FOOD

ENTREES

"All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
CHICKEN KABAB

$19.00

Marinated chicken breast. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

BEEF KABAB

$22.00

Grilled fillet mignon. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

LAMB KABAB

$21.00

Grilled tender pieces of lamb. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

KEFTA KABAB

$19.00

A special of ground beef & Lamb, parsley, onions and spices grilled on a skewer. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

LAMB CHOPS

$26.00

Grilled lamb chops (3 pieces). "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$19.00

Thinly sliced marinated chicken. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

BEEF SHAWARMA

$20.00

Thinly sliced marinated beef. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

FALAFEL

$18.00

Fried chickpeas, parsley, onions and house spices – V. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

VEGGIE

$19.00

3 Falafels. Grilled zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom, and onion – V. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

SHRIMP KABAB

$20.00

Grilled marinated shrimp - G . "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

SALMON

$22.00

Grilled marinated salmon-G. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

FISH KABAB

$22.00

Grilled marinated Salmon fish Filet-G. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "

KIDS PLATE

$12.00

Any skewer of falafel with rice of fries.*(Excludes lamb chops, salmon and shrimps).

TABOON MIX GRILL

$23.00

Kefta Kabab, Lamb Kabab, Chicken Kabab. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce.

TABOON SPECIAL

KEFTA CASSEROLE IN TOMATO SAUCE

$20.00

Oven baked ground beef and lamb, parsley, onions, garlic and potatoes. Cooked in tomato sauce. Served with rice

KEFTA CASSEROLE IN TAHINI SAUCE

$20.00

Oven baked ground beef and lamb, parsley, onions, garlic and potatoes. Cooked in tahini sauce. Served with rice

TABOON FAMILY MEAL

$75.00

Choice of 3 cold appetizers, 2 hot appetizers, and 3 proteins or Veggie/Falafel. Served with rice, pita bread, and garlic/tahini sauce.*(Excludes Lamb Chops, Salmon and Shrimps) *Maybe extra charges depending on what you order.

BIXBY CHOICE

$20.00

Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or salmon with house-made cream sauce served with rice. Regular or spicy - G Chicken $18 | Shrimp $19 | Salmon $20

WRAPS

CHICKEN KABAB WRAP

$11.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast with garlic sauce, pickles, and sumac

LAMB KABAB WRAP

$14.00

Grilled marinated lamb with tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, sumac and onions

BEEF KABAB WRAP

$15.00

Grilled marinated beef with tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, onion, and sumac.

KEFTA KABAB WRAP

$12.00

Marinated ground beef with tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, sumac and onions

BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP

$13.00

Thin slices of marinated beef tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, sumac and onions

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$11.00

Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.

HALLOUMI CHEESE WRAP

$12.00

Grilled Halloumi cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic, and cocktail sauce - V

FALAFEL WRAP

$11.00

Hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, sumac, pickles, and tahini sauce - V

CAULIFLOWER WRAP

$11.00

Cauliflower, tomatoes, garlic sauce, pickles, sumac, and tahini sauce - V

SHRIMP WRAP

$14.00

Grilled shrimps, avocado, tomatoes, Cucumber, red cabbage, green cabbage, lettuce, garlic, and our special green sauce

VEGGIE WRAP

$12.00

Tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, red cabbage, green cabbage, lettuce, garlic, and house green sauce - V

SOUP & SALAD

FATTOUSH SALAD

$13.00

Cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, parsley, mint, lemon juice, tossed with sumac, pomegranate molasses, olive oil, and pita chips - V

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$11.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and lettuce mixed with mint, lemon juice, and olive oil – G V

GREEK SALAD

$15.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, bell peppers, Mediterranean feta cheese and House dressing – G V

SOUP & SALAD SPECIAL

$15.00

A bowl of soup with your choice of Mediterranean, Fattoush, or Greek salad.

LENTIL SOUP-CUP

$6.00
TABOULEH

$13.00

Finley chopped parsley mixed with cracked wheat, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and mint. Seasoned with lemon juice and olive oil - V

CHEF'S SPECIAL SALAD

$16.00

Avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, red cabbage, green cabbage, lettuce, garlic, and house green sauce

HOT APPETIZERS

ZAHRAH (CAULIFLOWER)

$11.00
GARLIC POTATOES

$10.00
FALAFEL

$11.00
SPINACH FATAYER

$10.00
CHEESE FATAYER

$7.00
MEAT SAMBOUSEK

$8.00
KIBBEH

$9.00
HUMMUS WITH BEEF SHAWARMA

$15.00
HUMMUS WITH CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$14.00
ARRAYES

$8.00
HALLOUM

$11.00
CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00
FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

COLD APPETIZERS

HUMMUS APP

$10.00
SPICY HUMMUS APP

$11.00
BABA GHANOUJ APP

$11.00
CUCUMBER YOGURT APP

$9.00
POTATO SALAD APP

$9.00
LABNEH APP

$10.00
MIXED PICKLES APP

$9.00
GARLIC DIP APP

$10.00
GRAPE LEAVES APP

$12.00

SHARED MEZZA

TABOON COLD MEZZA

$20.00

Hummus l Baba Ghanouj l Mediterranean salad l mixed pickles – G V

TABOON HOT MEZZA

$21.00

4 Falafels l 2 Cheese Fatayer l 2Meat Sambousek | Fatayer l Cauliflower – V

TABOON ROYAL MEZZA

$78.00

Hummus, Mutabbal (Baba Ghanouj), Cucumber yogurt, Mediterranean salad, Grape Leaves, Tabbouleh, 4 Kibbeh,6 Falafel, 4 Cheese Fatayer & Fries.

TRIO DIP

$18.00

COLD SIDES

HUMMUS SIDE

$6.00

SPICY HUMMUS SIDE

$6.00
BABA GHANOUJ SIDE

$7.00
TABOULEH SIDE

$6.00
CUCUMBER YOGURT SIDE

$5.00
POTATO SALAD SIDE

$5.00
LABNEH SIDE

$6.00
GRAPE LEAVES SIDE

$6.00
HOUSE SALAD SIDE

$5.00
MIXED PICKLES SIDE

$5.00
GARLIC DIP SIDE

$6.00

BIXBY CREAMY SAUCE 16OZ

$8.00

A' LA CARTE

BEEF KABAB SKEWER

$6.00

LAMB KABAB SKEWER

$6.00

LAMB CHOP (one piece)

$7.00

CHICKEN KABAB SKEWER

$5.00

KEFTA KABAB SKEWER

$5.00

SALMON

$12.00

FISH KABAB SKEWER

$6.00

SHRIMP SKEWER

$5.00

VEGGIE SKEWER

$5.00

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$9.00

BEEF SHAWARMA

$10.00

KIBBEH (one piece)

$5.00

CHEESE FATAYER (one piece)

$4.00

SPINACH FATAYER (one piece)

$5.00

MEAT SAMBOUSEK (one piece)

$4.00

FALAFEL (3 pieces)

$5.00

GRAPE LEAVES (four pieces)

$6.00

RICE-MIX

$6.00

KABAB BOWL

CHICKEN KABAB BOWL

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

BEEF KABAB BOWL

$17.00

Grilled fillet mignon (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

LAMB KABAB BOWL

$16.00

Grilled tender pieces of lamb (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

KEFTA KABAB BOWL

$15.00

A special of ground beef & Lamb, parsley, onions and spices grilled on a skewer. (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL

$15.00

Thinly sliced marinated chicken served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

BEEF SHAWERMA BOWL

$16.00

Thinly sliced marinated beef served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

SHRIMP KABAB BOWL

$16.00

Grilled marinated shrimp (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

FISH KABAB BOWL

$16.00

Grilled marinated salmon fish filet (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

FALAFEL BOWL

$14.00

Fried chickpeas, parsley, onions and house spices served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread. – V (4 pieces)

VEGGIE BOWL

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom, and onion – V (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.

HALLOUMI CHEESE BOWL

$15.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA PITA BREAD

$1.00

EXTRA PITA CHIPS

$1.00

EXTRA GARLIC SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA TAHINI SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA CHILI SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA SALAD DRESSING

$0.50

EXTRA SLICED CUCUMBER

$1.00

EXTRA FETA CHEESE

$2.00

EXTRA OLIVES

$2.00

EXTRA GRILLED ONION

$1.00

EXTRA GRILLED TOMATO

$1.00

EXTRA RED ONION

$1.00

EXTRA PICKLED TURNIPS

$2.00

EXTRA CUCUMBER PICKLES

$2.00

EXTRA AVOCADO

$3.00

EXTRA CREAMY SAUCE 8oz

$5.00

EXTRA CREAMY SAUCE 16oz

$9.00

EXTRA JALAPENO

$1.00

EXTRA BIXBY CREAMY SAUCE

$8.00

DESSERT

BAKLAVA

$6.00

Baked layers of phyllo dough pastry, crushed pistachio, topped with our homemade orange blossom syrup, and pistachios - V

RICE PUDDING

$7.00

This comforting dessert is a wonderful way to end any meal | rice l milk l sugar-cinnamon l vanilla | pistachios – G V

ICE CREAM

$7.00

Mediterranean ice cream Rosewater l Pistachio l Chocolate – G V

BAKLAVA A' LA MODE

$10.00

Baklava topped with our homemade orange blossom syrup and served with your choice of Ashta ice cream topped with pistachio. Rosewater l Pistachio l Chocolate - V

BAKLAVA MIX BITES

$11.00

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES (12 PCS)

$10.95

CHOCOLATE DATES (6 PCES)

$9.95

CHOCOLATE DATES (3 PCS)

$2.95

CHOCOCALE COVERD ALMONDS (75g)

$3.95

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

WATER

$2.50

SMALL SPARKLiNG WATER

$3.50
ORANGE JUICE

$4.00
APPLE JUICE

$4.00
PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00
ICE TEA

$3.00
SPARKLING WATER LARGE

$6.00
MANGO JUICE

$5.00
CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00
FRESH LEMON MINT

$5.00
YOGURT DRINK

$4.00
JALLAB

$4.00

ARIZONA MANGO

$3.00

ARIZONA WATERMELON

$3.00

ARIZONA ICE TEA

$3.00
PEPSI

$3.00
DIET PEPSI

$3.00
STARRY

$3.00
PINK LEMONADE

$3.00
ICE TEA

$3.00
ROOT BEER

$3.00
CRUSH-ORANGE

$3.00
DR. PEPPER

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

MEDITERRANEAN TEA CUP

$3.00

BREWED COFFEE (AMERICAN)

$4.00

ARABIC COFFEE CUP

$4.00Out of stock

TEA OF YOUR CHOICE

$3.00

CATERING

CATERING COLD

Large Tray Hummus

$80.00

(40-50 persons)

Half Tray Hummus

$45.00

(15-20 persons)

Large Tray Baba Ghanouj

$85.00

(40-50 persons)

Half Tray Baba Ghanouj

$45.00

(15-20 persons)

Large Tray Labneh

$80.00

(40-50 persons)

Half Tray Labneh

$45.00

(15-20 persons)

Large Tray Tabbouleh

$80.00

(20-25 persons)

Half Tray Tabbouleh

$45.00

(10-15 persons)

Large Tray Potato Salad

$70.00

(20-25 persons)

Half Tray Potato Salad

$35.00

(10-15 persons)

Large Tray Cucumber Yogurt

$70.00

(20-25 persons)

Half Tray Cucumber Yogurt

$40.00

(10-15 persons)

Large Tray Mediterranean

$70.00

(15-20 persons)

Half Tray Mediterranean

$40.00

(8-10 persons)

Large Tray Fattoush Salad

$80.00

(15-20 persons)

Half Tray Fattoush Salad

$45.00

(8-10 persons)

Large Tray Greek Salad

$80.00

(15-20 persons)

Half Tray Greek Salad

$45.00

(8-10 persons)

Large Tray Caesar Salad

$70.00

(15-20 persons)

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$40.00

(8-10 persons)

Large Tray-Chef's Special

$85.00

(15-20 persons)

Half Tray-Chef's Special

$45.00
Large Tray Mixed Pickles

$80.00
Half Tray Mixed Pickles

$45.00

Large Tray Garlic Dip

$80.00

Half Tray Garlic Dip

$45.00
Grape Leaves (1 PIECE)

$1.00

Large Tray Rice Pudding

$90.00

Half Tray Rice Pudding

$50.00

Large Tray Baklava

$100.00

CATERING HOT

Large Tray Basmati Mix Rice

$50.00

(15-20 persons)

Half Tray Basmati Mix Rice

$30.00

(10-12 persons)

Large Tray Basmati Yellow Rice

$50.00

Half Tray Basmati Yellow Rice

$30.00

Large Tray Basmati Green Rice

$50.00

Half Tray Basmati Green Rice

$30.00
Large Tray Cauliflower

$80.00

(10-15 persons)

Half Tray Cauliflower

$45.00

(6-8 persons)

Large Tray Garlic Potato

$70.00

Half Tray Garlic Potato

$40.00
Falafel (1 PIECE)

$1.00

(1piece)

Kibbeh Cone (1 PIECE)

$3.75

(1piece)

Cheese Fatayer (1 PIECE)

$3.25

(1piece)

Spinach Fatayer (1 PIECE)

$3.75

(1piece)

Meat Sambousek (1 PIECE)

$3.50

(1piece)

Large Tray Beef Shawarma

$165.00

(10-15 persons)

Half Tray Beef Shawarma

$90.00

(8-10 persons)

Large Tray Chicken Shawarma

$145.00

(10-15 persons)

Half Tray Chicken Shawarma

$80.00

(8-10 persons)

Large Tray Fatteh with Chicken

$120.00

(15-20 persons)

Half Tray Fatteh with Chicken

$65.00

(8-10 persons)

Large Tray Fatteh with Beef

$130.00

(15-20 persons)

Half Tray Fatteh with Beef

$70.00

(8-10 persons)

Lamb Chop (1 PIECE)

$6.00

(1piece)

Lamb Kabob (1 SKEWER)

$5.50

Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)

Beef Kabob (1 SKEWER)

$5.50

Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)

Chicken Kabob (1 SKEWER)

$5.00

Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)

Kefta Kabob (1 SKEWER)

$5.00

Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)

Fish Kabab (1 SKEWER)

$6.00

Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)

Shrimp Kabab (1 SKEWER)

$5.00

Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)

Veggie Kabab (1 SKEWER)

$4.50

Grilled Jalapeno (1 Piece)

$1.00

Grilled Tomato (1 Piece)

$1.00

Grilled Onion (1 Piece)

$1.00