Taco Bay
Taco
- Al Pastor
Marinated Pork With Pineapple, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde$4.95
- Steak
Marinated Steak, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde$5.50
- Birria
Birria Style Shredded Short Ribs, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese$5.50
- Chicken
Chipotle Chicken, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Cheese$4.50
- Pork Belly
Braised Pork Belly, Cilantro, Pickles Radish & Carrot, Ground Peanut$4.95
- Smash Burger
Seasoned Ground Beef, Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Secret Sauce$4.95
- Buffalo Chicken
Blackended Pulled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Creame Cheese, Fried Onions, Scallions$4.95
- Short Rib
Shredded Short Rib, Cotija Cheese, Sweet Pickled Red Onion, Watermelon Radish$5.50
- Ahi Tuna
Raw Ahi Tuna, Guacamole, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Soy, Served On A Wonton Shell (No Flour Or Corn)$6.50
- Haddock
Grilled Haddock, Mango Salsa, Cilantro, Avocado, Watermelon Radish, Jalapeno Avocado Sauce$5.50
- Shrimp
Grilled Blackened Shrimp, Mango Salsa, Slaw, Coconut Sauce, Cilantro$6.50
- Sweet Potato
Chipotle Roasted Sweet Potato, Red Quinoa, Avocado, Cotija Cheese$4.50