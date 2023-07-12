Swinging Door 20130 Center Ridge Rd #3500
Apps
Basket of Fries
Add beer cheese and bacon for $2
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Boneless Wings
Sauces include Garlic Parmesan, BBQ , Teriyaki, Medium, Hot, Dry Cajun, Sriracha Ranch, Mango Habanero, Wet Cajun, Hot Garlic, Suicide, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Add celery and ranch or bleu cheese for $1
Broccoli Bites
Breaded and fried broccoli and cheddar bites served with ranch
Cajun Tator Tots
Chicken Quesadillas
Cheddar jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and drizzled with Sriracha ranch
Traditonal Wings
Sauces include Garlic Parmesan, BBQ , Teriyaki, Medium, Hot, Dry Cajun, Sriracha Ranch, Mango Habanero, Wet Cajun, Hot Garlic, Suicide, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Add celery and ranch or bleu cheese for $1
Chix Tenders
Choice of Ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard 11 Try them ‘Nashville Style’: tossed in our Nashville hot sauce
Crazy Tots
Cajun tater tots loaded with beer cheese, bacon, jalapeños and Sriracha drizzle
Half Order Wings
Sauces include Garlic Parmesan, BBQ , Teriyaki, Medium, Hot, Dry Cajun, Sriracha Ranch, Mango Habanero, Wet Cajun, Hot Garlic, Suicide, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Add celery and ranch or bleu cheese for $1
Mini Corn Dogs Platt
8 fried corn dogs served with a side of honey mustard and fries
Mini Tacos
Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Mozz Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Nacho
Spicy ground beef, nacho cheese, peppers, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream
Plain Tator Tots
Pub Pretzels
Served with a beer cheese sauce
Side Beer Cheese
Side Salad
Steak Cigars
Rolled tortillas stuffed with ribeye, cheese, peppers and onions served with a horseradish cream sauce
Stuffed Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese served with a side of spicy ranch
Hot Pepper Cheese
Burgers
Angry Abby
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, jalapeños, Ohio pepper jack cheese and Sriracha mayo
Big Tex
Beer battered onion rings, sliced jalapeños, cheddar and BBQ sauce
Charlies Big Boy
American cheese, big boy sauce and shredded lettuce
Continental
Lettuce, tomato, fried egg, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese and mayo
Halle Burger
House Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
I Dont Give A Crap
Bacon, jalapeños and beer cheese on a warm brioche
Jackie Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and onions with baby Swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickle
Maguires Sub Burger
Two 1/4 lb. patties with salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and secret sauce on a fresh hoagie
Monthly Burger
Classics
Avocado Chix Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, house cheese blend with a side of honey mustard
Blk Chix Wrap
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese, and fire roasted corn salsa served with a side of spicy ranch
Buffalo Chix Wrap
Grilled or hand breaded chicken tossed in medium sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Chix Club Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo
Hangover Wrap
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone and Italian dressing
Nashville Hot Chicke
Breaded chicken spiced Nashville style topped with Tony Packo’s sweet hot pickles and mayo
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved ribeye, sautéed bell peppers, onions and provolone cheese
Chicken Philly Sub
The Lighter Side
Pizza
Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, fresh mushroom and onion
Dirty Bird
Cajun BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion and cheddar jack cheese
Margarita
Fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, sliced tomato and cracked pepper
Meaty Margherita
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil and cracked pepper
Mr Cheesy
Basted with garlic & rosemary infused olive oil and topped with fresh mozzarella, provolone and mozzarella, fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes 18 + Add grilled chicken
Sooo Meaty
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham
Sriracha Chicken
Grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onion, Sriracha ranch sauce
Your Way
+$3 Per Topping: Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham