Taco Piña | Aspen
Full Menu
A LA CARTE
- 2 EggsOut of stock
- Side of BaconOut of stock
- 2 PancakesOut of stock
- Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Small Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Large Pico De Gallo$10.00
- Rice$4.00
- Beans$4.00
- Rice and Beans$5.00
- Small Bag of Chip$4.00
- Large Bag of Chip$10.00
- Small Salsa$4.00
- Large Salsa$12.00
- Small Guacamole$7.00
- Large Guacamole$15.00
- Roasted Onions$3.00
Lime juice & pepper
APPETIZERS
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Chips and Guacamole$15.00
- Chips and Cheese Dip$13.00
- Chips and Refried Bean Dip$13.00
- Queso Fundido$15.00
Melted cheese and chorizo with pico de gallo and tortillas
- Papa Loca$13.00
Loaded baked potato, melted cheese, chorizo, jalapeño, and sour cream
- Loaded Nachos$13.00
Chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Classic Ceviche$18.00
Shrimp red onion, cucumber, habanero, lime juice
BEER
BEVERAGES
BURRITOS DRY OR WET
CLASSICS
- Chimichanga$18.00
2 flour tortillas deep-fried, stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Enchiladas$18.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef topped with green or red salsa, melted chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream served with rice & refried beans
- Camarones a La Diabla$25.00
Chili pepper simmered shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream served with rice
- Carnitas platter$23.00
Pork, salsa verde, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeños choice of tortilla with rice & refried beans
- Flautas$19.00
4 crispy fried corn tortillas with shredded chicken, green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Plato Carne Asada$28.00
Flat iron steak, roasted onions & jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream served with rice & refried beans
COCKTAILS
- Chili Piña$18.00
Jalapeño infused tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice & salt
- Margarita$12.00
Tequila, Cointreau, lemon juice & salt
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire, tabasco, lemon juice, salt & pepper
- Cielito Lindo$14.00
Vodka, blue curacao, coconut cream & pineapple juice
- Mexican Mule$14.00
Tequila, lime juice & ginger beer
- Paloma del Sol$16.00
Grapefruit soda, lime, blanco tequila & a pinch of salt
- Mezcal Negroni$18.00
Mezcal, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange
- Cantarito$18.00
- Margarita Frozen$12.00
- Spicy Guava Margarita$14.00
DESSERTS
FAJITAS
- Fajita Steak$25.00
Grilled sirloin with onions & trio of bell peppers, jalapeños, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream with choice of tortilla side of rice & refried beans
- Fajita Chicken Grilled$25.00
Adobo marinated grilled chicken with onions & trio of bell peppers, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream with choice of tortilla side of rice & refried beans
- Fajita Mushroom$23.00
Grilled mushrooms with onions & trio of bell peppers, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream with choice of tortilla side of rice & refried beans
- Fajita Piña Fajitas$28.00
Grilled sirloin, chicken adobo, shrimp, chorizo, pineapple, onions, trio of bell peppers jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream with choice of tortilla side of rice & refried beans
- Fajita Chicken and Steak$25.00
- Fajita Shrimp and Steak$28.00
LA TAQUERIA
- Taco Ground Beef*$5.00
Lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco & sour cream
- Taco Shredded Chicken*$5.00
Lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco & sour cream
- Taco Steak$6.00
Onion & cilantro
- Taco Chicken Grilled$6.00
Onion & cilantro
- Taco Chorizo$5.00
Onion & cilantro
- Taco Barbacoa$6.00Out of stock
Onion & cilantro
- Taco Birria$6.00
Onion & cilantro
- Taco Carnitas$6.00
Onion & cilantro
- Taco Tripa$6.00Out of stock
Onion & cilantro
- Taco Pastor*$6.00
Onion, cilantro & pineapple
- Taco FRITTO Fish$7.00
Beer battered, pickled cabbage & creamy chili lime sauce
- Taco FRITTO Shrimp$7.00
Beer battered, pickled cabbage & creamy chili lime sauce
- Taco Rico$8.00
Sirloin, chicken, chorizo, ham, bacon, roasted pineapple & queso fresco
- Taco Taco V$8.00
Sirloin, grilled shrimp, house-made chimichurri
- Taco BAJA grilled Fish$7.00
- Taco BAJA grilled Shrimp$7.00
- Taco Mushroom+Veggies$6.00
NINOS
QUESADILLAS
SANDWICHES
- Filimex Cheesesteak$22.00
Sirloin, onion, bell pepper, chihuahua cheese, crispy garlic, side of poblano ranch
- Mexican Hot Dog$18.00
2 sirloin patties, American cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$22.00
Chipotle marinated grilled chicken breast, grilled onion, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, and guacamole
- Piña Burger$22.00
Sirloin patty, ham, bacon, pineapple, chihuahua cheese, guacamole
- Crispy Cheese Birria Sandwich$22.00
SOLO
- Chile Relleno$7.00
chili stuffed with cheese, topped with shredded chicken or ground beef.
- Tostada$7.00
crispy corn tortillas layer of guacamole, topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, side of pickled jalapeño.
- Tamale$6.00Out of stock
pork tamales, topped with green or red salsa & melted chihuahua cheese.
- Enchila Solo Una$7.00
SOUPS AND SALADS
- Pozole$8.00+
Chili pepper seasoned broth with pork, hominy, jalapeño, radish, lettuce & onion side of tostadas
- Caldo De Res$15.00
Bone marrow broth beef soup with potatoes, corn, carrots & corn tortillas
- Menudo$15.00
With cow pancita & hominy in red chili broth with onion & lime
- House Salad$12.00
Romaine, radish, cucumber, lemon cilantro vinaigrette
- Crudo Salad$12.00
Crispy shell, refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
- Taco Salad$13.00
- Pozole Cup$8.00+Out of stock
- Classic Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00+
- Birriamen$15.00