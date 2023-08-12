FOOD

APPETIZERS

QUESO BLANCO

$9.00

Chihuahua cheese, crema, pico de Gallo

LOADED QUESO

$11.00

Chorizo or ground sirloin, pico de Gallo, crema, guacamole. Served with chips

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

Served with sweetcorn chips

ELOTE

$7.00

Roasted corn off the cob, garlic aioli, crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro, lime (V)

CHARRO BEANS

$5.00

BOURBON BLACK BEANS W/ CHIPS

$5.00

QUESADILLA

$12.00

LOADED NACHOS

$17.50

Sweetcorn chips, queso blanco, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, grilled jalapeños, guacamole

HOUSE MADE SALSA ROJA W/ CHIPS

$6.00

SD CHIPS

$2.50

SALAD

$7.00

$10 LOADED NACHOS

$10.00

BREAKFAST

WRIGHT BACON & EGG

WRIGHT BACON & EGG

$4.50

Scrambled eggs, Texas Wright Bacon, cheese

GRILLED VEGGIE & EGG

GRILLED VEGGIE & EGG

$3.50

Scrambled eggs, spinach, bell pepper, calabaza, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

CHORIZO MEXICANO & EGG

CHORIZO MEXICANO & EGG

$4.00

Scrambled eggs, spicy pork sausage, cheddar cheese

BRISKET & EGG

$4.50

scrambled eggs, slow cooked chipotle brisket

PAN FRIED PAPAS & EGG

$3.50

Scrambled eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese

A LA TEXACANA

$4.00

Scrambled eggs, sautéed pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar cheese

EGG & CHEESE

$3.25

TACOS

BLACKENED TEXAS REDFISH

BLACKENED TEXAS REDFISH

$5.95

Blackened redfish with charred tomatillo salsa, lemon

ACHIOTE MARINATED STEAK

ACHIOTE MARINATED STEAK

$5.95
GARLIC CILANTRO GULF SHRIMP

GARLIC CILANTRO GULF SHRIMP

$5.95

Grilled shrimp, pickled purple slaw, onion, cilantro, queso fresco

CRISPY CRIMINI MUSHROOM

$4.25

Beer battered mushrooms, creamy avocado-cilantro yogurt, shallots (V)

CHARRED AVOCADO & ROASTED CORN

$4.25

Avocado charred over an open flame, topped with purple pickled slaw, roasted corn, onion, cilantro, crispy mushrooms (V,GF)

NUEVO LEON AL PASTOR

$5.95
MAMA CASTILLO'S CHICKEN

MAMA CASTILLO'S CHICKEN

$4.95

Chicken thighs, stewed tomato, onion, cilantro, pico de Gallo, queso fresco

BEER BRAISED CARNITAS

BEER BRAISED CARNITAS

$4.95

Beer braised pork shoulder, green cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco

ROASTED CHIPOTLE BRISKET

ROASTED CHIPOTLE BRISKET

$5.50

Slow cooked chipotle brisket, green cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco

BLACK BEAN AND VEGGIE

$4.25

Bourbon black beans, spinach, bell peppers, calabaza, mushrooms (V)

GROUND BEEF CRISPY TACO

GROUND BEEF CRISPY TACO

$4.25

Ground sirloin, cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco in crunchy shell

TACO PLATE

$14.00

BAJA FISH

$5.95

DESSERTS

CHURROS & ICE CREAM

$6.00

MELT SORBET

$6.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.50

CHILI PINEAPPLE

$6.00

ADD ONS & SIDES

FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.25

CORN TORTILLA

$0.25

SIDE AVOCADO

$0.75

SIDE JALAPENO GRILLED

$0.75

SIDE JALAPENO FRESH

$0.75

SIDE BACON

$1.00

SIDE PAPAS

$0.75

SIDE VEGGIES

$0.50

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.75

2OZ PICO DE GALLO

SIDE CREMA

$0.50

SIDE FRUIT

$2.50

SIDE GRILLED ONIONS

$0.75

SIDE PICKLED SLAW

$0.50

SIDE CHORIZ0

$0.50

SIDE QUESO BLANCO

$2.50

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$2.50

SIDE CHICKEN (1oz)

$2.00

SIDE CARNITAS (1oz)

$2.00

SIDE BRISKET (1oz)

$2.00

SIDE GROUND BEEF (1oz)

$2.00

SIDE STEAK (1oz)

$2.00

SIDE REDFISH (1oz)

$2.00

SIDE SHRIMP (1oz)

$2.00

SIDE PASTOR (1oz)

$2.00

SIDE SALSA

$2.50

ADULT BEV

MARGARITAS

BEST IN TEXAS

BEST IN TEXAS

$9.00

FROMARG

$9.00

MARIA'S TOP SHELF

$12.00

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$10.00

CUCUMBER-JAL MARGARITA

$10.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$10.00

JALAPENO-PINEAPPLE

$12.00

SEASONAL

$10.00

DIAMANTE

$15.00

BIG EFFING RITA

$26.00+

COCKTAILS

EL DIABLO

$10.00

MANGO PALETA

$12.00

PALOMA WITH A TWIST

$12.00
TEXAS RANCH WATER

TEXAS RANCH WATER

$10.00

SANGRIA SWIRL

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

MAESTRO DOBEL OLD FASHION

$12.00

VIDA PALOMA

$12.00

MEX MULE

$11.00

MIMOSA

$3.00

PITCHERS

MARIA'S TOP SHELF PITCHER

$60.00

BEST IN TEXAS MARGARITA PITCHER

$48.00

JALAPEÑO MARGARITA PITCHER

$50.00

CUCUMBER PITCHER

$50.00

DIAMANTE PITCHER

$50.00

CUCUMBER JALAPENO PITCHER

$50.00

PINEAPPLE JALAPEÑO PITCHER

$50.00

SEASONAL MARGARITA PITCHER

$70.00

PITCHER GRPFRUIT PALOMA

$55.00

MIMOSA PITCHER

$10.00

COCKTAILS EVENT

1800 SILVER MARG

$9.00

1800 BARREL RESTED MARG

$11.00

1800 COCONUT PINEAPPLE

$9.00

1800 Shot

$8.00

$8 JIMADOR MARGARITA

$8.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$9.00

SHOTS

MEXICAN CANDY SHOT

$6.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$6.00

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$6.00

FUZZY WORM

$6.00

BOOT SHOT

$6.00

CABO SLAM

$6.00

BEER

CRAFT BEER

RAHR ADIOS PANTALONES

$7.00

WILD ACRE TX BLONDE

$7.00

4 CORNERS EL CHINGON IPA

$7.00

DEEP ELLUM NEATO BANDITO

$7.00

LOCAL SEASONAL

$7.00

PALETA DE MANGO RAHR

$7.00

CANS & BOTTLES

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

SHINER BOCK

$5.00

LONE STAR

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

MICHELADA

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

TECATE

$6.00

VICTORIA

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$6.00

SANCHO

$8.00

BEERRITA

$14.00

DRAFT BEER

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

DOS XX

$6.00

SHINER BOCK

$6.00

$3 SCHOONER

$3.00

WINE

HOUSE RED

$9.00

HOUSE WHITE

$9.00

CHAMPAGNE

$7.00

SEASONAL SANGRIA

$9.00

MOSCATO

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50+
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

LIMEAIDE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEETENED TEA

$3.00

JALAPENO SWEET TEA

$3.50
JARRITOS MANDARIN

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$3.00
JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00
JARRITO GRAPEFRUIT

JARRITO GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

12OZ COFFEE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.25

MILK

$2.00

KIDS

TACOS

KIDS CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE TACO

$5.00

KIDS VEGGIE TACO

$5.00

KIDS GROUND BEEF

$5.00

KIDS BRISKET TACO

$5.00

KIDS QUESADILLAS

KIDS CHICKEN DILLA

$5.00

KID GROUND BEEF DILLA

$5.00

KID VEGGIE DILLA

$5.00

KID CHEESE DILLA

$5.00

KID BRISKET DILLA

$5.00

KIDS BOWL OF CORN

KID CUP OF CORN

$5.00

RETAIL

SHIRTS

TANK TOP

TANK TOP

$20.00

GIRLS TANK TOP

TEE SHIRT

TEE SHIRT

$22.00

RETRO TEE

SWEATERS

TH CREWNECK

$30.00

CATERING

BREAKFAST BY THE DOZEN

BACON EGG & CHEESE DOZEN

$40.00

BRISKET EGG & CHEESE DOZEN

$50.00

CHORIZO EGG & CHEESE DOZEN

$36.00

PAPAS EGG & CHEESE DOZEN

$36.00

STEAK EGG & CHEESE DOZEN

$50.00

TEXACANA DOZEN

$40.00

VEGGIE EGG & CHEESE DOZEN

$36.00

VEGGIES & PAPAS

$36.00

VEG. NO CHEESE

PARTY SNACKS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$36.00

QUESO BLANCO & CHIPS

$34.00

SERVES 8

QUESADILLAS

$40.00

Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and choice of protein. Serves 8

LOADED PARTY NACHOS

$60.00

Sweet corn chips, queso blanco, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, fried jalapeños, crema and guacamole. Serves 10

TACO BAR

HOUSE PACKAGE

$10.00

Build your own taco! Bar served with all toppings on the side. Pico de gallo, shaved cabbage, onion & cilantro, queso fresco, limes. Served with tomatillo and red salsa

SIGNATURE PACKAGE

$15.00

Choice of 3 meats, cabbage, onion, cilantro pico de gallo, queso fresco served on the side

24 TACO PLATTERS

Mama Castillo's chicken tacos, pico de gallo and queso fresco

24 BLACK BEAN & VEGGIE PLATTER

$90.00

24 ROASTED CHIPOTLE BRISKET PLATTER

$140.00

24 CHIPOTLE BRISKET TACOS

24 MAMA CASTILLO'S CHICKEN PLATTER

$100.00

24 MAMA CASTILLO'S CHICKEN TACOS

24 BEER BRAISED CARNITAS PLATTER

$100.00

BEVERAGES

COFFEE PALE

$15.00

BEST IN TEXAS MARGARITA GALLON

$150.00

LIMEADE GALLON

$10.00

TEA GALLON

$8.00

PARTY ADD ONS

CREMA (QUART)

$26.00

QUART SIZE

GRILLED JALAPENOS (QUART)

$26.00

GREEN SAUCE (PINT)

$8.00

RED SAUCE (PINT)

$8.00

GREEN SAUCE (QUART)

$15.00

RED SAUCE (QUART)

$15.00

CHARRO BEANS (QUART)

$20.00