Main Menu
Swell Deli Sandwiches
- Goodfella$15.00
Italian deli meats and provolone with roasted garlic aioli, tomato, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.
- Beach Blanket$15.00
Turkey and brie with roasted garlic aioli, mustard, avocado, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.
- Roast Beach$14.50
Roast beef and Havarti, with roasted garlic aioli and horseradish vin, tomato, pickles, roasted red pepper, lettuce, onion and horseradish vinaigrette.
- Big Pig$15.00
Ham, capicola, bacon and swiss with roasted garlic aioli, mustard, tomato, pickles, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.
- Bushwood$14.50
Turkey, bacon and cheddar with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- Bellisima$15.50
Prosciutto and burrata with tomatoes and arugula tossed with fig-balsamic vinaigrette.
- Calabria$14.50Out of stock
Calabrese salami, capicola and manchego with olivada spread and arugula tossed with calabrian chili-honey vinaigrette.
- J's Chicken Salad$14.50
Chicken salad with bacon, lettuce and tomato.
- Marv (Tuna Salad)$14.50
Albacore salad with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Caprese (Vegetarian)$14.00
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette and avocado pesto, roasted red pepper and fresh basil. (Vegetarian)
- Ocean View (Vegan)$14.00
Hummus, tomato, marinated artichokes, avocado, pickles, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper, lettuce, onion.
- Turkey Pesto$14.50
Turkey, pesto, shaved parmesan, tomato, roasted red peppers, and arugula.
- Meatball Parm (HOT SANDWICH)$14.50
Beef meatballs and provolone with house marinara, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
- Chicken Parm (HOT SANDWICH)$14.50
Breaded chicken, house marinara, mozzarella, pepperoncini, fresh basil.
- French Dip (HOT SANDWICH)$15.00
Roast beef, horseradish spread, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, au jus
- Chipotle Chicken$14.50
Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Pepper-jack, Tomato, Arugula
- Hot Pastrami$14.50
Pastrami, Mustard, Swiss,Pickles, Lettuce
Swell BYO Sandwiches
Swell Salads, Soups & Nibbles
- Tuna Salad$8.00+
House-made albacore salad.
- Chicken Salad$8.00+
House-made chicken salad.
- 'Ono Kine' Mac Salad$6.00+
Island-style mac salad.
- Potato Salad$6.00+
Red-skinned potato salad with sour cream, garlic and chives.
- Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad$6.00+
Cucumber, tomato, feta and red onion tossed with house vinaigrette.
- Pickles$6.00+
- Baguette$6.00
- Seasonal Soup 12 oz$6.00
Swell Drinks
Swell Chips
Swell Desserts
