Swine Dining Bellevue
Menu
Ribs
- Full Slab$26.99Out of stock
Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A full rack for when you're really hungry, or might have to share.
- 1/2 Slab$16.46Out of stock
Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A half slab for when you aren't quite as hungry.
- 4 Bone$11.49Out of stock
Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. 4 bones for when more ribs would just be too much.
Chicken
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork$7.99Out of stock
Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.
- Pulled Chicken$7.99Out of stock
Smoked chicken breast pulled and served on a sandwich.
- Brisket$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cut by hand and served on a sandwich.
- Sausage$9.99
One giant smoked sausage served on a sandwich.
- All In The Pool$7.99
A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.
Sides
- Smoked Beans$2.99
Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.
- Large Smoked Beans$5.49
Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.
- Cole Slaw$2.99
A mayo based coleslaw dressing with fresh cabbage and carrots.
- Large Cole Slaw$5.49
A mayo based coleslaw dressing with fresh cabbage and carrots.
- Corn Bread$2.99Out of stock
A sweet cornbread topped with honey butter and cinnamon sugar.
- Potato Salad$2.99
When fries just aren't the kind of potato you're looking for.
- Large Potato Salad$5.49
When fries just aren't the kind of potato you're looking for.
- Corn Of The Day$2.99
The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick. The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.
- Large Corn Of The Day$5.49
The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick. The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.
- Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding$2.99Out of stock
Our take on bread pudding, made with our cornbread and topped with caramel.
- Apple Crisp$2.99
An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.
- Large Apple Crisp$5.49
An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.
- Small Fry$2.99
Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.
- Large Fry$3.49
Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.
- Small Sweet Potato Fry$3.49Out of stock
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
- Large Sweet Potato Fry$4.29
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
- Mac N Cheese$2.99
Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.
- Large Mac N Cheese$5.49
Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.
- Brisket Mac N Cheese$3.49Out of stock
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese and Brisket cooked together for that perfect combination of meat, cheese, and happiness.
- Large Brisket Mac N Cheese$5.99
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese and Brisket cooked together for that perfect combination of meat, cheese, and happiness.
- Cheese Curd Side$4.99
Available as Wisconsin Cheddar or Sriracha for a little extra spice. Served with your choice of Kickin Ketchup, Sweet Asian, Garlic, or Ranch dipping sauce.
- Cheese Curd Full$8.49
Available as Wisconsin Cheddar or Sriracha for a little extra spice. Served with your choice of Kickin Ketchup, Sweet Asian, Garlic, or Ranch dipping sauce.
- Brisket Chili$2.99Out of stock
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
- Large Brisket Chili$5.49
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
- Brunswick Stew$2.99Out of stock
A tomato based stew made with our ribmeat, pork, and brisket.
- Large Brunswick Stew$5.49
A tomato based stew made with our ribmeat, pork, and brisket.
Family Meals
- Chicken Coupe$28.99
1 Lb Pulled Pork, Traditional Brisket ($3.00), All In the Pool, or Pulled Chicken. 2 Large Sides, 4 Brioche Buns, 1 6 ounce Sauce
- Pig Pen$47.99Out of stock
Feed 2 - 3. Comes with 1/2 Slab of Ribs, 2 Meats of your choice, 2 Sides of your choice, and 3 Cornbread
- Barnyard$74.99Out of stock
Feed 4 - 5. Comes with Full Slab of Ribs, 3 Meats of your choice, 3 Sides of your choice, and 5 Cornbread
Add Ons
Meats
Drinks
Bottled
Meals
Shirts
I Like Pig Butts
- I Like Pig Butts S$13.00
- I Like Pig Butts S$13.00
- I Like Pig Butts M$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- I Like Pig Butts L$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- I Like Pig Butts XL$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- I Like Pig Butts 2XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- I Like Pig Butts 3XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
Smokin With Hardwood
- Smokin With S$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smokin With M$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smokin With L$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smokin With XL$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smokin With 2XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smokin With 3XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
True BBQer
- True BBQ S$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- True BBQ M$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- True BBQ L$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- True BBQ XL$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- True BBQ 2XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- True BBQ 3XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
We Rub Butts
- We Rub Butts S$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- We Rub Butts M$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- We Rub Butts L$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- We Rub Butts XL$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- We Rub Butts 2XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- We Rub Butts 3XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
Smell Our Butts
- Smell Our Butts S$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smell Our Butts M$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smell Our Butts L$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smell Our Butts XL$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smell Our Butts 2XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Smell Our Butts 3XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
Just Got Porked
- Just Got Porked S$13.00Out of stock
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Just Got Porked M$13.00Out of stock
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Just Got Porked L$13.00Out of stock
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Just Got Porked XL$13.00Out of stock
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Just Got Porked 2XL$15.00Out of stock
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Just Got Porked 3XL$15.00Out of stock
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
Try To Get Porked
- Try To Get S$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Try To Get M$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Try To Get L$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Try To Get XL$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Try To Get 2XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Try To Get 3XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
Squeal Like
- Squeal Like S$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Squeal Like M$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Squeal Like L$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Squeal Like XL$13.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Squeal Like 2XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.
- Squeal Like 3XL$15.00
All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.