Taco/Social
Food
Tacos
Featured Taco - Nashville Hot Cod
beer battered cod, Nashville dust, slaw, T/S sauce,dill chips, scallions
Buffalo Ranch Taco
crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, scallions, blue cheese crumble, ranch drizzle
Greek Life Taco
roasted chicken, crispy fries, pico, tzatziki, green habanero sauce, pickled red onion
Tikka Masala Taco
crispy chicken tender, spicy tikka sauce, buttered basmati cilantro rice, house crema, cilantro
Mexi-Cali Taco
roasted chicken, street corn, tomatillo salsa, cotija, house crema, pickled red onion, microcilantro
Chicken Queso Taco
crispy chicken tender, queso, pico, shredded lettuce, cheddar, ranch drizzle
Cheeseburger Taco
round chuck, Taco/Social sauce, shredded lettuce, queso, am cheese, fresh dill chips, onion, tomato, sesame seeds
K-BBQ Taco
braised beef, K-BBQ sauce, cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled red onion, scallion
Bar-ba-coa Taco
braised beef, crispy fries, salsa roja, queso, cotija, pico, microcilantro
Banh Mi Taco
slow-roasted pork, sweet chili aioli, pickled carrot, daikon radish, cucumber, sliced jalapeño, cilantro, mint
NOLA Po Boy Taco
crispy shrimp, T/S sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, fresh dill chips, pickled red onion
Thai Sweet Chili Taco
crispy shrimp, sweet chili aioli, cabbage, scallion, cilantro, mint
Baja Shrimp Taco
crispy shrimp, cabbage, sriracha aioli, house crema, pickled jalapeño, pico, microcilantro
Crispy Cauliflower Taco
tempura cauliflower, street corn, queso, salsa roja, pickled red onion, microcilantro, crushed corn nuts
Veggie Chorizo Taco
spicy vegan chorizo, queso, pico, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar, ranch drizzle
Nachos/Sides
Social Nachos
braised beef, queso, salsa roja, house crema, pickled jalepeño, shredded cheddar, pico, microcilantro
Queso/Chips
topped with pico, scallion
Guac/Chips
topped with cotija, corn nuts, pepitas
Street Corn
roasted corn, red onion, chipotle aioli, lime, cotija, cilantro
Chipotle Caesar
romaine, tomato, pickled red onion, cotija, pepitas, crushed corn nuts, chipotle caesar
For the Kiddos
Dessert
NA Beverages
Tortillas
Bar To Go
Cocktails To Go
Classic Margarita To Go
reposado tequila, lime, agave. enjoy over ice
Social-Lite Margarita To Go
blanco tequila, cointreau, lime. enjoy over ice
Fired Up Margarita To Go
reposado tequila, habanero, agave, lime. enjoy over ice
Blood Orange Margarita To Go
Sweet/Smoke Margarita To Go
blanco tequila, mezcal, ginger, pineapple, agave. enjoy over ice
Oaxacan Old Fashioned To Go
añejo tequila, mezcal, agave, smoked chili bitters. enjoy over ice