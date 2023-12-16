Taco Mesa Costa Mesa
Popular Items
- Taco Blackened Chicken$6.00
Blackened chicken breast, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
- Taco Blackened Shrimp$6.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
- Taco Pastor$5.00
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
BREAKFAST
- Asada Con Huevo$20.34
Grilled steak with 2 eggs, potatoes & chilaquiles. Choice of tortillas.
- B / Machaca$13.00
Eggs, shredded beef, pepper & onion, beans and cheese. Made with flour tortillas (GMO-free corn upon request).
- B / Huevo$11.00
Eggs, beans & cheese. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).
- B / H / Pot & Chorizo$13.00
Eggs, tater tots & pork chorizo, beans and cheese. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).
- B /Huevo Mexicana$13.00
Eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion. Made with flour tortilla (GMO-free corn upon request).
- Chilaquiles / S P C$15.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Crispy corn tortillas sauteed with chilaquil salsa, eggs, crema & queso fresco.
- Huevos Ala Mexicana/ S P C$14.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion Choice of tortillas.
- Huevos, Papas & Chorizo/ S P C$15.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, potatoes & pork chorizo. Choice of tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros/ S P C$14.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Two eggs sunny side up on corn tortilla with pinto beans, cheese & tomato caldillo. Choice of tortillas.
- Machaca / S P C$16.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Scrambled eggs, shredded beef with peppers & onions. Choice of tortillas.
- Omelete Sonora/ S P C$18.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Three egg omelete, diced zucchini, spinach, roasted corn, sour cream, avocado, tomatillo & pibil sauces. Choice of tortillas.
- T / Huevo Mex$4.50
Scrambled eggs, cilantro, tomato & onion. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
- T / Machaca$4.75
Scrambled eggs, shredded beef, pepper & onion. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
- T / Potato & Chorizo$4.75
Scrambled eggs, potato & pork chorizo. Served on GMO-free corn tortilla.
- Torta de Huevo$10.00
Scrambled eggs on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- T / HUEVO$3.25
Scrambled eggs on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
- @ Chilaq$12.00
- @ Omellete Sonora$15.00
- @ Mach$13.00
- @ H POT CHO$12.00
BAKERY/TORTILLERIA
Reposteria (Bakery)
FOOD
Appetizers
- Esquites$12.00
Fresh roasted corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.
- Gordita (1)$6.00
1 fresh masa patty grilled, then fried and filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- Jalapeños$6.00
2 stuffed jalapeños served with pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.
- Nachos$13.00
Guajillo chips, pibil sauce, beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeño wheels.
- Soup of the Day - Bowl$7.00
16 oz
- Soup of the Day - Cup$5.00
8 oz
- Chiles Toreados$1.75
- Taquitos$10.00
2 shredded chicken or beef taquitos with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.
- @ Papas$3.00
- @ Cilantro Ranch$0.50
Burritos
- B / BK Shrimp$16.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn available upon request) with shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheeses.
- B / Blackened Calamari$16.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with blackened calamari, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & a cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
- B / STK$15.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled steak, pinto beans and cheese blend. Wet with melted cheese upon request
- B / Maine Lobster$25.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with lobster sauteed with spinach, diced zucchini & roasted fresh corn. Topped with a roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
- B / SHRED BF$12.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with shredded beef, pinto beans and cheese blend. Wet with melted cheese upon request.
- B / SHRED CK$12.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with seasoned shredded chicken, pinto beans & cheese. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.
- B BK / Fish$16.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled blackened Wild fish, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish, cheese blend.
- Burrito Bean & Cheese$10.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with pinto beans and cheese. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.
- B / BK CK$14.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled blackened chicken breast, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Wet, with melted cheese upon request.
- B / Carnitas$12.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with tender pork, chicharron, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, cheese blend.
- B / Pastor$12.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with marinated grilled pork, pinto beans & cheese blend.
- B / Mesa$13.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with brown rice, black beans, spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn & guacamole. Wet, with melted cheeses upon request.
- B/Alambre$16.00
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion, pinto beans & cheese.
- B Verde$12.00Out of stock
Entrees
- Carne Asada/ S P C$20.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Charbroiled skirt steak, grilled scallions & avocado. Corn or flour tortillas.
- Carnitas/ S P C$16.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Tender pork shoulder, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions, cilantro & radish. Corn or flour tortillas.
- Mesa Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn, organic greens, carrot & jicama.
- Chile Relleno/ S P C$12.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with a cheese blend, battered & topped with our tomato caldillo sauce. Corn or flour tortillas.
- Enchiladas Mexico City/ S P C$16.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onions.
- Enchiladas Oaxaca/ S P C$16.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 Oaxaca cheese blend enchiladas topped with our tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream.
- ONE Enchilada Oaxaca$7.00
1 Oaxaca cheese blend enchilada topped with our tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream.
- Enchiladas Shredded Beef/ S P C$16.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 shredded beef enchiladas topped with pibil red sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- ONE Enchilada Beef$7.00
1 shredded beef enchilada topped with pibil red sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- ONE Enchilada Mexico City$7.00
1 chicken enchilada topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onion.
- ONE E / MAINE LOBSTER$12.00
1 lobster enchilada topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
- Enchiladas Maine Lobster$25.00
2 lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
- Fajitas MESA / S P C$20.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Sauteed with sofrito, wine, onion, sweet pepper, red chile and caldillo (tomato) sauces. Topped with avocado slices and cilantro sprigs.
- Pollo Asado/ S P C$17.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Grilled Natural chicken breast, grilled scallions & avocado. Corn or flour tortillas.
- Enchiladas Shrimp$18.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. 2 shrimp enchiladas topped with a green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese & avocado.
- @ Rell$9.00
- @ Asada$16.00
- @ Fajitas$16.00
Family Sides
- Chips$3.00
- Chips and Guacamole$9.00
- Guacamole$7.00
- Mesa Veggies$7.00
Sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, fresh roasted corn kernels.
- Papas Chorizo & Cheese$6.75Out of stock
Diced potatoes, pork chorizo & cheese.
- Pint Black Beans$6.00
- Pint Brown Rice$6.00
- Pint Mexican Rice$6.00
- Pint Pinto Beans$6.00
- Small GUACAMOLE$3.50
- Tortillas (3)$1.75
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Small Rice$3.00
8 oz
- Small Beans$3.00
8 oz
- Small S C$1.50
- 8 Oz P. Gallo$2.00
- Container 8 oz$1.00
Kids
Quesadilla
- Q / Blackened Chicken$16.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), blacked chicken breast, cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Morenita$18.00
Whole wheat tortilla, blackened chicken breast, cheese, avocado, tomato & grilled onion. Served with sour cream & guacamole.
- Q / Pastor$16.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled pork, pineapple & cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Shrimp$18.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), shrimp, cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Steak$18.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request) grilled marinated steak, cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Vegetariana$15.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), avocado, grilled onion, tomato and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q/ Carnitas$16.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request, tender pork, and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Cheese$10.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request) and a blend of cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q/ GRILLED CK$16.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled chicken breast and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q Bk Calamari$18.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), blackened calamari and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q ALAMBRE$18.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request), grilled steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion and cheeses. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Empanada (1)$8.00
An authentic fresh potato & masa dough empanada stuffed with zucchinis, sweet pepper, roasted corn & cheeses.
- Q Maine Lobster$20.00
Salads
Tacos
- Taco Alambre$6.50
Steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese.
- Taco Blackened Calamari$6.50
Blackened calamari, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
- Taco Blackened Chicken$6.00
Blackened chicken breast, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
- Taco Blackened Fish$6.00
Blackened Wild fish, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
- Taco Blackened Shrimp$6.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
- Taco Carnitas$5.00
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Maine Lobster$9.00
Lobster, cabbage adobada, carrot, jicama & pico de gallo.
- Taco Pastor$5.00
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Pescado Frito$5.00
Beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso on a gmo-free crispy corn tortilla.
- Taco Shredded Beef$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- Taco Shredded Chicken$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- Taco Salmon$7.00
Fresh Wild salmon, papaya relish & papaya butter.
- Taco Steak$6.00
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.
- Taco Vegetarian$4.50
Black beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Gordita (1)$6.00
1 fresh masa patty grilled, then fried and filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Tortas
- Torta Alambre$14.00
Steak grilled with bacon, onion, sweet peppers & melted cheese on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onion lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Blackened Chicken$12.00
Grilled blackened chicken breast on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Carnitas$12.00
Tender pork on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Pastor$12.00
Marinated grilled pork & pineapple on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Steak$14.00
Marinated grilled steak on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Vegetarian$10.00
On a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- TORT BK CALAMARI$14.00
Blackened calamari on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- TORT BK FISH$14.00
Grilled Wild fish on a Spanish roll with chipotle aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.