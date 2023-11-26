Taco Maya Rosemont
Popular Items
- Carnitas Taco*$3.75
Simmered pork cooked in lard
- Grilled Steak Taco*$4.95
Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro
- Signature Taco*$4.95
Our most popular Signature taco is served in a warm tortilla with a mix of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo, with a pinch of cilantro and a slice of avocado.
Appetizers
- Freshmade Guacamole$9.00
Made with freshly mashed hass avocados, mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime juice, served with a side of chips
- Queso Blanco Dip$9.00
Creamy queso dip made with melted white cheese garnished with cilantro served with a side of chips.
- Cheesy Nachos$9.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with Maya signature queso
- Nachos Supreme$12.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.
- Fries a la' Mexicana$12.00
Crispy breaded waffle fries topped with Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.Add your choice of protein to load this delicious fries!
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
- Quesadilla$11.00
12-inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese and your choice of protein!
- Tostada$5.00
Crispy fried tortilla topped with a spread of refried beans, house blend Mexican cheese, fresh lettuce, garnished with tomatoes.
- Tamales$4.00
Cooked homemade masa filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in corn leaf and steam cooked.
- Elotes$5.00
Cooked sweet corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, sprinkled with house chili powder, served in a cup garnished with cilantro and lime.
- Chips & Salsa*$5.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with house seasoning and served with a side of warm house salsa
- Maya Fries$4.00
- Rice$3.00
- Fiesta Cup Beans$3.00
- Cajun Fries$4.00
Salads
- Burrito Bowl$11.00
A loaded bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans, choice or protein, lettuce, Mexican blend cheese and tomato.
- Maya Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, elotes pico de gallo, cotija queso, chipotle mayo, lemon cilantro vinaigrette sauce, and strips of tortilla llulian chips
- Taco Salad$11.00
Fresh Spring mix, with choice of protein, chopped tomatoes, sautéed red and green peppers, freshly chopped avocados, sour cream and house blend Mexican cheese served in crispy flour tortilla bowl
- Protein Bowl$11.00
Guilt free pleasure! Loaded with spring mix, Black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo and a scoop of our delicious guacamole!
Tacos
- Samosa Taco*$3.75
- Chili Potato Taco*$4.35
Warm tortilla served with spicy potatoes and fajita pepper mix, topped with cotija Cheese and with a drizzle of sour cream and a pinch of cilantro
- Paneer Taco*$4.35
Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce and topped with cilantro.
- Nashville Hot Cauliflower Taco*$4.35
Crispy cauliflower, tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
- Veggie Fiesta Taco*$4.35
- Grilled Veggie Taco*$2.95
- Veggie Chorizo Taco*$5.25
Beyond Meat vegan chorizo cooked with special house blend seasoning, topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of avocado, a sprinkle of cilantro
- Chile Relleno Taco*$4.35
Warm corn tortilla served with cooked chile Relleno , topped with suizo sauce, drizzled with sour cream and and a pinch of cilantro
- Filet Mignon Steak Taco*$5.25
- Grilled Steak Taco*$4.95
Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro
- Korean Beef Taco*$5.25Out of stock
Wok-seared Asian marinated beef steak topped with red cabbage, jalapeños onion mix, and cilantro
- Ground Beef Taco*$2.95
Minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
- Cabeza Taco*$4.35
- Birria Taco & Soup*$5.25
- Nashville Hot Chicken Taco*$5.25
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
- Grilled Chicken Taco*$3.75
Chicken breast marinated with house seasoning, grilled to perfection on char broil
- Chicken Tinga Taco*$4.35
Warm tortilla served with shredded chicken and topped with pico de gallo, with a drizzle of sour cream and a slice of avocado
- Chicken Tikka Taco*$4.35
- Shrimp Taco*$4.35
Delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo topped with a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish