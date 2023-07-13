Taco Madre Mexican Grill 3885 Mundy Mill Rd Suite 101
Full Menu
Appetizers
House Specials
Quesa Birria Tacos
4 crispy quesa birria tacos on corn tortillas filled with our beef marinated birria and melted shredded cheese. Served with a side of our consome soup
Carne Asada Plate
Grilled steak served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions, with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas
Birria Plate
Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Carnitas Plate
Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken mixed with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Steak mixed with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Texas Style Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp mixed with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Pollo a La Plancha Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled marinated chicken breast served on a bed of bell peppers and onions, with a side of rice, refried beans, side salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Flautas Chicken Taquitos
4 deep-fried corn tortillas, filled with our delicious shredded marinated chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese and avocado slices. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
Madre Chicken Taquitos
4 deep-fried corn tortillas, filled with our delicious shredded marinated chicken. Topped with our housemade white queso dip and avocado slices. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
Quesa Birria Pizza
(2) 14" flour tortillas and inside our delicious birria meat, shredded melted cheese served with a side of consome
Fish Tacos
3 tilapia fish tacos served on flour tortillas topped with our housemade coleslaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of chips
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Our homemade chicken broth, shredded chicken, topped with Mexican rice, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco and avocado slices
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Our homemade chicken broth, shredded chicken, topped with Mexican rice, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco and avocado slices
Libra de Asada
Main Dishes
Refried Beans and Cheese Only Madre Burrito
Madre Burrito
Inside: your choice of protein, rice, and refried beans, topped with our house queso dip, avocado slice, and smothered in our signature red or green salsa
Authentic Street Tacos
Choose from corn, flour, or hard-shell tortilla. With your choice of protein and top it off with our many salsa bar choices
Refried Beans and Cheese Only Traditional Burrito
Traditional Burrito
Inside your choice of protein, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with a side of crispy French fries
Quesadillas
One 10" flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein and melted shredded cheese, served with a side of rice, refried beans and side salad
Fajita Style Quesadillas
Your choice of chicken or steak with grilled bell peppers and onions with melted shredded cheese, served with a side of rice, refried beans and side salad
Super Nachos
Bed of homemade tortilla chips topped off with choice of protein, refried beans, queso dip, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
Fajita Style Super Nachos
Your choice of chicken or steak with the grilled bell peppers and onions topped with cheese dip
Nacho Fries
Bed of crispy French fries topped with queso dip, your choice of protein, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
Tortas
Handmade Telera bread sandwich with a light layer of mayo filled with refried beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, avocado slices, and jalapeños. Served with a side of crispy French fries
Gringas
Your choice of protein layered with melted shredded cheese, served between two 6" flour tortillas and a side salad topped with guacamole