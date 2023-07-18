SweetLife Eatery 116 N Main St
Smoothies
Green Paradise
$7.50
Pineapple, mango, banana, coconut, chia, spinach, turmeric GF, DF, V
Strawberry Cheesecake
$7.50
strawberries, maple syrup, greek yogurt, cashews, oats, vanilla protein GF
Chocolate PB
$7.50
Cocoa, banana, peanut butter, flax, vanilla, chocolate protein GF, DF, V
Strawberry Citrus
$7.50
Strawberries, mango, coconut water, orange juice GF, DF, V
Salads
Salads are premade and located in front of the house cooler
Quinoa Greek
$9.00
Greens, quinoa, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, greek vinaigrette GF, DF, V
Spiced Sweet Potato Salad
$9.00
Greens, sweet potato, sweet & spicy pecans, dried cherries, hot honey vinaigrette GF, DF, V
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
$11.00
Greens, chicken, bacon, cheddar, shredded carrots, cherry tomato, yogurt ranch GF
