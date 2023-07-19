Taco Mar- West Chester 122 E Gay Street
Food
Appetizers
Burrito and Salad Bar
Taco Del Trompo
Tradicional Tacos
House Tacos
1 Ground Beef Taco- hard shell
Hard shell, ground beef, tomatoes, cheese, and crema Mexicana
3 Ground Beef Tacos- hard shell
Hard shell, ground beef, tomatoes, cheese, and crema Mexicana
5 Ground Beef Tacos- hard shell
1 Fish Taco
3 Fish Tacos
1 Shrimp Taco
3 Shrimp Tacos
1 Baja Combo Taco
3 Baja Combo Tacos
1 Octopus Taco
3 Octopus Tacos
3 Taquitos Taco
Rolled tacos, shredded beef or shredded chicken, guacamole, and crema Mexicana
5 Taquitos Tacos
Rolled tacos, shredded beef or shredded chicken, guacamole, and crema Mexicana
House Burritos
Beans, Cheese, and Tomatoes Burrito
Served with chips and salsa
Mex Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, shredded beef, avocado, cheese, crema Mexicana, and potatoes. Served with chips and salsa
Carne Asada Burrito
Steak, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo. Served with chips and salsa
California Burrito
Steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana, salsa, and French fries. Served with chips and salsa
Alambre Burrito
Beef or chicken, green peppers, onions, guacamole, and cheese. Served with chips and salsa
Shrimp a La Diabla Burrito
Served with chips and salsa
House Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Chorizo Quesadilla
Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Shrimp Quesadilla
Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Pescadilla Del Mar Quesadilla
Shrimp, octopus, and scallops.. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Pescadilla a La Diablo Quesadilla
Pescadilla del mar with a spicy kick. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Fiesta Mexicana
Tostadas Platter
2 crispy corn tortilla topped with delicious shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese.
Enchiladas Platter
3 enchiladas filled with shredded chicken served with rice, beans, queso fresco and crema.
Quesadilla Mexicana
large corn tortilla triple cheese with your choice of meat served with rice, and beans
Carne Asada Platter
8 oz Grilled flank steak. served with rice, beans, spring onion, fried jalapeños 5coop of guacamole and tortillas.
Pollo Asado Platter
Grilled breast of chicken served with rice beans, grilled jalapeños, onions & tortillas
Fajitas
Chicken or beef with green peppers & onions. served with rice & beans on the side
Birria Platter
Short ribs Birria Style served with 4 corn tortillas. rice & beans on the side
Shrimp A La Diabla
Spicy Shrimp a la Diabla Style, served with rice, beans & tortillas