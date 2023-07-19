Food

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa Trio

$3.99
Chips, Queso, and Salsa Trio

$7.99
Chips, Guacamole, and Salsa Trio

$7.99
Nachos

$9.99

Chips and goodies

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

With a choice of meat

Carne Asada Fries

$11.99

Burrito and Salad Bar

You make it your way

$10.99

Taco Del Trompo

1 Taco

$3.49

3 Tacos

$8.99

5 Tacos

$12.99

Large Platter

$23.99

10 tortillas with a choice of chicken, beef, or both

5 Tacos Sampler- Chicken and beef

$19.99

5 Taco Sampler- Chicken, beef, and seafood

$25.99

5 Taco Sampler- All Seafood

$32.99

Tradicional Tacos

(3) Al Pastor Taco

$12.99
(3) Carnitas Taco

$12.99Out of stock
(3) Birria Taco

$12.99
(3) Suadero Taco

$12.99
(3) Chorizo Taco

$12.99

House Tacos

1 Ground Beef Taco- hard shell

$3.49

Hard shell, ground beef, tomatoes, cheese, and crema Mexicana

3 Ground Beef Tacos- hard shell

$8.99

Hard shell, ground beef, tomatoes, cheese, and crema Mexicana

5 Ground Beef Tacos- hard shell

$12.99
1 Fish Taco

$5.99
3 Fish Tacos

$14.99
1 Shrimp Taco

$6.49
3 Shrimp Tacos

$16.99
1 Baja Combo Taco

$7.99
3 Baja Combo Tacos

$18.99
1 Octopus Taco

$6.99
3 Octopus Tacos

$17.99
3 Taquitos Taco

$8.99

Rolled tacos, shredded beef or shredded chicken, guacamole, and crema Mexicana

5 Taquitos Tacos

$12.99

Rolled tacos, shredded beef or shredded chicken, guacamole, and crema Mexicana

House Burritos

Beans, Cheese, and Tomatoes Burrito

$8.99

Served with chips and salsa

Mex Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, shredded beef, avocado, cheese, crema Mexicana, and potatoes. Served with chips and salsa

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.99

Steak, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo. Served with chips and salsa

California Burrito

$11.99

Steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana, salsa, and French fries. Served with chips and salsa

Alambre Burrito

$13.99

Beef or chicken, green peppers, onions, guacamole, and cheese. Served with chips and salsa

Shrimp a La Diabla Burrito

$15.99

Served with chips and salsa

House Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.99

Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Pescadilla Del Mar Quesadilla

$15.99

Shrimp, octopus, and scallops.. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Pescadilla a La Diablo Quesadilla

$16.99

Pescadilla del mar with a spicy kick. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Fiesta Mexicana

Tostadas Platter

$13.99

2 crispy corn tortilla topped with delicious shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese.

Enchiladas Platter

$14.99

3 enchiladas filled with shredded chicken served with rice, beans, queso fresco and crema.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$15.99

large corn tortilla triple cheese with your choice of meat served with rice, and beans

Carne Asada Platter

$17.99

8 oz Grilled flank steak. served with rice, beans, spring onion, fried jalapeños 5coop of guacamole and tortillas.

Pollo Asado Platter

$15.99

Grilled breast of chicken served with rice beans, grilled jalapeños, onions & tortillas

Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken or beef with green peppers & onions. served with rice & beans on the side

Birria Platter

$17.99

Short ribs Birria Style served with 4 corn tortillas. rice & beans on the side

Shrimp A La Diabla

$18.99

Spicy Shrimp a la Diabla Style, served with rice, beans & tortillas

Vegetarian

Make Your Own Vegetarian Burrito/Bowl

$10.99

Beyond Meat Quesadilla

$15.99

Tofu Quesadilla

$11.99

1 Beyond Meat Taco

$5.49

3 Beyond Meat Tacos

$15.99

1 Tofu Taco

$4.99

3 Tofu Tacos

$13.99

1 Mushroom Taco

$4.99

3 Mushroom Tacos

$12.99

3 Cauliflower Tacos

$12.99Out of stock

Sides

Crema Mexicana

$0.99
Rice

$3.79
Salsa Trio

$1.99
Beans

$3.79
Pico De Gallo

$2.99
Guacamole

$4.99
Queso

$4.99

Desserts

Churros

$4.49
Mexican Flan

$4.49
Tres Leches

$4.49
Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.49

Soda Fountain

$2.29

Snapple

$2.99
Jarritos

$2.99
Soda

$2.39
Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.99
Jumex

$3.49

Horchata

$4.99Out of stock

Jamaica

$4.99Out of stock