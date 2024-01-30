Taco Rock Lorton
-CLASSIC TACOS.
- Barbacoa.$3.50
Braised lamb, chimichurri salsa, radish, onions, cilantro
- Carne Asda.$3.50
citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese, radish onions, cilantro
- El Gringo.$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican blended cheese
- Lengua.$3.50
braised beef tongue, salsa verde, fresno peppers, radish, onions, cilantro
- Pollo.$3.50
grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro
- Chorizo & Potatoes.$3.50
ground pork, guerilla chilies, smoked paprika, cotija cheese, chili de arbol, radish onions, cilantro
- Al Pastor.$3.50
achiote marinated pork shoulder, sliced char-grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa, radish onions, cilantro
-SPECIALTY TACOS.
- Rockfish Taco$4.50
crispy rockfish, tropical pineapple pico de gallo, ancho chipotle sauce, fresno peppers, cilantro
- The Memphis.$4.50
braised beef bbq brisket, grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped pickles, char corn slaw
- Birria.$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA** braised beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, beef consumme for dipping
- Colonel Sanders.$4.50
spicy fried chicken, cole slaw, kosher pickles, comeback sauce
- Double Deuce.$4.50
double stacked steak & chicken, salsa verde, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, chipotle cream sauce
- Key West Grouper.$4.50
tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced tomato, slaw
- Land & Sea.$4.50
skirt steak, grilled shrimp, crunchy radish, pickled red onions, horseradish sauce, cilantro
- Ahi Tuna.$4.50
fresh sashimi tuna, seaweed salad, sesame/ginger slaw, crispy ramen, cucumber wasabi sauce, furikake spice
- Fried Oyster Taco$4.50Out of stock
NEW!! Fried oyster, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, tartar sauce
- Puffy Beef Taco.$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA** seasoned ground beef, melted queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, frito lay
- Smash Burger Taco$4.50
served on flour tortilla, American cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, smash sauce
- We Jammin.$4.50
grilled jerk chicken, cabbage, jerk sauce, mango pico de gallo, fresno peppers
- Blackened Salmon.$4.50
blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa
- Shake Down Shrimp.$4.50
flash fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro, pickled fresno
- Pollo Poblano.$4.50
grilled chicken, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, roasted corn, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
- Chilly Belly.$4.50
spicy glazed pork belly, cabbage slaw, pickled onion, green onion sesame seeds
- Macha Shrimp.$4.50
grilled shrimp, spicy macha salsa, jicama pineapple slaw, cilantro
- Loaded Carnitas.$4.50
8 hour slow roasted pork, crispy cheese, bacon, pickled red onion, cilantro, jalapeno salsa
-VEGGIE TACOS.
-NOT TACOS.
- Puff Chips w/ Salsa.$7.00
homemade puff blue chips served with salsa click to add, guacamole, queso, queso/chorizo
- Puff Chips w/ Guacamole.$11.00
- Puff Chips w/ Queso.$10.00
- Puff Chips w/ Queso & Chorizo.$12.00
- NEW! Mexican Gumbo$7.00
sausage, shrimp, beans, bacon, chicharron, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, fresno peppers, queso fresco
- Tropical Ceviche.$13.00
shrimp, diced mango, pico de gallo, cucumber, clamato, lime, chili threads
- Flaming Poppers.$9.00
colossal poppers stuffed with mexican cheese then fried in our spicy breading
- Chicken Flautas.$9.00
3 crispy hand rolled blue corn tortilla stuffed with chicken, topped with melted queso, pico, lettuce, sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla.$7.00
flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese. comes with a side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Rock N Bowl.
rice, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro, guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla shell
- Nachos.$11.00
chips, melted mexican cheese blend, black beans, roasted com, guacamole, chipotle crema, jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro
- Steak Nachos.$15.00
chips, melted mexican cheese blend, black beans, roasted com, guacamole, chipotle crema, jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro
- Chicken Nachos.$14.00
chips, melted mexican cheese blend, black beans, roasted com, guacamole, chipotle crema, jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro
- Carnitas Nachos.$15.00
chips, melted mexican cheese blend, black beans, roasted com, guacamole, chipotle crema, jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro
- Shrimp Nachos.$16.00
chips, melted mexican cheese blend, black beans, roasted com, guacamole, chipotle crema, jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro
- Empanadas.$5.00
1 ground beef, 1 chicken latin turnover with jack cheese. Served with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
- Birria Ramen Soup.$12.00
ramen noodles, braised beef, roasted corn, birria consumme, pickled fresno, cilantro, scallion
- Gringo Pizza.$12.00
ground beef, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, enchilada sauce, mexican crema, spring onion
- Fajitas.
Fajitas served with sautéed onions, peppers, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas.
- Birria Grilled Cheese.$12.00
Birria, bacon, cheese, served with consomme.
- Birria Crunch Wrap.$13.00
Braised beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, consumme
-TORTAS & BURRITOS.
- Cabo Wabo Sandwich.$13.00
fried chicken breast, melted jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
- The Cuban.$13.00
ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard hot-pressed on cuban bread
- Chicken Burrito.$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, sour creams
- Steak Burrito.$12.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, sour creams
- Carnitas Burrito.$11.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, sour creams
- Veggie Burrito.$10.00
mushrooms, peppers, onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, sour creams
- Ground Beef Burrito.$11.00
mushrooms, peppers, onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa, sour creams
-ALL DAY BREAKFAST.
-SIDES.
- Elote (Street Corn).$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
- Elote Fuego.$5.00
charred corn, queso fresco, crushed takis, aioli, cilantro, lime
- Black Beans.$3.00
black beans
- Mexican Fried Rice.$5.00
mexican fried rice with chorizo & egg
- Mexican Yellow Rice.$3.00
Mexican yellow rice
- Side Chips & Salsa.$5.00
regular tortilla chips + salsa
- Side Guacamole.$4.00
guacamole only
- Side Queso.$3.00
queso only
- Side Salsa.$1.50
- Side Sour Cream.$0.50
-DESSERTS.
- Churros.$6.00
Churros with cinnamon sugar and chocolate drizzle
- Whole Grain Apple Churros.$7.00
- Vanilla Flan.$7.00
cream custard, crispy cinnamon turnover, drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce
- Strawberry Cheesecake Taco$5.00+
strawberry cream cheese on a cinnamon-sugar mix crispy tortilla, fresh strawberries
- NEW! Banana Tres Leches$6.00Out of stock