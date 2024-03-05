For Same-Day Pickup Order, please call the shop at (520) 777-7133
Sydney's Sweet Shoppe
Whole Pies
- Dutch Apple$32.00
Traditional Apple pie with an added buttery richness of a crunchy crumb topping
- Cherry$32.00
Old-fashioned tart cherry pie topped with a lattice crust DISCLAIMER: Although every care has been taken to remove all cherry pits from our cherries, some may still remain. This product may occasionally contain a cherry pit and we therefore cannot be held liable for any found within the product when purchased.
- Mixed Berry$32.00
The perfect summer blend of the freshest blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries baked with a top crust
- Blueberry$32.00
Fresh juicy blueberries bursting with flavor baked into our signature flaky crust
- Double Crust Apple$32.00
Our traditional Apple pie baked with a double crust
- Chocolate Cream$29.00
Rich chocolate cream filling, layered with whipped topping and garnished with chocolate shavings
- Banana Cream$29.00
Rich banana cream filling poured over a bed of fresh bananas, layered with whipped cream, and dusted with graham cracker crumbs
- Coconut Cream$29.00
Rich coconut cream filling layered with whipped topping and garnished with freshly toasted coconut
- Lemon$29.00
The perfect balance of sweet and tangy lemon that melts in your mouth! Topped with whipped cream.
- Pecan$29.00
Soft and smooth filling topped with crunchy pecans.
- Caramel Apple$34.00
Our signature Dutch Apple Pie drizzled in homemade caramel sauce! Serve this warm with Vanilla ice cream to enjoy even more.
- Lemon Meringue$34.00
Our Lemon Pie but better! Now featuring Italian Meringue. (We recommend eating this pie within 48 hours of purchase)
- Key Lime (FROZEN)$32.00
Graham cracker crust filled with a smooth, tart, lime filling. Pie is frozen when purchased! Serving suggestion: To serve from the freezer, let the pie sit at room temperature until it’s easy to cut into, up to 15 minutes if needed. Enjoy!
- Peanut Butter Bliss (FROZEN)$32.00
This creamy and delicious whipped peanut butter filling has a Graham cracker crust and is drizzled with hot fudge & topped with whipped cream & Reese’s peanut butter cup crumbles. (Pie is frozen when purchased) Serving suggestion: To serve from the freezer, let the pie sit at room temperature until it’s easy to cut into (about 15 minutes depending on how warm your kitchen is). Enjoy!
- Oreo Cheesecake Pie (FROZEN)$32.00
Oreo cookie crust filled with rich and creamy cheesecake loaded with Oreo bits. Topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumbles.
- Vanilla Almond Cream$29.00
Rich vanilla cream filling lightly sweetened with almond flavor, topped with whipped cream and toasted almond shavings. Best when enjoyed within 2-3 days of purchase.
- Blueberry Sour Cream$32.00
This delectable treat features a graham cracker crust, creamy sour cream filling, and fresh blueberry compote. (keep refrigerated and eat within 3 days oaf purchase).
Half Pies
- Dutch Apple Half Pie$18.00
- Cherry Half Pie$18.00
Old-fashioned tart cherry pie topped with a lattice crust
- Blueberry Half Pie$18.00
- Mixed Berry Half Pie$18.00
- Double Crust Apple Half Pie$18.00
- Chocolate Cream Half Pie$16.50
- Banana Half Pie$16.50
- Coconut Cream Half Pie$16.50
- Lemon Half Pie$16.50
- Pecan Half Pie$16.50
- Caramel Apple Half Pie$19.00
- Lemon Meringue Half Pie$19.00
- Peanut Butter Bliss Half Pie$18.00
- Key Lime Half Pie$18.00
- Oreo Cheesecake Half Pie$18.00
- Vanilla Almond Cream Half Pie$16.50
- Strawberry Half Pie$18.00
- Blueberry Sour Cream Half Pie$18.00
Gluten Free Pies
Sugar Free Pies
Vegan Pies
5" Mini Pies
- 5" Dutch Apple$10.00
- 5" Cherry$10.00
- 5" Mixed Berry$10.00
- 5" Blueberry$10.00
- 5" Double Crust Apple$10.00
- 5" Chocolate Cream$10.00
- 5" Banana Cream$10.00
- 5" Coconut Cream$10.00
- 5" Vanilla Almond Cream$10.00
- 5" Lemon$10.00
- 5" Pecan$10.00
- 5" Oreo Cheesecake Pie$10.00
- 5" Lemon Meringue$10.00
- 5" Peanut Butter Bliss$10.00
- 5" Blueberry Sour Cream$10.00
Mix & Match 4 Pack (REGULAR)
Mix & Match 4 Pack (GLUTEN FREE)
Mix & Match 4 Pack (VEGAN)
Cakes
- Carrot Cake (LARGE)$40.00
Perfectly moist and delicious, made with lots of freshly grated carrots, and topped with the most heavenly cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts.
- Texas Sheet Cake (LARGE)$40.00
My grandmother won first place in a recipe contest in 1979 with this chocolatey Texas Sheet Cake! Moist chocolate cake covered in a deliciously warm and nutty chocolate frosting.
- 8 x 8 Texas Sheet Cake$25.00
- 8 x 8 Carrot Cake$25.00