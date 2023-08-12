Taco Heads Stockyards 2349 North Main Street
FOOD
APPETIZERS
QUESO BLANCO
Chihuahua cheese, crema, pico de Gallo
LOADED QUESO
Chorizo or ground sirloin, pico de Gallo, crema, guacamole. Served with chips
GUACAMOLE
Served with sweetcorn chips
ELOTE
Roasted corn off the cob, garlic aioli, crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro, lime (V)
CHARRO BEANS
BOURBON BLACK BEANS W/ CHIPS
QUESADILLA
LOADED NACHOS
Sweetcorn chips, queso blanco, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, grilled jalapeños, guacamole
HOUSE MADE SALSA ROJA W/ CHIPS
SD CHIPS
SALAD
$10 LOADED NACHOS
BREAKFAST
WRIGHT BACON & EGG
Scrambled eggs, Texas Wright Bacon, cheese
GRILLED VEGGIE & EGG
Scrambled eggs, spinach, bell pepper, calabaza, mushrooms, cheddar cheese
CHORIZO MEXICANO & EGG
Scrambled eggs, spicy pork sausage, cheddar cheese
BRISKET & EGG
scrambled eggs, slow cooked chipotle brisket
PAN FRIED PAPAS & EGG
Scrambled eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese
A LA TEXACANA
Scrambled eggs, sautéed pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar cheese
EGG & CHEESE
TACOS
BLACKENED TEXAS REDFISH
Blackened redfish with charred tomatillo salsa, lemon
ACHIOTE MARINATED STEAK
GARLIC CILANTRO GULF SHRIMP
Grilled shrimp, pickled purple slaw, onion, cilantro, queso fresco
CRISPY CRIMINI MUSHROOM
Beer battered mushrooms, creamy avocado-cilantro yogurt, shallots (V)
CHARRED AVOCADO & ROASTED CORN
Avocado charred over an open flame, topped with purple pickled slaw, roasted corn, onion, cilantro, crispy mushrooms (V,GF)
NUEVO LEON AL PASTOR
MAMA CASTILLO'S CHICKEN
Chicken thighs, stewed tomato, onion, cilantro, pico de Gallo, queso fresco
BEER BRAISED CARNITAS
Beer braised pork shoulder, green cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco
ROASTED CHIPOTLE BRISKET
Slow cooked chipotle brisket, green cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco
BLACK BEAN AND VEGGIE
Bourbon black beans, spinach, bell peppers, calabaza, mushrooms (V)
GROUND BEEF CRISPY TACO
Ground sirloin, cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco in crunchy shell
TACO PLATE
BAJA FISH
ADD ONS & SIDES
FLOUR TORTILLA
CORN TORTILLA
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE JALAPENO GRILLED
SIDE JALAPENO FRESH
SIDE BACON
SIDE PAPAS
SIDE VEGGIES
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
2OZ PICO DE GALLO
SIDE CREMA
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE GRILLED ONIONS
SIDE PICKLED SLAW
SIDE CHORIZ0
SIDE QUESO BLANCO
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE CHICKEN (1oz)
SIDE CARNITAS (1oz)
SIDE BRISKET (1oz)
SIDE GROUND BEEF (1oz)
SIDE STEAK (1oz)
SIDE REDFISH (1oz)
SIDE SHRIMP (1oz)
SIDE PASTOR (1oz)
SIDE SALSA
ADULT BEV
MARGARITAS
COCKTAILS
PITCHERS
COCKTAILS EVENT
SHOTS
BEER
CRAFT BEER
CANS & BOTTLES
RETAIL
SWEATERS
CATERING
BREAKFAST BY THE DOZEN
PARTY SNACKS
TACO BAR
HOUSE PACKAGE
Build your own taco! Bar served with all toppings on the side. Pico de gallo, shaved cabbage, onion & cilantro, queso fresco, limes. Served with tomatillo and red salsa
SIGNATURE PACKAGE
Choice of 3 meats, cabbage, onion, cilantro pico de gallo, queso fresco served on the side