Sweet Reserve Bakery - Lombard 625 E Roosevelt Rd
Cake Jars
Macarons
Cakesicles
Handcrafted Sweets
- Tiramisu$6.50
- Opera Cake$7.50
- Honey Citrus Baklava Tart$6.00
- Éclair$5.50
- Pecan Pie Tart$6.00
- Pistachio Tiramisu$8.00
- Apple Cinnamon Danish$5.50
- Chocolate Danish$5.50
- Cherry Danish$5.50
- Key Lime Tart$6.00
- Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Torte$6.50
Indulge in ultimate decadence with this Gluten-Free Chocolate Torte. Treat yourself or a loved one to a rich chocolate mousse dome, crafted with the highest quality ingredients. Enjoy a truly guilt-free indulgence that won't compromise on taste. Have your cake and eat it too!
- Creme Brulée$6.50
- Flan$7.50
- Black Forest$8.00
Brownies & Cookies
Gluten Free
- Chocolate Chip Cookie - Gluten Free$5.00
Discover the deliciousness of this gluten-free chocolate chip cookie! Soft, chewy, and made from premium ingredients, this cookie will quickly become your go-to snack. Perfect for those with dietary restrictions and everyone else too! What are you waiting for? Indulge in the decadence today!
- Caramel - Gluten Free$3.00
- Ras Malai - Gluten Free$3.00
- Strawberry Shortcake - Gluten Free$3.00
- Raspberry Lemonade - Gluten Free$3.00
- Mango - Gluten Free$3.00
- Chocolate - Gluten Free$3.00
Twisted Breads
Soups & Sandwiches
Salads
Croissants & Scones
House Cakes
- Biscoff Cheesecake$28.00+
A creamy rich baked cheesecake with a lotus biscuit infused crust and topped with lotus biscoff whipped cream.
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cake$40.00+
Pillowy soft vanilla cake with our house made white chocolate ganache, fresh raspberry compote, and finally layered with raspberry buttercream.
- Passionfruit Cheesecake$28.00+
Packed with tropical flavors, a perfect dessert to impress your guests! Sweet and tangy with the perfect gelee and house made crust.
- Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake$25.00+
Super moist sponge cake infused with cardamom and soaked in saffron three milks, topped with a cardamom based whipped cream with our house special secret ingredient for a delicious treat.
- Red Velvet Cake$40.00+
Velvety cake with cream cheese filling and repeated layers for an incredibly soft, moist, buttery cake.
- Pistachio Tres Leches Cake$25.00+
Made using only real pistachios, drenched in our pistachio three milk, and topped with fresh whipped cream and more pistachios.
- Cookies n' Cream Cake$40.00+
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$40.00+
Chocolate cake with layers of silky chocolate mousse.
- Signature Chocolate Cake$40.00+
Deliciously moist chocolate cake made from scratch layered with house made chocolate ganache and our signature cookie butter filling, with repeated layers. A House Special.
- Birthday Cake$40.00+
Vanilla cake with birthday sprinkles.
- Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$40.00+
- Gulab Jamun Cheesecake$28.00+
Loaded with juicy gulab jamun with a base that brings you back to the streets of India and Pakistan. An ethnic dessert with a fusion twist of a creamy cheesecake.
- Cookie Butter Cake$40.00+
A delicious combination of biscoff cookie butter and our homemade buttercream layered between spongy vanilla cake.
- Black Forest$40.00+
- Flan$28.00+
Coffee
Iced Drinks
Lemonades
Hot Teas
- Kashmiri Chai$4.00+
Spicy, sweet tea made with green tea leaves and a blend of aromatic spices
- Karak Chai$3.00+
Strong, spiced black tea with sweetened condensed milk
- English Breakfast Tea$3.50
- Moroccan Mint Tea$3.50
- Emerald Spring Tea$3.50
- Kashmiri Chai Traveller Container$49.00
- Karak Chai Traveller Container$42.00