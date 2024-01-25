Taco Takeout - Norcross
Menu Breakfast and Bruch
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Scrambled Eggs, Mexican Style or Chorizo Rice, Beans, Bacon, and Cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
Huevos Rancheros are fried eggs served on lightly fried corn tortillas and Topped with Sauce Cheese , cilantro , Onion and sour cream Sides Rice and Beans
- Breakfast Plate$9.99
Screamble Eggs with any style , Rice, Beans, Plantains, sour cream and tortillas
Taco Plate
A la Carta
Menu
- Burrito$8.99
Choice of Meat, Beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese, Crema.
- Quesadilla$10.50
- Nachos$10.99
Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Jalapeños, Queso Dip
- Street Fries$11.99
Our Street Fries are made with real potatoes without any preservatives Choice of Meat, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Dip, Queso Fresco, Crema.
- Regular Tortas$9.50
Mexican Sandwich Filled with Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Jalapenos, Crema. Included French Fries
- Torta de Milanesa$10.50
Mexican Sandwhich Breaded Chicken or Steak Topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, cheese, jalapenos, and crema.
- Torta Cubana$11.00
Birria
- 3 Birria Tacos with Consome$12.50
3 Cheesy Birria Tacos Choice of Meat (Shredded Beef, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp), Cheese, Cilantro and Onion Comes with Consomme
- Quesabirria with Consome$12.50
Dipped 12" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat (Shredded Beef, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp), Cheese, Cilantro and Onion Comes with Consomme
- Ramen Birria$9.00
A Noodle Soup Topped with meat , cheese, cilantro and onion
- Birria Street Fries$12.99
Gorditas
Kids
Platos de comida
- Flautas$11.00
4 Crispy Corn Tortilla Filling with Shredded Chicken and Rolled Topped with Salad (lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion) Crema, queso fresco. Sides: Rice and Beans
- Charbroiled Steak/Carne Asada$15.00Out of stock
Carne Asada with Rice, Beans, Salad, Tortillas. USDA choice Sirloin
- Latin Plate$13.00
Birria Meat, Beans, Rice, Sweet Plantains, Cheese and Tortillas.
- Empanada Plate$9.99
2 Empanadas topped with Lettuce , tomatoes , onion, crumble cheese and sour cream Sides : Rice and beans