Taco Mesa Ladera Ranch
BREAKFAST
- Asada Con Huevo$17.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Grilled steak with 2 eggs, tater tots & chilaquiles. Choice of tortillas.
- B / Machaca$12.00
Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with shredded beef, pepper & onion. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.
- B / Huevo$10.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.
- B / H / Pot & Chorizo$12.00
Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with pork chorizo, tater tots, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.
- B /Huevo Mexicana$12.00
Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion, guacamole, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.
- Chilaquiles SPC$14.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Crispy corn tortillas sauteed with chilaquil salsa, scrambled eggs, crema & queso fresco.
- Huevos Ala Mexicana$13.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion. Choice of tortillas.
- Huevos / Papas & Chorizo$15.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with pork chorizo & tater tots. Choice of tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Two eggs sunny side up on a corn tortilla, topped with pinto beans, cheese & tomato caldillo sauce. Choice of tortillas.
- Machaca Ropa Viejo$15.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, peppers & onion. Choice of tortillas.
- Omelete Sonora$17.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Three egg omelete with diced zucchini, spinach, roasted corn, sour cream, cheeses avocado, tomatillo & pibil sauces. Choice of tortillas.
- T / Huevo Mex$3.50
Eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
- T / Machaca$3.75
Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, pepper & onion served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
- T / Potato & Chorizo$3.75
Eggs scrambled with pork chorizo and diced potatoes. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
- Torta de Huevo$10.00
Scrambled eggs on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- T / HUEVO$3.25
Scrambled eggs on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
- Q / MANANERA$13.00
Whole wheat quesadilla filled with scrambled eggs, tomato, onion and avocado. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
FOOD
Antojitos (Appetizers)
- Esquites$11.00
Roasted fresh corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.
- Gordita (1)$5.50
1 handmade GMO-free corn masa patty grilled, then fried with choice of shredded beef or chicken, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- Stuffed Jalapeños$5.50
Served with pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.
- Nachos$12.00
Guajillo chips, pibil sauce, beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeño wheels.
- Soup of the Day - Bowl$7.00
16 oz portion.
- Soup of the Day - Cup$5.00
8 oz portion.
- Taquitos$9.50
A pair (cut in 1/2) of shredded chicken or beef taquitos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.
- Chiles Toreados$2.75
- Chicken Breast$5.00
Burritos
- B / Pastor$11.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled marinated pork, pinto beans & cheese blend.
- B / Arizona$13.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of grilled chicken breast or lobster sauteed with spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini and cheese. Topped with a trio of our sauces.
- B / Blackened Chicken$13.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened chicken breast, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
- B / BK Shrimp$15.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with sauteed shrimp, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
- B / Blackened Calamari$15.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with calamari, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
- B / Carne Asada$14.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled carne asada steak, pinto beans & cheese blend.
- B / Mesa$12.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with brown rice, black beans, spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini & guacamole. Topped with our tomato caldillo sauce & cheeses.
- B /Blackened Salmon$15.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened Wild salmon, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend.
- B / BK / Fish$15.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened Wild fish, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend.
- B / Lobster$18.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with lobster sauteed with spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini and topped with a roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
- B / Alambre$14.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with marinated steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion, cheese & pinto beans.
- B / SHREDDED BEEF$11.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with shredded beef, pinto beans & cheese blend.
- B / SHREDDED CK$11.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with shredded chicken, pinto beans & cheese blend.
- Burrito Bean & Cheese$9.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with pinto beans and cheese blend.
- B /Grill CK$12.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled chicken breast, pinto beans & cheese blend.
- B / Carnitas$11.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with tender pork shoulder, chicharron, Mexican rice, pico de gallo & cheese blend.
Family Sides
- Chips$2.75
- Chips and Guacamole$8.75
- Guacamole$6.75
- Mesa Veggies$6.50
Sauteed spinach, fresh roasted corn & diced zucchini.
- Small Chipotle Aioli$1.00
- Pint Black Beans$6.00
- Pint Brown Rice$6.00
- Pint Mexican Rice$6.00
- Pint Pinto Beans$6.00
- Pint Guacamole$12.50
- Escabeche Q 16 Oz$4.50
Roasted fresh corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.
- Small GUACAMOLE$2.75
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Tortillas (3)$1.50
- Small Side Cilantro Ranch$1.00
Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, queso fresco & choice of dressing.
- Small Rice$3.00
8 oz
- Small Beans$3.00
8 oz
- 8 Oz Pico De Gallo$3.00
- Tortillas Dz Flour$3.50
- Tortillas Dz Corn$3.25
- Side Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Container 8 oz$2.00
- Container 16 oz$4.00
- Large #20 Bag Of Chips$10.00
- 8 Oz Escabeche$3.00
Kids
- Chicken Fingers$8.50
Served with rice & beans.
- K/Bean & Cheese$8.50
Served with rice & beans.
- K/Quesadilla$8.50
Served with rice & beans.
- K / TACO$8.50
Served with rice & beans.
- Chicken Fingers ALA CARTE$5.00
- K/Beans & Cheese ALA CARTE$5.00
- K/Quesadilla ALA CARTE$5.00
- K/Taco ALA CARTE$5.00
- Bean And Cheese With Grill Ck$11.50
Quesadillas
- Q / Blackened Chicken$15.00
Made with flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Morenita$17.00
Blackened chicken breast, avocado, tomato & grilled onion on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Pastor$14.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Shrimp$16.00
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Steak$17.00
Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Vegetariana$14.00
Avocado, grilled onion & tomato made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q/ Carnitas$14.00
Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q / Cheese$10.00
Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Q/ Grill CK$14.00
Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
- Quesalicious$15.00
A pair of authentic fresh potato & masa dough quesadillas stuffed with zucchinis, sweet pepper, roasted corn & cheeses.
- Q/ Blk Calamari$17.00
- Q/Alambre$17.00
Salads
- House Salad$13.00
Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, cranberries, cucumber, queso fresco & choice of dressing.
- King Tostada$13.00
Gmo-free corn chips, beans, chile sauce, melted cheeses, topped with hearts of romaine, pico de gallo, lime vinaigrette, avocado, carrot, sour cream & jicama.
- House Side Salad$6.00
Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, queso fresco & choice of dressing.
Tacos
- Taco Grilled Chicken$5.00
Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
- Spc$3.00
- Taco Lobster$7.50
Sauteed lobster with cabbage adobada, carrot, jicama & pico de gallo. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Blackened Calamari$6.00
Blackened calamari with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Pescado Frito$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla with beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- Taco Steak$5.50
Grilled marinated steak topped with cilantro & onion. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Ropa Beef$4.50
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & quesco fresco
- Taco Pastor$5.00
Grilled pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Blackened Chicken$5.50
Blackened chicken breast with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Salmon$6.50
Grilled Wild salmon, papaya butter sauce and papaya relish. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Alambre$6.00
Marinated steak grilled with bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Ropa Chicken$4.50
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- Taco Vegetarian$4.00
Soft corn tortilla with black beans, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
- Taco Blackened Shrimp$6.00
Blackened shrimp with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Blackened Fish$5.50
Blackened Wild fish with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
- Taco Carnitas$5.00
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onion & cilantro. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Tortas
- Torta Alambre$13.00
Marinated steak grilled with bacon, sweet peppers, onion & cheese on a Spanish roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Blackened Chicken$11.00
Grilled blackened chicken breast on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Carnitas$11.00
Tender pork carnitas on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Pastor$11.00
Grilled marinated pork on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Steak$13.00
Marinated steak on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Vegetarian$10.00
Black beans & cheese blend on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
- Torta Shredded Bf$10.50
- Torta Grilled Chicken$10.50
Entrees
- Mesa Bowl$13.00
Brown rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, roasted corn, organic greens, carrot & jicama.
- Carne Asada$19.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Charbroiled skirt steak, grilled scallions & avocado. Choice of tortillas.
- Carnitas$15.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Tender pork shoulder, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions, cilantro & radish. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chile Relleno$12.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese blend & battered & topped with tomato caldillo sauce. Chocie of corn of flour tortillas.
- Una E / LOBSTER$10.00
One lobster enchilada topped with our roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
- Enchiladas Shredded Beef$15.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Shredded beef topped with pibil sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cream & queso fresco. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
- Enchiladas Oaxaca$15.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Oaxaca cheese blend topped with tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
- Enchiladas Mexico City$15.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onions. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
- Enchiladas Lobster$20.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
- ONE Enchilada Beef$7.50
Shredded beef enchilada topped with pibil sauce.
- ONE Enchilada Oaxaca$7.50
Oaxaca cheese blend enchilada topped with tomato caldillo sauce.
- ONE/ Enchilada Mex City$7.50
Chicken enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce.
- Chile Relleno A La Carte$9.00
- Carne Asada A La Carte$14.00
- Chicken Plate Spc$17.00
- Grill Fish Plate$17.00
- Steak Picado$18.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Skirt steak, sauteed onions, sweet peppers, tomato, caldillo, cilantro & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajitas$19.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Chicken, steak or shrimp fajitas sauteed with onions, sweet peppers, tomato caldillo, cilantro & avocad. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Shrimp Ench Spc$18.00
- Blk Fish Plate$17.00