Table to Stix Ramen 1007 Davis St
Small Bites
- Edamame$5.50
Boiled soy bean with sea salt
- Spicy Edamame$6.50
Boiled soy bean tossed in spicy garic sauce
- Seaweed Salad$6.50
Mix seaweed with cucumber and kani in sweet soy vinaigrette
- Brussels Sprouts$7.50
Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed in wafu dressing and japanses mustard, topped with sesame seed and bonito fish flakes
- Vegetables Gyoza$7.50
Pan fired edamame and potato gyoza
- Pork Gyoza$7.50
Pan fired pork gyoza
- Vegeie Korokke$7.50
Crispy breaded vegetable croquette with tonkatsu sauce
- Crab Rangoon$7.50
Crispy wontons with cream cheese and kani and with sweet and sour sauce
- Takoyaki (4) pc$6.50
Octopus wheat cake with okonomi sauce, mayo, topped with sesame seeds, aoi nori and bonito fish flakes
- Takoyaki (6) pc$8.50
Octopus wheat cake with okonomi sauce, mayo, topped with sesame seeds, aoi nori and bonito fish flakes
- Chicken Karaage$9.50
Fried chicken tenders with spicy aloli
- Ikageso Karaage$11.50
Crispy fried squid tentacles with spicy aloli topped with serrano peppers
- Prawn Tempura$13.50
Crispy tiger prawn tempura with ten-shuyu dipping sauce
Steams Buns
- Bulgogi Pork Buns$10.50
Soy braised pork belly with spicy aloli, cilantro, pickled cucumber and red onions and sesame seed
- Crispy Chicken Buns$10.50
Crispy chicken tenders with spicy aloli, cilantro, pickled cucumber, pickled red onions and sesame seed
- Veggie Korokke Buns$10.50
Veggie Korokke with tonkatsu sauce, mayo, fresh cucumber, red onions and sesame seed
- Bun Flight$15.50
1 Pork Bun, 1 Chicken Bun, 1 Korokke Bun
Ramen
- Classic Tonkotsu$17.95
Creamy pork broth with noodle, soy braised pork, menma, scallions, egg, sweet corn, bean sprouts, and naruto fish cake
- Spicy Tonkotsu$17.95
Spicy pork broth with noodle, soy braised pork, spicy grond beef, menma, scallions, woodear mushrooms, egg and nori
- Modern Tonkotsu$17.95
Creamy miso pork broth with noodle, soy braised pork, bean sprouts, woodear mushrooms, menma, scallions, egg, fried pork gyoza, and chili powder
- Miso Veggie$16.95
Chicken broth (**VEGAN OPTION AVAIABLE**) with miso, noodle, bean sporuts, sweet corn, menma, woodear mushroons, fried tofu, korokke and scallions
- Spicy Miso$17.95
Chicken broth with spicy miso, spicy ground beef, soy braised pork, crispy brussels sprouts, sweet corn, egg, scallions and dry chili strings
- Shoyu Pork$16.95
Soy base chicken broth with soy braised pork, menma, scallions, egg, naruto fish cake and nori
- Shoyu Prawn$16.95
Soy base chicken broth with prawns tempura, menma, egg, bok chou, naruto fish cake, woodear mushroom and scallions
- Hiyashi Chuka **Avaiable SUMMER only**$16.95Out of stock
Cold ramen with pork, cucumber, carrots, kanikama, pickled red onions, egg, lime, nori, sesame seed and ginger wasabi dipping sauce
- Build Your Own Ramen$10.00
Plain noodle with your choice of broth
Additional Topping
- Braised Pork$4.00
- Spicy Ground Beef$3.00
- Ajitama Egg$1.50
- Extra Brussels Sprouts$2.00
- Minced Garic$1.00
- Fried Tofu$1.00
- Menma$2.00
- Nori$1.00
- Bok Choy$1.00
- Scallions$1.00
- Bean Sprouts$1.50
- Woodear Mushroom$1.75
- Sweet Corn$1.00
- Fish Cake$0.75
- Prawn Tempura (1)$3.00
- Korokke (1)$3.50
- Veggie Gyoza (1)$1.75
- Gyoza (1)$1.75
- Noodle$5.00
- Steamed Tofu$1.00
- Tonkotsu Broth$5.00
- Modern Broth$5.00
- Spicy Tonkotsu Broth (Ground beef normally comes in the broth. Please note if prefer the no beef option)$5.00
- Mios Broth$5.00
- Vegan Miso Broth$5.00
- Spicy Miso Broth (Ground beef normally comes in the broth. Please note if prefer the no beef option)$5.00
- Shoyu Broth$5.00
Drink
Alcohol (For Pick Up Only)
- Twisted Ice Tea$7.00
(For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Asahi Superdry$7.00
(For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Sapporo Lager$7.00
(For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Sapporo Light$7.00
(For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Gatecrasher IPA$8.00
(For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Hitachino White Ale$10.00
(For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Hitachino Red Ale$10.00
(For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
Sake (Pick Up Only)
- Sayari Unfiltered$16.00
Cold Refreshing aroma, natural sweetness with a smooth after taste (For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Superior Junmai Ginjo$16.00
Cold smooth, clean with floral aroma (For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Karatamba$19.00
Cold Smooth sharp dry taste (For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Sparkling Jelly Sake$8.00
Cold Refreshing and unique jello sake (For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Strawberry Nigori$16.00
Cold Mildness,, fresh fruity sourness and luscious taste (For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Mango Nigori$16.00
Cold Mildness,, fresh fruity sourness and luscious taste (For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Chocolate Nigori$16.00
Cold Very cocoa and chocolate flavors (For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)
- Japanese Plum Wine$20.00
Cold Refreshing semi sewwt, sour taste and wll matured plum fruit aroma (For all Alcohol and Sake purchase, ID will be required to show when you pick up.)