SweetBerries
Frozen Custard
Concretes SweetBerries Favorites
Sweetberries Sunset
Vanilla custard, peaches, raspberries, blackberries
Blueberry Muffin
Vanilla custard, blueberries, cake batter
Georgia Blues
Vanilla custard, peaches, blueberries
Caramel Crunch
Vanilla custard, caramel, Heath bar
Snickerdoodle
Vanilla custard, caramel, Snickers
Strawberry Cheesecake
Vanilla custard, strawberries, cheesecake
Caribbean Kick
Vanilla custard, pineapple, coconut, mango
Chocoholic
Chocolate custard, chocolate chips, peanut butter cups
Razz-Ma-Tazz
Chocolate custard, raspberries, almonds
Mint Condition
Vanilla custard, Andes mints, Oreos
Create Your Own Concrete
Cups & Cones
Sundaes
Boiler Maker
Vanilla custard topped with peanut butter syrup, Oreos, and peanuts
German Chocolate
Chocolate custard topped with caramel syrup, coconut, and walnuts
Hot Fudge Sundae
Vanilla custard topped with hot fudge and butter roasted pecans
Monkey Business
Vanilla custard topped with chocolate syrup, bananas, and peanuts
Rocky Road
Chocolate custard topped with marshmallow syrup and peanuts
Strawbana
Vanilla custard topped with strawberries and sliced bananas
Turtle Sundae
Vanilla custard topped with caramel, hot fudge, and butter roasted pecans
Utterly Reese's
Vanilla custard topped with peanut butter syrup, hot fudge, and PB cups
Create Your Own!
Your favorite custard with your favorite toppings (limit of 3)
Brownie Sundae
A delicious fudge brownie topped with vanilla custard, hot fudge, and pecans
Strawberry Shortcake
Shortcake topped with vanilla custard, strawberries, and whipped cream
Berry Boat
Three scoops of vanilla custard topped with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries
Banana Split
Three scoops of vanilla custard topped with chocolate syrup, pineapple, strawberries, and peanuts surrounded with banana halves
Shakes & Malts
Floats & Smoothies
Kids Custard
Bears on the Beach
Vanilla or chocolate cup topped with Oreos & gummi bears
Dirty Pail Concrete
Vanilla or chocolate concrete blended with Oreos & topped with sour gummy worms
Kookie Concrete
Vanilla custard blended with Oreos and cookie dough
Rainbow Sundae
Vanilla custard topped with chocolate syrup, M&M's, whipped cream & a cherry
Kid's Shake
Brownie
Food
SweetBerries Classics
New York Reuben
Shaved corned beef and Swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing grilled on marbled rye bread
Monte Cristo
Tavern ham and oven-roasted turkey, sliced American and Swiss cheese, grilled on Texas toast, sprinkled with confectioner's sugar & served with a side of raspberry preserves
New Orleans Muffaletta
Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese topped with our homemade garlic olive salad and grilled on focaccia bread
The Jersey Shore
Ham and oven-roasted turkey, topped with Swiss cheese, sliced fresh tomatoes, and coleslaw, then grilled on marbled rye bread
Mushroom Melt
Mushrooms piled high over Muenster cheese, sliced tomato, and red onion. Topped with our homemade garlic olive salad and grilled on wheat bread
Cape Cod Tuna
Tuna salad with a twist! We start with white Albacore tuna and add apples, celery, and walnuts. Served on our wheat bread
Tuna Melt
Our tuna salad is topped with Muenster cheese and grilled to perfection on white bread
The Wisconsin
A combination of Cheddar, provolone, and Muenster cheese grilled on white bread
Pick-a-Pair
Pick any two! 1/2 of a deli, chicken salad, or tuna salad sandwich on your choice of bread, a bowl of soup, or a small garden, Caesar, or gorgonzola salad. (No grilled sandwiches. Will be served on wheat bread if not specified. No side.)
Create Your Own Deli
Select any one meat and cheese and compliment it with the toppings of your choice
Our Signature Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white chicken breast salad with a hint of celery, pecans, grapes, and a few secret ingredients served on a freshly baked croissant. The BEST in the state!
Havana Cuban
Ham, Genoa salami, pork, and provolone cheese topped with pickles and our special sauce served pressed on Cuban bread
Kansas City Roast Beef
Roast beef, bacon, and Muenster cheese dressed in sweet onion, sliced tomato, and 1000 island dressing, grilled on focaccia bread
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Ham, chicken breast, and swiss cheese drizzled with our homemade bleu sauce and grilled on Cuban bread
Genoa Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, and our homemade olive salad. Dressed with mayo, and mustard. Served on a sub roll with a side of Italian dressing
Grilled Chicken with Goat Cheese
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and arugula. Grilled on focaccia bread
Philadelphia Cheesesteak
Roast beef and provolone cheese, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and green peppers dressed with mayo. Served on a sub roll with a side of chipotle mayo
It's a Wrap!
Chicken Caesar Wrap
All white chicken breast topped with lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, chopped tomatoes, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a soft, garlic tortilla
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey breast, bacon, and Cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a wheat tortilla served grilled with a side of honey mustard
Chicken Chipotle Wrap
All white chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese drizzled with chipotle mayo and grilled on a soft wheat tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, goat cheese and avocado drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and served grilled in a soft garlic tortilla
SweetBerries Salads
Black and Bleu Salad
Fresh greens topped with our delicious roast beef, gorgonzola cheese, red onion, and tomatoes. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Caribbean Chicken Salad
Fresh greens topped with sliced chicken breast, fresh pineapple, dried cranberries, chopped green peppers and onions, and goat cheese. Served with a side of citrus vinaigrette dressing
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens topped with oven-roasted turkey crumbled bacon, fresh tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, and sliced avocado. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
Chef Salad
Fresh greens topped with oven roasted turkey, tavern ham, swiss cheese, croutons and your favorite garden trimmings
Gorgonzola Salad
Fresh greens topped with gala apples, strawberries, walnuts, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Small Salad
Your choice of a small garden salad topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives and croutons with your choice of dressing, a small caesar salad or a small gorgonzola salad
Large Garden Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken breast, grated Parmesan cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad & Fresh Fruit
A scoop of our delicious chicken salad served with the freshest fruit of the season. (May substitute with tuna salad.)
Chicken Salad by the Scoop
Chicken Salad by the Pint
Tuna Salad Pint
Soup
Extras
Side Broccoli Salad
Side Potato Salad
Fresh Fruit Cup
Side Pasta Salad
Chips
Pint of Broccoli Salad
Pint of Potato Salad
Pint Pasta Salad
Extra Deli Meat
Chicken Breast
Croissant
Focaccia
Cuban Bread
Extra Pickle
Avocado
Pint of Chicken Salad
Kids Menu
Gourmet Hot Dogs
Carolina Dog
Topped with chili, our homemade coleslaw, sweet onions, and mustard
Jimbo Dog
Topped with chili, sauerkraut, onions, and yellow mustard
Chicago Dog
Topped with onions, tomatoes, green relish, a pickle slice, celery salt, and yellow mustard
All-American Dog
Topped with mustard, ketchup, onions and green relish