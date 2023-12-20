Quesabirria Tacos Plate

$18.75

QuesabirrIa tacos are served on a marinated, cheese grilled corn tortilla filled with tender birria (braised beef). Topped with diced onion, cilantro and served with a cup of consomé* on the side for your dipping pleasure. Served with spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. *Consomé is the delicious juices of the braised beef - ¡Muy Delicioso! Minumum of 3 Tacos per Order. (Add additional tacos for $5.25/each)