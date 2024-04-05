Sweet Sister's Fault - Seaford
- 10 Slices (BUILD YOUR OWN CAKE)$45.99Out of stock
10 randomly choose slices of cake for you! (this is a non diet item) and it looks like a whole cake! PERFECT FOR CELEBRATIONS AND SHARING. You may list flavors of your preference if available we will added for you, if not available we will replace it. NOT AVAILABLE TO PICK UP FRIDAY OR SATURDAY
- Quesito - Puff Pastry$2.99
Puff Pastry filled with Cream Cheese a classic Puerto Rican delicatesse perfect to pair with a MSF Coffee
- Guava Puff Pastry/ Pastelillo de Guayaba$1.75Out of stock
Puffpastry filled with guava jelly
- Cheesecake -Top with berries -GF$4.65Out of stock
Our Crustless Puerto Rican Style Cheesecake. Fluffy and delicious.
- Cheesecake- Plain Gluten Friendly$3.00Out of stock
Puerto Rican Style - Crustless Cheesecake. Gluten Free Contains Sugar. Special Price Online Only
- Flan Cream Cheese - GF$4.65Out of stock
Puerto Rican Style Cream Cheese Custard
- Flan de Vanilla Slice -GF$4.65Out of stock
Puerto Rican Style Vanilla Custard.
- Tres Leches 5oz$2.75Out of stock
Vanilla Cake soaked in three milks topped with a homemade whipped cream.
- Brownie M&M$4.65Out of stock
Chocolate Cake filled with brownie batter
- Rum Cake$4.65Out of stock
Inspired in our trip to the Bahamas (contain nut & rum)
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.65Out of stock
chocolate cake infused with a little bit of coffee topped with chocolate mousse
- Limoncello Blackberry Cake$4.99Out of stock
Cake made with Limoncello Liquor and homemade compote
- Limoncello Blueberry Cake$4.99Out of stock
Cake made with Limoncello Liquor and homemade compote
- Oreo Chocolate Cake$4.99Out of stock
Chocolate Cake covered with Oreo Crunch
- Reese's Chocolate Cake$4.99Out of stock
Chocolate Cake with peanut butter icing
Sugar Free & Gluten Friendly Desserts
- SALE- PICK 4 Different GF & SF Desserts$12.00Out of stock
Choose one of EACH or we can randomly pick for you! please leave a comment. (This deal can only be use when choosing 4 different items, not the same) bake goods may contain with nut & coconut flour
- GF SF Pretzelless Salad$4.50Out of stock
Made with Crushed Pecans instead of pretzels is our #1 most popular GF & SF dessert!
- GF SF Lemon Blueberry Cake$4.50Out of stock
Please eat at room temperature (may contain coconut or almond flour)
- GF/SF Tiramisu Cake$4.99Out of stock
Please eat at room temperature (may contain coconut or almond flour)
- GF/ SF Chocolate Lovers Cake$4.50Out of stock
Please eat at room temperature (may contain coconut or almond flour)
- GF SF Tres Leches Chocolate Hazelnut$3.50Out of stock
- Gf /Sf Mixberry Donut$3.50Out of stock
Please eat at room temperature (may contain coconut or almond flour)
- GF/ SF Cheesecake Donut$3.50Out of stock
Please eat at room temperature (may contain coconut or almond flour)
Gluten Friendly Desserts (contains sugar)
Drinks, Coffees & Teas
- HOT- My Sisters Fault Coffee$3.00
Made with Whole Milk We add Condensed Milk and a hint of cinnamon.
- ICED- My Sisters Fault Coffee$3.25
Made with Whole Milk We ADD Condensed Milk and a hint of cinnamon.
- Passion Fruit Goya Juice 33oz$4.00
- Pineapple Goya Juice 33oz$4.00
- Malta Goya$2.50
- Aquafina Bottle Water$1.50
- Coke (can)$1.50
- Diet Coke (can)$1.50
- Pepsi (can)$1.50
- Tropi Cola (can)$1.50
- Sprite (can)$1.50
- NesQuick Hot Chocolate$3.00
- NesQuick ICED Chocolate$3.00
- HOT TEA (variety)$2.50+
We have a variety of hot teas earl gray with Milk is the top requested. Just leave a comment and we will serve to you if available.
Bread/Pan
PAN SOBAO/ CLASSIC PUERTO RICAN SOFT & SWEET BREAD
Desserts Special Orders (1 week required)
Whole Cakes & Desserts
- Whole Cake 9'' Top Sellers$50.00
Cakes are non-customizable. We do not write on cakes. We do offer a free Happy Birthday Sign if requested.
- Virgin Coquito {DRINK}$20.00
Classic Puerto Rican drink made with coconut cream, coconut milk, cinnamon and cloves.
- Build Your Own Cake (10) SLICES (1 week required)$45.99
10 randomly choose slices of cake for you! (this is a non diet item) and it looks like a whole cake! PERFECT FOR CELEBRATIONS AND SHARING. You may list flavors of your preference if available we will added for you, if not available we will replace it. NOT AVAILABLE TO ORDER FOR TUESDAY MORNING
- Tres Leches 9''$17.00
Our Tres Leches is SUPER MOIST! and is not sliceable. We recommend customers to taste our tres leches (by the cup) before ordering a whole one, It is delicious but different!!!!
- Vanilla Flan 9''$20.00
9'' aluminun pan. Flip it over and let the caramel shine!
- 24 count Mini Quesitos & Mini Pastelillos (12 of each)$35.00
Quesitos - Cream Cheese Puff Pastry. Pastelillos - Guava Puff Pastry. Both in bite sizes. *1 week notice required to order this item*
- DOZEN MINI QUESITOS$24.00
Our cream cheese filled puff pastry but mini versions of it!
- DOZEN MINI Guava Puff Pastry$12.00
Our guava filled puff pastry but the mini version.
- Cheesecake Tray Bite Size 20 count$50.00
Variety of flavor cheesecakes in a bite size! 20 count *1 week notice required to order this item*
- Dessert Party Tray 24 Count$55.00
A variety of bite size desserts. Perfect for gatherings. 24 count(variety is randomly choose) this is the simple version. For a more elegant version is an extra charge of $25
- 7'' Rum Cake (Large)$15.00
Simple, Yet Delicious! Bundt Cake Style with Walnuts and lots of RUM!!!!
- Gluten Friendly & Sugar Free 9” PRETZELESS SALAD$30.00
Made with Crushed pecans instead of pretzels this Gluten friendly and sugar free dessert is our most popular dessert!
- Gluten Friendly & Sugar Friendly 9” Passion Fruit Cheesecake Topped with Berries$30.00
Made with a GF crust and tangy passion fruit filling topped with berries.
- 9” Tembleque / Coconut Custard$20.00
Our only Vegan, Dairy Free & Gluten Free dessert. Puerto Rican style coconut custard. Get it while is available this holiday season! Contains (cloves & cinnamon)