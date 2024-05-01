Taco Pete Inc 2957 Main Street
Food
Tacos
- Beef Hard Shell$3.09
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro with a side of our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Chicken Hard Shell$3.19
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro with a side of our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Bean Hard Shell$3.00
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro with a side of our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Beef Soft Shell$3.19
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro with a side of our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Chicken Soft Shell$3.29
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro with a side of our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Steak Soft Shell$3.89
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro with a side of our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Shrimp Soft Shell$4.25
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro with a side of our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Bean Soft Shell$3.19
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro with a side of our Famous Taco Sauce.
Burritos
- Beef Burrito$7.89
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and our Famous Taco Sauce. Only 2 meats max per burrito.
- Chicken Burrito$8.20
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and our Famous Taco Sauce. Only 2 meats max per burrito.
- Steak Burrito$8.99
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and our Famous Taco Sauce. Only 2 meats max per burrito.
- Shrimp Burrito$9.99
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and our Famous Taco Sauce. Only 2 meats max per burrito.
- Bean Burrito$6.99
Toppings: Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and our Famous Taco Sauce. Only 2 meats max per burrito.
Taco Salads
- Beef Taco Salad$8.39
Layering is chips on the side of the tray with a bed of lettuce down the middle with beans then meat option, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, with peppers & SC on the sides of the tray. 2 oz Taco Sauce comes on the side. Only 2 meats max per taco salad.
- Chicken Taco Salad$8.99
Layering is chips on the side of the tray with a bed of lettuce down the middle with beans then meat option, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, with peppers & SC on the sides of the tray. 2 oz Taco Sauce comes on the side. Only 2 meats max per taco salad.
- Steak Taco Salad$9.99
Layering is chips on the side of the tray with a bed of lettuce down the middle with beans then meat option, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, with peppers & SC on the sides of the tray. 2 oz Taco Sauce comes on the side. Only 2 meats max per taco salad.
- Shrimp Taco Salad$10.99
Layering is chips on the side of the tray with a bed of lettuce down the middle with beans then meat option, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, with peppers & SC on the sides of the tray. 2 oz Taco Sauce comes on the side. Only 2 meats max per taco salad.
- Bean Taco Salad$7.99
Layering is chips on the side of the tray with a bed of lettuce down the middle, beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes, with peppers & SC on the sides of the tray. 2 oz Taco Sauce comes on the side. Only 2 meats max per taco salad.
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.89
Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Beef Quesadilla$7.99
Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.29
Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Steak Quesadilla$9.19
Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$10.19
Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Stuffed Cheese Quesadilla$7.78
Stuffed Toppings: Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro. Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Stuffed Beef Quesadilla$9.48
Stuffed Toppings: Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro. Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Stuffed Chicken Quesadilla$9.88
Stuffed Toppings: Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro. Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Stuffed Steak Quesadilla$11.08
Stuffed Toppings: Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro. Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
- Stuffed Shrimp Quesadilla$12.08
Stuffed Toppings: Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro. Comes with a side of SC and our Famous Taco Sauce.
Burgers
- Hamburgers (HB)$6.39
Toppings: Mayo, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
- Cheeseburger (CB)$6.79
Toppings: Mayo, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
- Turkey Burger (TB)$6.39
Toppings: Mayo, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
- Turkey Chz Burger (TCB)$6.79
Toppings: Mayo, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
- Taco Burger$6.09
- Taco Cheeseburger$6.29
Hot Dogs
- Hot Dog (HD)$2.99
Toppings: Ketchup, Mustard, and Onions
- Chili Dog (CD)$3.39
Toppings: mustard and onions
- Slaw Dog$3.39
Toppings: mustard and onions
- Chili Cheese Dog (CCD)$3.79
Toppings: mustard and onions
- Chili Slaw Dog$3.79
Toppings: mustard and onions
- Chili Chz Slaw Dog (CCSD)$4.19
Toppings: mustard and onions
Wings
Sides
- Rice$3.25
Toppings: Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro
- Beans$3.25
Toppings: Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro
- Rice & Beans$3.25
8 oz container with a layer of rice and beans together. Toppings: Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, and Cilantro
- Coleslaw$3.50
- Chili$3.50
- Fries$3.49
- Cheese Fries$3.89
- Chili Fries$4.50
- Chili Chz Fries$5.39
- Family Fry$6.89
- Extra Taco Sauce$0.75
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Side of Chips$2.00
- Chips & Guac$6.00
- Side of Guac$3.75
- Side of Salsa$2.75
- Side Peppers$0.75
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.75
- Side Nacho Cheese$2.00
Combos
- Hamburger Combo$11.89
Hamburgers are topped with mayo, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.
- Cheeseburger Combo$12.29
Cheeseburgers are topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.
- Turkey Burger Combo$11.89
Turkey burgers are topped with mayo, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.
- Turkey Cheeseburger Combo$12.29
Turkey Cheeseburgers are topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.
- Hot Dog Combo$8.49
Hot Dog comes with mustard, ketchup, and onions. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.
- Chili Dog Combo$8.89
Chili Dog comes with mustard, onions, and chili. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.
- Slaw Dog Combo$8.89
Slaw Dogs comes with mustard, ketchup, onions, and slaw. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.
- Chili Chz Dog Combo$9.29
Chili Cheese Dog is topped with mustard, onions, chili, and shredded cheese. All combos come with a fry and a regular-size drink.
- Chili Slaw Dog Combo$9.29
The Chili Slaw dog comes with mustard, onion, chili, and slaw. All combos come with a fry and regular-size drink.
- Chili Cheese Slaw Dog Combo$9.69
- 6 Wings Combo$14.49
A 6-piece wing can only have 1 flavor and comes with one 2 oz side of blue cheese or ranch. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.
- 10 Wings Combo$18.49
A 10-piece wing can have up to 2 flavors and comes with one 2 oz side of blue cheese or ranch. All combos come with a fry and regular-sized drink.