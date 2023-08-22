SWEET

BAKERY

Vanilla/Vanilla

$2.25

Vanilla/Chocolate

$2.25

Chocolate/Chocolate

$2.25

Chocolate/Vanilla

$2.25

Birthday Cake

$2.75

Wedding Cake

$2.75

Red Velvet

$2.75

Cookies & Cream

$2.75

Strawberry

$2.75

Neopolitan

$2.75

Raspberry

$2.75

Lemon

$2.75

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

German Chocolate

$3.25

Brownies

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Oreo Stuffed Cookie

$2.25

Empanada Pineapple

$1.00

Empanada Cajeta

$1.00

Raspberry Bar

$1.75

Bolitas de Nuez

$0.75

Lemon Blossoms

$1.00

Cocada

$1.00

Cocada Chocolate

$1.25

Turtle Bar

$2.75

Banana Cajeta

$42.00

Strawberry Chocolate

$42.00

Raspberry White Chocolate

$42.00

Turtle

$42.00

Mango

$46.00

RETAIL

OPEN Item

Extra BOW

$3.00

EXTRA CARD

$0.50

EXTRA GREETING CARD

$4.00

EXTRA BOX

BISTRO

Starters

Charcuterie Board for 2

$17.00

Charcuterie Board for 4

$34.00

Deviled Eggs

$5.50

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

House Salad w/ Chicken Salad

$10.00

House Salad w/ Tuna Salad

$10.00

Stuffed Avocado w/ Chicken Salad

$10.00

Stuffed Avocado w/ Tuna Salad

$10.00

Sweet Trio

$12.00

Sandwiches

Ham & Swiss

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Pastrami & Swiss

$10.00

Reuben

$10.00

Italian

$12.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Bagel

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

Bocata

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$4.00

Cake Sandwich/Mac Salad

$13.00

Cake Sandwich/Potato Salad

$13.00

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Meat

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Extras

Potato Salad

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Greek Pasta Salad

$3.50

Chips Lays

$1.50

Kettle Chips

$2.25

Extra Jalapeno

$0.50

Extra Pickle

$0.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Peach Tea

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Coffee or Decaf

$3.00

Capuccino/Espresso

$4.00