Taco Takeout - Roswell
Appetizers
Menu Breakfast and Bruch
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled Eggs, Mexican Style or Chorizo Rice, Beans, Bacon, and Cheese
- Breakfast Burrito Cali Style$11.00
Mexican Style or Chorizo Scrambled Eggs, Rice, Beans, Bacon, Cheese, Guacamole & French Fries
- Huevos Rancheros$10.00
Huevos Rancheros are fried eggs served on lightly fried corn tortillas and Topped with Sauce Cheese , cilantro , Onion and sour cream Sides Rice and Beans
- Breakfast Plate$10.99
Screamble Eggs with any style , Rice, Beans, Plantains, sour cream and tortillas
Menu
- Bowl$10.50
Rice, Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomate, Onions, Queso Fresco, Crema.
- Burrito$10.00
Choice of Meat, Beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese, Crema.
- Quesadilla$13.50
- Fajita Quesadilla$14.50
Our Fajita Quesadilla is filled with Cheese, Choice of Meat and Bell Peppers
- Chimichanga$14.99
Chimichanga is a Fried Burrito. Sides : Salad and French Fries
- Nachos$13.50
Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Jalapeños, Queso Dip
- Street Fries$13.50
Our Street Fries are made with real potatoes without any preservatives Choice of Meat, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Dip, Queso Fresco, Crema.
- Regular Tortas$12.00
Mexican Sandwich Filled with Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Jalapenos, Crema. Included French Fries
- Torta de Milanesa$11.50
Mexican Sandwhich Breaded Chicken or Steak Topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, cheese, jalapenos, and crema.
Taco Plate
A la Carta
Birria
- Quesabirria with Consome$14.00
Dipped 12" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat (Shredded Beef, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp), Cheese, Cilantro and Onion Comes with Consomme
- 3 Birria Tacos with Consome$14.00
3 Cheesy Birria Tacos Choice of Meat (Shredded Beef, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp), Cheese, Cilantro and Onion Comes with Consomme
- Ramen Birria$9.00
A Noodle Soup Topped with meat , cheese, cilantro and onion
Kids
Platos de comida
- Flautas$12.50
4 Crispy Corn Tortilla Filling with Shredded Chicken and Rolled Topped with Salad (lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion) Crema, queso fresco. Sides: Rice and Beans
- Charbroiled Steak/Carne Asada$16.99
Carne Asada with Rice, Beans, Salad, Tortillas. USDA choice Sirloin
- Grilled Chicken Breast$14.50
Rice, Beans, Salad, Tortillas.
- Latin Plate$14.99
Birria Meat, Beans, Rice, Sweet Plantains, Cheese and Tortillas.
- Empanada Plate$12.50
2 Empanadas topped with Lettuce , tomatoes , onion, crumble cheese and sour cream Sides : Rice and beans
- Fajitas$15.00
Churros
Drinks
Sides
- Refried Beans 8oz$3.50
- Rice 8 oz$3.50
- Tomatillo Sauces 8 Oz$2.79
- Spicy Guac Sauces 8 Oz$2.79
- Red Arbol Sauces 8 Oz$2.79
- Pico De Gallo 4 Oz$1.50
- Chips$2.00
- Consome$1.50
- Cheese dip 4 oz$3.00
- Plantains$5.00
- Black Beans 8 Oz$3.50
