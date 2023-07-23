2x points now for loyalty members
Taboon Mediterranean Express Garden Grove
FOOD
ENTREES
CHICKEN KABAB
Marinated chicken breast. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
BEEF KABAB
Grilled fillet mignon. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
LAMB KABAB
Grilled tender pieces of lamb. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
KEFTA KABAB
A special of ground beef & Lamb, parsley, onions and spices grilled on a skewer. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
LAMB CHOPS
Grilled lamb chops (3 pieces). "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
CHICKEN SHAWARMA
Thinly sliced marinated chicken. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
BEEF SHAWARMA
Thinly sliced marinated beef. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
FALAFEL
Fried chickpeas, parsley, onions and house spices – V. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
VEGGIE
3 Falafels. Grilled zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom, and onion – V. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
SHRIMP KABAB
Grilled marinated shrimp - G . "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
SALMON
Grilled marinated salmon-G. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
FISH KABAB
Grilled marinated Salmon fish Filet-G. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
KIDS PLATE
Any skewer of falafel with rice of fries.*(Excludes lamb chops, salmon and shrimps).
TABOON MIX GRILL
Kefta Kabab, Lamb Kabab, Chicken Kabab. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce.
TABOON SPECIAL
KEFTA CASSEROLE IN TOMATO SAUCE
Oven baked ground beef and lamb, parsley, onions, garlic and potatoes. Cooked in tomato sauce. Served with rice
KEFTA CASSEROLE IN TAHINI SAUCE
Oven baked ground beef and lamb, parsley, onions, garlic and potatoes. Cooked in tahini sauce. Served with rice
TABOON FAMILY MEAL
Choice of 3 cold appetizers, 2 hot appetizers, and 3 proteins or Veggie/Falafel. Served with rice, pita bread, and garlic/tahini sauce.*(Excludes Lamb Chops, Salmon and Shrimps) *Maybe extra charges depending on what you order.
BIXBY CHOICE
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or salmon with house-made cream sauce served with rice. Regular or spicy - G Chicken $18 | Shrimp $19 | Salmon $20
WRAPS
CHICKEN KABAB WRAP
Grilled marinated chicken breast with garlic sauce, pickles, and sumac
LAMB KABAB WRAP
Grilled marinated lamb with tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, sumac and onions
BEEF KABAB WRAP
Grilled marinated beef with tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, onion, and sumac.
KEFTA KABAB WRAP
Marinated ground beef with tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, sumac and onions
BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP
Thin slices of marinated beef tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, sumac and onions
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.
HALLOUMI CHEESE WRAP
Grilled Halloumi cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic, and cocktail sauce - V
FALAFEL WRAP
Hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, sumac, pickles, and tahini sauce - V
CAULIFLOWER WRAP
Cauliflower, tomatoes, garlic sauce, pickles, sumac, and tahini sauce - V
SHRIMP WRAP
Grilled shrimps, avocado, tomatoes, Cucumber, red cabbage, green cabbage, lettuce, garlic, and our special green sauce
VEGGIE WRAP
Tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, red cabbage, green cabbage, lettuce, garlic, and house green sauce - V
SOUP & SALAD
FATTOUSH SALAD
Cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, parsley, mint, lemon juice, tossed with sumac, pomegranate molasses, olive oil, and pita chips - V
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and lettuce mixed with mint, lemon juice, and olive oil – G V
GREEK SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, bell peppers, Mediterranean feta cheese and House dressing – G V
SOUP & SALAD SPECIAL
A bowl of soup with your choice of Mediterranean, Fattoush, or Greek salad.
LENTIL SOUP-CUP
TABOULEH
Finley chopped parsley mixed with cracked wheat, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and mint. Seasoned with lemon juice and olive oil - V
CHEF'S SPECIAL SALAD
Avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, red cabbage, green cabbage, lettuce, garlic, and house green sauce
HOT APPETIZERS
COLD APPETIZERS
SHARED MEZZA
TABOON COLD MEZZA
Hummus l Baba Ghanouj l Mediterranean salad l mixed pickles – G V
TABOON HOT MEZZA
4 Falafels l 2 Cheese Fatayer l 2Meat Sambousek | Fatayer l Cauliflower – V
TABOON ROYAL MEZZA
Hummus, Mutabbal (Baba Ghanouj), Cucumber yogurt, Mediterranean salad, Grape Leaves, Tabbouleh, 4 Kibbeh,6 Falafel, 4 Cheese Fatayer & Fries.
TRIO DIP
COLD SIDES
A' LA CARTE
BEEF KABAB SKEWER
LAMB KABAB SKEWER
LAMB CHOP (one piece)
CHICKEN KABAB SKEWER
KEFTA KABAB SKEWER
SALMON
FISH KABAB SKEWER
SHRIMP SKEWER
VEGGIE SKEWER
CHICKEN SHAWARMA
BEEF SHAWARMA
KIBBEH (one piece)
CHEESE FATAYER (one piece)
SPINACH FATAYER (one piece)
MEAT SAMBOUSEK (one piece)
FALAFEL (3 pieces)
GRAPE LEAVES (four pieces)
RICE-MIX
KABAB BOWL
CHICKEN KABAB BOWL
Marinated chicken breast (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
BEEF KABAB BOWL
Grilled fillet mignon (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
LAMB KABAB BOWL
Grilled tender pieces of lamb (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
KEFTA KABAB BOWL
A special of ground beef & Lamb, parsley, onions and spices grilled on a skewer. (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL
Thinly sliced marinated chicken served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
BEEF SHAWERMA BOWL
Thinly sliced marinated beef served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
SHRIMP KABAB BOWL
Grilled marinated shrimp (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
FISH KABAB BOWL
Grilled marinated salmon fish filet (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
FALAFEL BOWL
Fried chickpeas, parsley, onions and house spices served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread. – V (4 pieces)
VEGGIE BOWL
Grilled zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom, and onion – V (1 skewer) served with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
HALLOUMI CHEESE BOWL
EXTRAS
EXTRA PITA BREAD
EXTRA PITA CHIPS
EXTRA GARLIC SAUCE
EXTRA TAHINI SAUCE
EXTRA CHILI SAUCE
EXTRA SALAD DRESSING
EXTRA SLICED CUCUMBER
EXTRA FETA CHEESE
EXTRA OLIVES
EXTRA GRILLED ONION
EXTRA GRILLED TOMATO
EXTRA RED ONION
EXTRA PICKLED TURNIPS
EXTRA CUCUMBER PICKLES
EXTRA AVOCADO
EXTRA CREAMY SAUCE 8oz
EXTRA CREAMY SAUCE 16oz
EXTRA JALAPENO
EXTRA BIXBY CREAMY SAUCE
DESSERT
BAKLAVA
Baked layers of phyllo dough pastry, crushed pistachio, topped with our homemade orange blossom syrup, and pistachios - V
RICE PUDDING
This comforting dessert is a wonderful way to end any meal | rice l milk l sugar-cinnamon l vanilla | pistachios – G V
ICE CREAM
Mediterranean ice cream Rosewater l Pistachio l Chocolate – G V
BAKLAVA A' LA MODE
Baklava topped with our homemade orange blossom syrup and served with your choice of Ashta ice cream topped with pistachio. Rosewater l Pistachio l Chocolate - V
BAKLAVA MIX BITES
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES (12 PCS)
CHOCOLATE DATES (6 PCES)
CHOCOLATE DATES (3 PCS)
CHOCOCALE COVERD ALMONDS (75g)
DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
WATER
SMALL SPARKLiNG WATER
ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
ICE TEA
SPARKLING WATER LARGE
MANGO JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
FRESH LEMON MINT
YOGURT DRINK
JALLAB
ARIZONA MANGO
ARIZONA WATERMELON
ARIZONA ICE TEA
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
STARRY
PINK LEMONADE
ICE TEA
ROOT BEER
CRUSH-ORANGE
DR. PEPPER
ARNOLD PALMER
GINGER ALE
MEDITERRANEAN TEA CUP
BREWED COFFEE (AMERICAN)
ARABIC COFFEE CUP
TEA OF YOUR CHOICE
CATERING
CATERING COLD
Large Tray Hummus
(40-50 persons)
Half Tray Hummus
(15-20 persons)
Large Tray Baba Ghanouj
(40-50 persons)
Half Tray Baba Ghanouj
(15-20 persons)
Large Tray Labneh
(40-50 persons)
Half Tray Labneh
(15-20 persons)
Large Tray Tabbouleh
(20-25 persons)
Half Tray Tabbouleh
(10-15 persons)
Large Tray Potato Salad
(20-25 persons)
Half Tray Potato Salad
(10-15 persons)
Large Tray Cucumber Yogurt
(20-25 persons)
Half Tray Cucumber Yogurt
(10-15 persons)
Large Tray Mediterranean
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray Mediterranean
(8-10 persons)
Large Tray Fattoush Salad
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray Fattoush Salad
(8-10 persons)
Large Tray Greek Salad
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray Greek Salad
(8-10 persons)
Large Tray Caesar Salad
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray Caesar Salad
(8-10 persons)
Large Tray-Chef's Special
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray-Chef's Special
Large Tray Mixed Pickles
Half Tray Mixed Pickles
Large Tray Garlic Dip
Half Tray Garlic Dip
Grape Leaves (1 PIECE)
Large Tray Rice Pudding
Half Tray Rice Pudding
Large Tray Baklava
CATERING HOT
Large Tray Basmati Mix Rice
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray Basmati Mix Rice
(10-12 persons)
Large Tray Basmati Yellow Rice
Half Tray Basmati Yellow Rice
Large Tray Basmati Green Rice
Half Tray Basmati Green Rice
Large Tray Cauliflower
(10-15 persons)
Half Tray Cauliflower
(6-8 persons)
Large Tray Garlic Potato
Half Tray Garlic Potato
Falafel (1 PIECE)
(1piece)
Kibbeh Cone (1 PIECE)
(1piece)
Cheese Fatayer (1 PIECE)
(1piece)
Spinach Fatayer (1 PIECE)
(1piece)
Meat Sambousek (1 PIECE)
(1piece)
Large Tray Beef Shawarma
(10-15 persons)
Half Tray Beef Shawarma
(8-10 persons)
Large Tray Chicken Shawarma
(10-15 persons)
Half Tray Chicken Shawarma
(8-10 persons)
Large Tray Fatteh with Chicken
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray Fatteh with Chicken
(8-10 persons)
Large Tray Fatteh with Beef
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray Fatteh with Beef
(8-10 persons)
Lamb Chop (1 PIECE)
(1piece)
Lamb Kabob (1 SKEWER)
Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)
Beef Kabob (1 SKEWER)
Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)
Chicken Kabob (1 SKEWER)
Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)
Kefta Kabob (1 SKEWER)
Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)
Fish Kabab (1 SKEWER)
Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)
Shrimp Kabab (1 SKEWER)
Skewer (4 Pcs/8oz)