Feed Me
Snack Me
House made hummus partnered with cucumber & fresh baked naan. Choose from 3 Flavors!
Fresh Avo mash & toasted naan, layered with delicious toppings.
With Himalayan pink salt.
Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.
Churro donuts, dusted with chai cinnamon, paired with a chocolate dipping sauce.
Ice Me
green tea, acai berry, mango, & sliced oranges.
green tea, sweet melon & fresh honeydew.
black tea, sweet peach puree & lemonade.
green tea, tart pomegranate & fresh lemonade.
green tea, succulent strawberry with crisp, tart lemonade.
oolong tea, tropical fruit & mango.
oolong tea, sweet peach topped with fresh mint
Sparkle Me
black tea, acai berry, pomegranate & mango.
back tea, plump blackberries & fresh lemonade.
green tea, sweet pear & candied ginger.
green tea, mandarin orange with a mango twist.
black tea, strawberry & a whisper of fresh lime.
oolong tea, mandarin & candied ginger.
green tea, ruby red raspberry & fresh mint
Green tea, tart Cranberry with a tangy orange twist.
Freeze Me
black tea, spiced chai, topped with chocolate & cinnamon.
green tea, succulent diced mango.
oolong tea, strawberry & toasted almond.
green tea, lemonade sorbet.
black tea, sweet peach sorbet & fresh mint.
oolong tea, blended with ripe raspberry sorbet.
green tea, tart strawberry sorbet & fresh mint
Steam Me
black tea, creamy latte with a vanilla swirl.
black tea, traditional Chai, rich in spice & cinnamon.
green tea, latte topped with sweet coconut.
black tea, extra creamy latte with honey & almond.
green tea, Matcha latte our house specialty.
oolong tea, latte with a caramel swirl.
Soothing blend of black tea and toasty maple crème
Tea on Tap/ Plain Tea
Sides
