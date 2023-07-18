Smoothies

Green Paradise

$7.50

Pineapple, mango, banana, coconut, chia, spinach, turmeric GF, DF, V

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.50

strawberries, maple syrup, greek yogurt, cashews, oats, vanilla protein GF

Chocolate PB

$7.50

Cocoa, banana, peanut butter, flax, vanilla, chocolate protein GF, DF, V

Strawberry Citrus

$7.50

Strawberries, mango, coconut water, orange juice GF, DF, V

Smoothie Bowls

Strawberry Cheesecake Bowl

$9.00

Strawberry cheesecake smoothie base with granola, strawberries, and chia seeds GF

Chocolate PB Bowl

$9.00

Chocolate PB smoothie base with bananas, granola, and a drizzle of peanut butter GF, DF, V

Grain Bowls

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast, brown rice, shredded carrots, red cabbage, tahini maple dressing GF, DF *AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30 AM***

Sweet Potato Quinoa

$10.00

Roasted spiced sweet potatoes, quinoa, black beans, cashew dressing, avocado GF, DF, V **AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30***

Salads

Salads are premade and located in front of the house cooler

Quinoa Greek

$9.00

Greens, quinoa, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, greek vinaigrette GF, DF, V

Spiced Sweet Potato Salad

$9.00

Greens, sweet potato, sweet & spicy pecans, dried cherries, hot honey vinaigrette GF, DF, V

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.00

Greens, chicken, bacon, cheddar, shredded carrots, cherry tomato, yogurt ranch GF

Packaged Snacks

Nut Butter Packet

$2.50

HomeFree Cookies

$2.50

Chocolate chip GF

RxBar

$2.50

LaraBar

$2.00

Simple Mills Crackers

$2.50

SweetLife Snacks

PB Chocolate Chip Energy Balls (2)

$2.50

Oats, peanut butter, honey, flax, vanilla, chocolate chips (4) GF

Carrots & Housemade Ranch

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bubbly Water

$1.50

Specials

Chocolate Avocado Mousse w/ Strawberries

$5.00