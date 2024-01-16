Taco Libre 36 W Colorado Blvd
Burritos
- Burrito
Rice, beans, sour cream, cheese$11.50
- Cali Burrito
Asada, fries, refried beans,guac, cheese , pico de gallo$13.00
- Fish Burrito
Battered or grilled, tomato, black beans, rice, guac, chipotle mayo$14.50
- Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, tomato, black beans, rice, guac, chipotle mayo$14.50
- Veggie Burrito
Mushroom or grilled seasonal veggies, rice, black beans ,guac, sour cream, and cheese$9.50
- beans cheese burrito
Beans and melted cheese$6.20
- basic burrito$9.50
Favorites
- Torta
Mexican sandwich, choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, guac, mayo, beans, and cheese$13.40
- Quesadilla
Corn or flour tortilla with melted cheese, sour cream, rice, and beans$10.70
- Nachos
Crispy tortilla, mixed cheese, beans, guac, jalapeño,pico de gallo and sour cream,$13.00
- Fries Grande
French fries, mixed cheese, beans, guac, jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo$13.00
Specialties
- Taco Plate
Any two soft tacos, rice, and refried beans$12.50
- Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken or cheese enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, and rice$14.30
- Enchiladas Tapatias
Two chicken or cheese enchiladas topped with ancho-guajillo sauce, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, and rice$14.30
- Fish Baja Plate
Two battered fish Baja-style tacos, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans$14.30
- Grilled Fish Plate
Two grilled fish Baja-style tacos, tomato sauce, and chipotle mayo served with rice and refried beans$14.30
- Del Mar Plate
Your choice of any two of the following: camaron, gobernador. Served with rice and refried beans$16.10
- Chile Relleno
Battered poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese. Rice, beans, tortillas$14.30
- Chile Verde
Pork chunks cooked in green tomatillo sauce, rice, beans, and tortillas$14.30
Salads & Bowls
- Tostada Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, rice, black beans, sour cream, cheese, topped with a mandarin dressing$13.40
- Healthy Bowl
Romaine lettuce, white rice, black beans, corn, sour cream, cheese, guac, pico, and cilantro dressing$13.40
- Taco Libre Bowl
Lettuce, rice, choice of meat, black beans, pico, sour cream, cheese$11.60