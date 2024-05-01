Better Burger / Taco Dive / Froze 55 Hudson ave
Taco Dive Bar
TDB APPS
- chips & salsa$9.75
- chips & guac$11.75
- chips, guac & salsa$14.75
- fiesta dips & chips$17.00
goat cheese w/ jalapeño jelly, guacamole, warm bean dip, new mexico red chili sauce
- bean & cheese dips w chips$10.00
new mexico red chili sauce, tortilla chips
- nachos$13.25
black bean chili con carne, queso fundido sauce, pico de gallo, mexican crema
- mexican street corn$5.75
mayonnaise, cotija cheese, paprika
- loaded "steak" fries$13.25
shoestring fries, shredded bbq smoked brisket, melted cabot-jalapeño cheese
- dive bar salad$8.75
seasonal greens w/ crumbled goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumber
- chicken wings$14.75
maple-spiked mexican hot sauce glaze, blue cheese dipping sauce
- chicken empanada$7.75
shredded chicken & cheese
- beef empanada$7.75
ground beef & cheese
- crusted calamari azul$14.25
blue cornmeal crust, pineapple-habanero glaze
- chicken fingers$12.75
served w/ french fries (contains gluten)
TDB MAINS
- taco chicken$6.75
mango salsa, shredded romaine, cotija cheese
- taco mushroom$6.75
arugula, cherry tomato, truffle-white balsamic vinaigrette
- taco beef$7.25
queso blanco, shredded romaine, pico de gallo
- taco cod$7.98
citrus, fennel, cabbage, salsa verde
- taco baja$7.98
fried white fish, roasted poblano cabbage coleslaw, red pepper tartar sauce, salsa verde
- taco shrimp$7.98
jicama, mango, cucumber, red onion, watercress
- taco al pastor$6.75Out of stock
achiote chili, caramelized onion, garlic, pineapple habanero sauce
- taco belly$7.00
maple balsamic glaze, shredded romaine, tomato, guacamole
- taco steak$9.25
onion, poblano peppers, scallions, salsa verde
- taco birria (2)$14.25
onion, cilantro, birria consume (sauce)
- quesadilla cheese$10.25
served w/ guacamole & chipotle crema (contains gluten)
- quesadilla chicken$14.25
served w/ guacamole & chipotle crema (contains gluten)
- quesadilla shrimp$14.75
served w/ guacamole & chipotle crema (contains gluten)
- quesadilla al pastor$15.25Out of stock
served w/ guacamole & chipotle crema (contains gluten)
- quesadilla birria$16.75
served w/ guacamole & chipotle crema (contains gluten)
- quesadilla steak$17.50
served w/ guacamole & chipotle crema (contains gluten)
- quesadilla mushroom$14.00
served w/ guacamole & chipotle crema (contains gluten)
- burrito chicken$14.75
stuffed w/ yellow rice, black beans, melted cheddar-jack cheese, flour tortilla, new mexico red chili salsa (contains gluten)
- burrito al pastor$15.75Out of stock
stuffed w/ yellow rice, black beans, melted cheddar-jack cheese, flour tortilla, new mexico red chili salsa (contains gluten)
- burrito steak$18.50
- burrito cod$18.50
stuffed w/ yellow rice, black beans, melted cheddar-jack cheese, flour tortilla, new mexico red chili salsa (contains gluten)
- burrito mushroom$14.75
stuffed w/ yellow rice, black beans, melted cheddar-jack cheese, flour tortilla, new mexico red chili salsa (contains gluten)
- rice bowl$5.15
choose any taco protein over steamed japanese sticky rice
- salad bowl$5.15
choose any taco protein over steamed japanese sticky rice
- red mole enchiladas$14.50
corn tortillas, mildly-spiced traditional chile-chocolate sauce of Puebla, shredded chicken, yellow rice, refried pinto beans
- sour cream enchiladas$14.50
corn tortillas, monterey jack sour cream sauce, shredded chicken, yellow rice, refried pinto beans