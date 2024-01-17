Taco Loco - New Account 901 Pine Street
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Quesillo$13.00
Grilled queso fresco topped with a ceviche shrimp
- Mexican Guacamole$12.00
Guacamole with pico de gallo
- Cheese Dip$5.00+
White melted cheese
- Street Corn$5.00
- Cheese Dip with Chorizo$13.00
Cheese dip sautéed with homemade chorizo
- Spinach Dip$9.00
Spinach sautéed with a creamy cheese sauce
- Guacamole$6.00+
Avocado, garlic, and lime juice
- Chip Salsa$2.00+
- Bean Dip$6.00
Tacos and Sopes
- 2 Supreme Tacos$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese Mexican sour cream, and guacamole
- 1 Mexican Taco$3.00
Homemade corn tortillas, cilantro, and onions
- 2 Sopes$13.00
Layer of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, and avocado
- 2 Mahi-Mahi Tacos$15.00
Fried or grilled mahi-mahi fillet with a chipotle coleslaw
- 2 Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Red cabbage, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado
- 1 American Taco$3.00
Flour tortilla, lettuce, and cheese
- 1 Supreme Tacos$6.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese Mexican sour cream, and guacamole
- 1 Sopes$6.50
Layer of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, and avocado
- 1 Mahi-Mahi Tacos$7.50
Fried or grilled mahi-mahi fillet with a chipotle coleslaw
- 1 Shrimp Tacos$7.50
Red cabbage, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado
Soups, Salads, and Sandwiches
- Cuckoo Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheese, pork belly, grilled Fresno, a creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, harvest blend, and avocado slices on a brioche bun. Serve with fries
- Torta$16.00
Choice of meat, layer of beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, picked jalapeños, and grilled onions, served with fries
- Keto Salad$14.00
Harvest blend, lettuce, red cabbage, heirloom tomatoes, queso fresco, and avocado slices. Choice of dressing (cheese dip, ranch, or sour cream)
- Pasta Poblana$22.00
Linguine pasta mixed with a creamy poblano sauce, with shrimp on top, and pork belly bits
- Chimichanga Dinner$16.00
2-8 inch flour tortillas stuffed, cover with cheese sauce, and supreme salad on top
- Señor Burro$18.00
12-inch spinach flour tortilla choice of meat, supreme salad inside, topped with cheese dip, jarocha salsa, and Mexican sour cream
- Flautas$16.00
4 shredded chicken flautas served on a bed of rice, with a supreme salad on top with avocado
- Caldo De Camaron$18.00
Shrimp sautéed with onions, fingerling potatoes and celery cooked into a shrimp soup
- Sol Salad$9.00
Harvest blend, lettuce, mango pineapple, papaya, and sorted nuts drizzled with agave nectar
- Enchilada Dinner$16.00
3 enchiladas, choice of meat, green or red sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, and guacamole
- Cuban Salad$9.00
Harvest blend, green apple, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, goat cheese, sorted nuts, and guava vinaigrette
- Supreme Salad$9.00
Main Dish
- Mar Y Tierra$43.00
16 oz grilled rib-eye steak topped with grilled shrimp smothered in a homemade chef sauce
- Steak Mexicano$38.00
16 oz rib-eye steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and fresno peppers. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Camarones Locos$22.00
Sautéed shrimp cooked in a hot chipotle garlic-pan sauce
- Salmón a La Mexicana$22.00
Grilled salmon, onions, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, fresno peppers, and honey-like glaze
- Especial San Juan$38.00
16 oz grilled rib-eye steak topped with grilled broccolini, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
- Carne Asada$35.00
16 oz butterfly court rib-eye steak served with a molcajete sauce, grilled green onion, and fresno peppers. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have c
- Pechugas Locas$25.00
2 grilled chicken breasts topped with shrimp, spinach, and melted cheese
- Camarones Panchos$22.00
Sautéed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce
Kids Menu
Desserts
Fajitas
- Fajitas Locas$47.00
Chicken, rib-eye, and shrimp. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Steak Fajitas$43.00
Black Angus and sterling silver rib-eye steak. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Shrimp Fajitas$35.00
Jumbo shrimps
- Chicken Fajitas$30.00
2 grilled chicken breast
- Fajita Nachos$18.00
Homemade corn tortillas chips, choice of meat, and all fajita veggies. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Fajita Quesadilla$20.00
Comes with 2 oz sour cream, guacamole, or pico. Tortilla based sandwich, choice of meat, and all fajita veggies. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you h
A La Carte
Happy Hour Food
Sides
Extras (2oz)
Lunch Specials (After 3PM)
Lunch Specials
- #1: 2 Enchiladas or 2 Flautas$14.00
2 enchiladas or 2 flautas. Choice of sauce. Served with side rice or beans and a salad
- #2: 1 Chimichanga or 1 Quesadilla$15.00
1 chimichanga or 1 quesadilla served with a side rice or beans, and salad
- #3: 2 Chalupas$15.00
2 chalupas. Choice of meat, layer of beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, Mexican sour cream, and avocado
- #4: Burrito Supreme$15.00
Burrito supreme: with choice of meat, topped with supreme salad. Served with rice and beans
- #5: Taco Salad$14.00
Taco salad: choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and Mexican sour cream
- #6: Arroz Azteca$15.00
Arroz azteca: grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip
- #7: Lunch Fajitas$19.00
Lunch fajitas: steak or grilled chicken, grilled tomatoes bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne
- #8: Arroz Loco$18.00
Arroz loco: grilled chicken, steak, and shrimps served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip. Notice cook to order: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, fish or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain m
- #9: Crazy Nachos$17.00
Crazy nachos: choice of meat on a bed of homemade corn tortilla chips topped with beans, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and Mexican sour cream, topped with cheese dip
- #10: Chilaquiles$17.00
Chilaquiles: fries cut up homemade corn tortillas cooked in green or red sauce, served with 2 fried eggs, shredded chicken, and topped with a salad (lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and Mexican sour cream). Notice cook to order. Consuming raw or undercooke
Tuesday Specials
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Steak & Eggs$28.00
16 oz Grilled steak topped with 2 sunny side up eggs served with potato hash and toast
- Huevos Divorciados$13.00
2 freshly made Salsas - yes, two! red and green salsa plated with 2 fried eggs separated by a wall of refried beans with chorizo, topped with homemade chips, queso fresco,
- Pan Frances$12.00
Souffle style French toast dusted with cinnamon powdered sugar topped with fruit. Serve with a parfait
- Huevos ahogados$13.00
2 gently poached eggs and fingerling potatoes in a simmering red or green salsa. Topped with avocado slices served with a side of rice or beans.
- Mexican Omelet$15.00
A delicious Mexican omelet packed with Chorizo, spinach, bell peppers, potatoes, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheese topped with Fresno’s, avocado and pork belly bites. Served with 1 side of your choice
Bar Menu
Margaritas
Cocktails
Draft Beers
Domestic Beers
Imported Beers
Brunch Drinks
Shots
- Abasolo Shot$7.00+
- Jack Daniels Shot$7.00+
- Crown Royal Shot$8.00+
- Mijenta Reposado Shot$12.00+
- camarena Shot$4.00+
- Casamigos Blanco Shot$11.00+
- Milagro Shot$11.00+
- Mijenta Blanco Shot$10.00+
- Espolon Blanco Shot$6.00+
- Don Julio 70th Shot$12.00+
- Casamigos Reposado Shot$13.00+
- Espolon Reposado Shot$8.00+
- Absolute$5.00+
- Grey Goose$7.00+
- Titos$2.50+