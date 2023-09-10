Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Online ordering now available through Toast!
Tabernacle Steakhouse
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
N/A
N/A
Coke
$6.00
Diet Coke
$6.00
Sprite
$6.00
Gingerale
$6.00
Coke Zero
$6.00
Club Soda
$6.00
Tonic Water
$6.00
Sparkling Water
$10.00
Still Water
$10.00
Lemonade
$10.00
Iced Tea
$6.00
Juice
$7.00
Tabernacle Steakhouse Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 933-7001
315 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11:30AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement