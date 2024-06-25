Online ordering now available through Toast!
Taco Ocho - Flower Mound 3750 Long Prairie Rd
Food
Appetizers
- Our Famous Queso & Chips
Blanco queso with green chilies served with house made chips tossed with kosher salt and fresh lime juice. Vegetarian & Gluten Free$7.99
- Guacamole & Chips
Avocados, diced red onions and jalapeños, fresh chopped cilantro, grilled garlic and kosher salt (Vegan & Gluten Free)$9.99
- Roasted Jalapeno Salsa & Chips
Chargrilled jalapeños, onions, garlic, tomatoes and cilantro (Vegan & Gluten Free)$4.99