Swirls and Twirls Frozen Yogurt
Main Items
FROYO Flat Rate
$7.30
Acai Bowl
$11.00
1 Scoop
$3.99
2 Scoops
$5.35
3 Scoops
$6.25
Dippin' Dots
$5.48
Essentia Water
$2.50
Bubble Tea
$6.40
Smoothie
$8.84
Protein Smoothie
$9.25
Specialty Shake
$9.85
Cookie
$4.60
Party Pack
$425.00
Swirls and Twirls Frozen Yogurt Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 541-9400
5270 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 12:30PM
All hours
