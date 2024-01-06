SweetMilk Donelson Pike
BREAKFAST
Morning Glory
- Breakfast Table Casserole$13.00
All the goodness you need – Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar, Hashbrowns or Grits, Biscuit & Jam
- Country Breakfast$12.00
2 Farm Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Hashbrowns or Grits, Biscuit
- Flat Top Omelet$14.00
Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Cheddar, Hashbrowns or Grits, Biscuit & Jam
- John-Boy Benny$14.00
2 Over-Easy Farm Eggs, Bacon, 2 Biscuits, Hollandaise, Hashbrowns or Grits, Jam
- Nonie Sues Table$16.00
3 Farm Eggs, Bacon and Sausage, Hashbrowns, Grits, Biscuit & Jam
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Gulf Shrimp sautéed in Garlic Butter with Bacon, Slow-Cooked Okra and Tomatoes over Grits, Biscuit
- Southern Breakfast Bowl$16.00
Fried Chicken with Hot Honey, Grits with Blistered Pimento Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Biscuit
- Steak & Eggs$25.00
New York Strip, 2 Farm Eggs, Hashbrowns or Grits, Biscuit & Jam
Cast Iron Biscuits
- Big Ol Cinnamon Roll$10.00
Pecans, Cream Cheese Frosting
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
4 Cast Iron Buttermilk Biscuits with Farmhand Gravy
- Buttermilk Biscuits$6.00
4 Cast Iron Buttermilk Biscuits with Raspberry Jam and Whipped butter
- Country Fried Steak Biscuit$13.00
Hand-breaded Steak, served with Farmhand Gravy. Hashbrowns or Grits
- Fried Chicken Biscuit$12.00
Buttermilk-dipped & fried, served with Farmhand Gravy. Hashbrowns or Grits
- Gas Station Biscuit$8.00
Bacon or Sausage, Cheddar, fried Farm Egg
Hot off the Griddle
- Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Stack of 3 with fresh Blueberries, Natural Syrup, and Whipped Butter
- Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
Stack of 3 with Natural Syrup and Whipped Butter
- French Toast$12.00
Powdered Sugar, Natural Syrup, and Cinnamon Butter
- Sweet Potato Pancakes$13.00
Stack of 3 with Toasted Pecans, Natural Syrup, and Cinnamon Butter
Lighter Side
- Everything Bagel$8.00
Toasted and served with Cream Cheese
- Granola Bowl$10.00
Granola, Greek Yogurt, Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Maple Drizzle
- Hippie Avocado Greens$9.00
It's Hippie...
- Hippie Feta Cucumber$9.00
It's Hippie...
- Hippie Peanut Butter$9.00
It's Hippie...
- Plain Bagel$8.00
Toasted and served with Cream Cheese
- Saturday Morning Cereal$4.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, or Lucky Charms
- Steel-Cut Oatmeal$8.00
SweetMilk, Toasted Pecans, Cinnamon Butter, Blueberries
By Itself
- 2 Eggs$4.00
- Applewood Bacon$5.00
- Arugula Salad$4.00
- Biscuit$2.00
- Blueberry Pancake Single$5.00
- Buttermilk Pancake Single$4.00
- City Ham$5.00
- Country Ham$7.00
- Farmhand Gravy$4.00
- French Toast Single$3.00
- Fresh Fruit$5.00
- Gluten Free Toast$4.00
- Grits$4.00
- Hashbrowns$4.00
- Pimento Cheese Grits$6.00
- Sock Sausage$5.00
- Sweet Potato Pancake Single$5.00
- Toast with Jam$3.00