Taco Bar - JC Tacobar
Taco Bar - JC Tacobar
684 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY, NJ 07304
Cocktails
Beverages
Beer
Wine
Cocktails
Signature Drinks
Chilltown, Baby!
$13.00
Uh- huh Honey
$13.00
Sweetheart
$13.00
Say What?!
$13.00
Mc Gin-Ley Square
$13.00
Let's Taco' Bout It
$12.00
El Viejo
$12.00
Bloosom
$13.00
Mezcal Sour
$12.00
Spicy Jacana
$12.00
Lovers Lane
$20.00
Frozen Delight
$13.00
Classic Cocktails
Chocolate Martini
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
LIT
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mule
$12.00
Whiskey sour
$12.00
Paloma
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Sangria
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Sex On The Beach
$12.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Pina Colada
$12.00
Caipirinha
$12.00
Beverages
Soda
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Coke
$3.00
Sierra Mist
$2.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
Iced Tea
$2.00
Tonic
$2.00
Club Soda
$2.00
Shirley Temple
$2.00
Jarritos
$3.50
Water
Aqua Pana
$7.00
S. Pellegrino
$7.00
Topo Chico
$3.00
Juice
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$2.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Mocktails
Strawberry Mojito
$9.00
Legend of Zelda
$9.00
Raspberry Mint Limeade
$9.00
heineken 00
$5.00
Baonanas
Baonanas
$9.00
Beer
Draft
902
$9.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Yuengling
$7.00
Bells
$8.00
Bottle
6 Pack Beers
$20.00
6 Pack Delirioum
$40.00
Corona
$6.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Modelo
$7.00
Guiness
$6.00
Peroni
$7.00
Pacifico
$7.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Delirioum
$10.00
Coronita
$3.50
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Yuengling
$6.00
Dogfish 60 Min
$7.00
statesides
$8.00
Wine
Glass
Dome CQ Chard Glass
$12.00
La Catrina Pinot Grigio
$12.00
La Catrina Cabernet
$12.00
Prosseco Glass
$9.00
Codigo 1530
$12.00
Moscato
$10.00
Bottle
Pinot Grigio
$50.00
Cabernet
$50.00
Prosecco
$42.00
Moscato Bottle
$40.00
Taco Bar - JC Tacobar Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 432-5960
684 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY, NJ 07304
