now • Closes at 7PM