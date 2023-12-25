Cold-Press Juice Blends (12oz)

$7.00

HYDRATING SWEETNESS—a great source fiber from whole-leaf organic spinach, kale, parsley + ground chia seeds w/ blended cold-pressed apple, cucumber, carrot + celery juice; kid-friendly green blend is high in Vitamin A and C. IMMUNE BOOSTER—Packed w/ organic ginger + turmeric juice, this blend supports the body’s natural immune defenses. Pineapple + orange juice are excellent sources of Vitamin C, w/ ginger + turmeric for extra anti-inflammatory boost. SPRING GREEN—Most child-friendly blend; each bottle contains 3 servings of organic fruit and 2 servings of veggies— Whole-leaf baby spinach, kale + parsley blended w/ apple, orange, pineapple + cucumber juice.