Sweet & Savory Seasons Bakery 3111 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502
Cheesecake Slice
- Chocolate$7.00
Our made from scratch chocolate cheesecake topped with whipped cream on a graham cracker crust!
- Vanilla$6.25
Our Vanilla Cheesecake, graham cracker crust, plain & simple, just delicious.
- Strawberry$6.75
Our delicious Vanilla Cheesecake topped with Strawberry Puree and our specially made whipped cream.
- Chzck of the Wk$8.15Out of stock
Cookie
- Chocolate Chip$3.25
Our classic made chocolate chip cookie is chewy and delicious.
- Blueberry Cheesecake$3.65
This is our number one selling cookie and is DIVINE! Fluffy texture filled with blueberries and our secret ingredients.
- Snickerdoodle$3.65
Our Snickerdoodle with cinnamon and sugar is a great treat for the winter season!
- Gingerbread$3.65
Our deeply ginger chewy gingerbread cookie is the perfect combination of winter flavors.
- Hot Chocolate$3.65
This cookie tastes just like a winter hot chocolate with cocoa and marshmallows.
Cupcakes
- Birthday Cake$3.25
Confetti cake with our signature Vanilla Buttercream frosting and topped with rainbow sprinkles.
- Strawberry$3.25
Moist and delicious Strawberry cupcake with our signature buttercream frosting!
- Baileys$3.65
This cupcake has a combination of Baileys Irish Cream, Whiskey & Chocolate topped with our signature buttercream frosting.
- Cardamom Blood Orange$3.65Out of stock
- Eggnog$3.65
Traditional Eggnog ingredients topped with our signature buttercream frosting and a sprinkle of nutmeg on top.
- Lemon Pomegranate$3.65
Lemon with pomegranate juice topped with our signature cream cheese frosting.
- Cpck of the Week$4.15
- Cupcake 1/2 Doz (3.25 ea)$16.00
- Cupcake Doz (3.25 ea)$26.00
- Cupcake 1/2 Doz (3.65 ea)$19.00
- Cupcake Doz (3.65 ea)$29.00
- Cookie 1/2 doz (3.25 ea)$19.00
Drinks
Ice Cream
Jerky
Pretzels
- Pink Himalayan$4.25
Made from our secret recipe pretzel dough, brushed with butter and topped with Pink Himalayan Salt
- Cinnamon Sugar$4.50
Made with our secret recipe pretzel dough, brushed with butter and topped with cinnamon sugar.
- Parmesan$4.25
Our secret recipe pretzel dough, brushed with butter and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Pepperoni$4.75
Our secret recipe pretzel dough brushed with butter and baked with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni then sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
- Add Cheese Sauce$0.65
Savory Special
- Soup 8 oz Combo$11.50
Chicken Tortilla Soup
- Soup 12 oz Combo$13.50
Chicken Tortilla Soup
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap combo$14.00
Our boneless, skinless chicken breast baked to perfection with mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, colby jack cheese and ranch dressing. Served with a bag of chips and a canned soda or bottled water. Your choice of Spinach Tortilla or Tomato Basil Tortilla.
Sweet Special
- Brownie$4.25
Contains Nuts. Our double chocolate brownie with walnuts is an amazing treat .
- Blondie$4.25
Made with brown sugar, butter, vanilla and walnuts this gooey brownie texture treat makes it irresistible.
- Pecan Bar$4.50Out of stock
This treat is a buttery caramel pecan pie bar that will not disappoint.
- Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie Bar$5.00Out of stock
A flaky bottom and top crust with a delectable cheesecake pie filling is topped with cinnamon, sugar, butter and honey and will keep you coming back for more.
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll Cake$4.25Out of stock
- Red Velvet Cake$5.00Out of stock
- Cakepop$3.00