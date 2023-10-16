Food

Tacos

Featured Taco - Nashville Hot Cod

$5.95

beer battered cod, Nashville dust, slaw, T/S sauce,dill chips, scallions

Buffalo Ranch Taco

$4.95

crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, scallions, blue cheese crumble, ranch drizzle

Greek Life Taco

$5.25

roasted chicken, crispy fries, pico, tzatziki, green habanero sauce, pickled red onion

Tikka Masala Taco

$5.25

crispy chicken tender, spicy tikka sauce, buttered basmati cilantro rice, house crema, cilantro

Mexi-Cali Taco

$4.95

roasted chicken, street corn, tomatillo salsa, cotija, house crema, pickled red onion, microcilantro

Chicken Queso Taco

$4.95

crispy chicken tender, queso, pico, shredded lettuce, cheddar, ranch drizzle

Cheeseburger Taco

$4.95

round chuck, Taco/Social sauce, shredded lettuce, queso, am cheese, fresh dill chips, onion, tomato, sesame seeds

K-BBQ Taco

$5.45

braised beef, K-BBQ sauce, cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled red onion, scallion

Bar-ba-coa Taco

$5.45

braised beef, crispy fries, salsa roja, queso, cotija, pico, microcilantro

Banh Mi Taco

$5.25

slow-roasted pork, sweet chili aioli, pickled carrot, daikon radish, cucumber, sliced jalapeño, cilantro, mint

NOLA Po Boy Taco

$5.45

crispy shrimp, T/S sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, fresh dill chips, pickled red onion

Thai Sweet Chili Taco

$5.45

crispy shrimp, sweet chili aioli, cabbage, scallion, cilantro, mint

Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.45

crispy shrimp, cabbage, sriracha aioli, house crema, pickled jalapeño, pico, microcilantro

Crispy Cauliflower Taco

$4.95

tempura cauliflower, street corn, queso, salsa roja, pickled red onion, microcilantro, crushed corn nuts

Veggie Chorizo Taco

$4.95

spicy vegan chorizo, queso, pico, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar, ranch drizzle

Nachos/Sides

Social Nachos

$8.95

braised beef, queso, salsa roja, house crema, pickled jalepeño, shredded cheddar, pico, microcilantro

Queso/Chips

$5.95

topped with pico, scallion

Guac/Chips

$5.95

topped with cotija, corn nuts, pepitas

Street Corn

$5.45

roasted corn, red onion, chipotle aioli, lime, cotija, cilantro

Chipotle Caesar

$7.95

romaine, tomato, pickled red onion, cotija, pepitas, crushed corn nuts, chipotle caesar

For the Kiddos

Chicken Tender Taco

$4.95

crispy chicken tender, queso

Roasted Chicken Taco

$4.95

roasted chicken, shredded cheddar

Hamburger Taco

$4.95

ground chuck, queso

Dessert

house-made tres leches cake with oreo crumble, social sprinkles
Milk & Cookies

$4.75

house-made tres leches cake with oreo crumble, social sprinkles

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.95
Topo Chico

$3.95
Can Diet Coke

$2.45
Can Sprite

$2.45
Arrowhead Bottled Water

$2.45
Blue Raz Frozen Lemonade

$4.95
Pineapple Passion Frozen Lemonade

$4.95

Tortillas

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Made fresh to order

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$8.00

Made fresh to order

Corn Tortilla

$1.00

La Princesita tortilla

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$6.00

La Princesita tortillas

Bar To Go

Cocktails To Go

Classic Margarita To Go

$13.00

reposado tequila, lime, agave. enjoy over ice

Social-Lite Margarita To Go

$13.00

blanco tequila, cointreau, lime. enjoy over ice

Fired Up Margarita To Go

$14.00

reposado tequila, habanero, agave, lime. enjoy over ice

Blood Orange Margarita To Go

$14.00
Sweet/Smoke Margarita To Go

$14.00

blanco tequila, mezcal, ginger, pineapple, agave. enjoy over ice

Oaxacan Old Fashioned To Go

$15.00

añejo tequila, mezcal, agave, smoked chili bitters. enjoy over ice

Beer To Go

Corona Bottle

$6.00

12oz bottle

Coors Light Can

$5.00

12oz can

Societe Light Can

$6.00

12oz can

Non Alcoholic Kolsch Can

$6.00

12oz can. less than 0.5% alcohol

Seltzer To Go

Mamitas Tequila, Soda & Lime

$7.00

12oz can

Mamitas Spicy Marg

$7.00

12oz can

Mamitas Paloma

$7.00

12oz can

Wine To Go

House Red

$9.00

250ml can

House White

$9.00

250ml can

House Rose Sparkling

$9.00

187ml can