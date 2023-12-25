Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
BRUNCH/LUNCH MENU
Eggs
- Breakfast Tacos (V)$14.00
3 blue corn tortillas w/scrambled eggs, avocado + jack cheese w/sliced watermelon radish + pico de gallo
- Breakfast Burrito (V)$9.00
Black beans, sweet potato hash, fried egg + green chile wrapped up in a teff tortilla + topped w/jack + cheddar cheese
- Smothered VEGAN Breakfast Burrito (VG)$14.00
Choose tofu or vegan sausage w/black beans, sweet potato + avocado w/red, green or “Christmas” chile
- Paleo Burrito$14.00
Housemade spinach + egg “tortilla” filled w/scrambled eggs, avocado + sweet potato hash topped w/red chile; choose bacon or sausage
- Huevos Rancheros (V)$14.00
Two eggs over easy, black beans, cheese + sour cream on blue corn tortillas; topped w/red, green or “Christmas” chile
- Beautiful Salad W/avocado Toast$16.00
Mixed greens salad w/scrambled eggs + crumbled bacon; served w/Dijon vinaigrette and avocado toast
Soups
- Soup of the Day (VG)—Cup$4.50
Daily Special Vegan Soup. Call 505.795.7383 for more details.
- Soup of the Day (VG)—Bowl$7.50
Daily Special Vegan Soup. Call 505.795.7383 for more details.
- Tortilla Soup—Cup$4.50
w/roasted turkey, tomato, black beans, corn + cream; topped w/avocado + tortilla chips
- Tortilla Soup—Bowl$7.50
w/roasted turkey, tomato, black beans, corn + cream; topped w/avocado + tortilla chips
- Soup + Salad Combo$15.00
Your choice of Sweetwater House Salad (V) or Spinach Salad (V) + Soup of the Day (VG) or Turkey Soup.
Greens + Grains
- Sweetwater House Salad (V)$12.00
Mixed greens, avocado, quinoa, goat cheese + almonds w/maple, lime + sesame dressing
- Spinach Salad (V)$12.00
Spinach, boiled egg, mushroom, red onion + walnut w/Dijon vinaigrette
- Buddha Bowl (VG)$14.00
Sautéed kale + brown rice w/Nori seaweed, tofu, pickled radish, avocado + sprouted watermelon seeds lightly tossed in a spicy ginger-garlic tamari sauce
- Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
Brown rice stir-fried w/kimchi, peas, carrot + bok choy; topped w/over easy egg
Paleo Power
- Grateful Green Paleo Wrap$15.00
Housemade spinach + egg ‘tortilla’ w/shredded chicken, avocado, sweet potato, sautéed kale + cauliflower ‘rice’ w/vegan basil pesto; served w/mixed greens in Dijon vinaigrette dressing
- Golden Turmeric Wrap (V)$15.00
Housemade turmeric + egg ‘tortilla’ w/mushroom, avocado, spinach, cauliflower ‘rice’ w/sambal aioli; served w/braised greens
- Japchae Korean Glass Noodle Stir Fry w/NM Bison$17.00
Yam noodles stir-fried w/local ground bison, carrot, celery + spinach in coconut amino + sesame sauce
- Pumpkin Pancakes$9.50
Our famous pancakes; served w/real Vermont maple syrup. Vegan butter available upon request.
Specialties
- Salmon Donburi$18.50
Japanese style Atlantic salmon in a tamari, sake + butter pan sauce over brown rice w/peas, scrambled egg, pickled watermelon radish + scallion
- Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
Shredded organic chicken, blue corn tortillas, jack + cheddar cheese; smothered w/choice of chile + sour cream; served w/ black beans + green rice
- Santa Fe Shrimp & Grits$17.00
w/green Chile + bacon, topped w/over easy egg
- Bison Burger$17.00
Local ground bison topped w/green chile, cheese + bacon; served w/mixed greens salad w/Dijon vinaigrette
- Pumpkin Quinoa Veggie Burger (VG)$16.50
Housemade patty w/pumpkin, quinoa, + chickpeas topped w/avocado + jalepeno red cabbage slaw; served w/side spinach salad w/red onion, red bell pepper, tomato + pepitas w/ Dijon vinaigrette
- DAILY SPECIAL: Quinoa Cakes$15.00
Crispy tri-color quinoa + spinach cakes drizzled w/creme fraiche + served w/choice of soup or salad
- DAILY SPECIAL: Banh Mi Sandwich$16.00
Vietnamese - style Chicken Sandwich w/jalepeno + cilantro on housemade baguette
- Shrimp Po Boy$17.00Out of stock
Cornmeal breaded shrimp, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato + cabbage slaw on our housemade baguette
- Turkey Melt$16.00Out of stock
Turkey Melt w/green chile, jack cheese, avocado + tomato; served w/choice of soup or salad
- Tofu Rueben$16.00
Vegan Tofu Reuben w/sauerkraut, Swiss "cheese" + Russian dressing; served w/mixed greens, walnut, strawberry + beet salad
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Housemade focaccia bread, roasted tomato + fresh mozzarella; served w/choice of soup or salad
Sides
- One egg$2.00
- Side avocado$3.50
- Side avocado toast$4.00
- Side bacon$4.00
- Side black beans$3.50
- Side brown rice$3.00
- Side fruit cup$4.00
- Side gf toast$2.00
- Side gf toast with jam$2.25
- Side Green Chile$1.00
- Side Red Chile$1.00
- Side grits$3.00
- Side Crumbled Nm Bison$7.00
- Side pork sausage$5.50
- Side Quinoa Cake$4.00
- Side sauteed greens$4.50
- Side sweet potato hash$3.50
- Side tortilla$2.00
- Side vegan sausage$5.50
- Side yogurt$2.75
- Side sour cream$1.00
- Side Kimchi$4.00
- Side Coliflower Rice$3.50
- Side Spinach Salad$6.50
- Side Green Rice$2.00
- Side Coconut Bacon$3.00
- Melted Vegan Cheese$1.00
- Side Chicken$5.50
- Sde Salmon$7.00
- Extra Breakfast Taco$5.00Out of stock
- Bowl Chile$8.00
- Green Tortilla$2.50
- Tumeric Tortilla$2.00
- Maple Syrup$1.00
- Side Brkfst Taco Sauce$1.00
- Side Coconut Yogurt$3.00
- Baguette$3.50
- Side Nm Bison Patty$10.00
- Side Shrimp$6.00
- Side Veggie Burger Patty$8.00
- Focaccia Bread Basket$7.00
Add To go Utensils
DRINKS
Coffee + Tea (Basic)
Smoothies
- Almond Butter Cup (VG)$8.50
Organic almond butter, flax meal, raw cacao, frozen banana + almond milk; 16 oz.
- Berry Delicious$8.50
Mixed berries, flax meal, frozen banana + yogurt; 16 oz.
- Green Warrior Hemp (VG)$8.50
Banana, mango, kale, spinach, hemp hearts, mint, lime + almond milk; 16 oz.
- Soma's Sunrise (VG)$8.50Out of stock
Carrots, beets, kale, apple, lemon + ginger; 16 oz.
- Sweet Chili Mango (VG)$8.50
Turmeric, coconut oil, mango, banana, almond milk + cayenne; 16 oz.
Sweetwaters
Juice + Cold Drinks
- Herbal Iced Tea$3.00
- Black Iced Tea$3.00
- Sparkling Hibiscus Lemon Cooler$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00+
- Apple Juice$4.00+
- Sparkling Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Cherry lemonade$3.50
- Milk$3.00+
- Sparkling Water$2.00+
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Kombucha New Mexico Ferments$5.00
- Lavender Sparkling Water$5.00
- Rosemary Sparkling Water$5.00
- Dram CBD$5.50
Verde
- Immunity Adaptogenic Juice Shot (2oz)$4.00
IMMUNITY shot is an intense amount of fresh-pressed organic ginger, turmeric + lemon juice combined w/ adaptogenic herbs to stimulate immune response, including oil of oregano, echinacea + chamomile. The Endurance Shot combines organic beet, watercress, celery + cranberry juice w/ ashwagandha + eleuthero root to improve athletic performance and blood flow.
- Cold-Press Juice Blends (12oz)$7.00
HYDRATING SWEETNESS—a great source fiber from whole-leaf organic spinach, kale, parsley + ground chia seeds w/ blended cold-pressed apple, cucumber, carrot + celery juice; kid-friendly green blend is high in Vitamin A and C. IMMUNE BOOSTER—Packed w/ organic ginger + turmeric juice, this blend supports the body’s natural immune defenses. Pineapple + orange juice are excellent sources of Vitamin C, w/ ginger + turmeric for extra anti-inflammatory boost. SPRING GREEN—Most child-friendly blend; each bottle contains 3 servings of organic fruit and 2 servings of veggies— Whole-leaf baby spinach, kale + parsley blended w/ apple, orange, pineapple + cucumber juice.
Lattes + Hot Drinks
SWEETS
Piece
- Thumbprint Cookie$3.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
- Chocolate Cookie$3.00
Contains a hint of red chile!
- Carrot Cake$8.50Out of stock
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
- Pear Almond Tart$8.00Out of stock
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
- Chocolate Cream Pie (VG)$9.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
- Chocolate Avocado Mousse (VG)$8.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
- Vegan Lemon Coconut Pie$8.50
- Banana Cream Pie$8.50
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
- Mixed Berry Pie$8.50
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
- Flan$8.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
- Tres Leches$8.00
- Rasberry Oat Bars$5.00
- Pumpkin Pie$8.50
- Vegan Pumpkin Cupcake$5.00